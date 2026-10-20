International Coverage

How to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Champions League - Game Week 3 20 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Parc des Princes

Today's game between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona will kick off at 20 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Luis Enrique is set to line up with Matvey Safonov in goal, with Achraf Hakimi, Willian Pacho, Marquinhos, and Nuno Mendes forming the back four. However, PSG have since confirmed that Nuno Mendes will miss the match with a thigh injury, leaving his place in the projected XI in doubt. Vitinha, Warren Zaire-Emery, and Fabian Ruiz are expected in midfield, with Maghnes Akliouche, Desire Doue, and Ousmane Dembele leading the attack.

For Barcelona, Hansi Flick faces a more serious defensive crisis. Eric Garcia has been ruled out of this fixture entirely, while Jules Kounde is a significant doubt. The projected XI lists Joan Garcia in goal, with Gerard Martin, Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, and Joao Cancelo in defence — though that back line will need adjustment given Garcia's absence. Lamine Yamal, Pedri, Rodri, Anthony Gordon, Fermin Lopez, and Dani Olmo complete the expected lineup. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the situation develops.

Form

PSG arrive with a perfect five-from-five record across their last five matches, winning all of them. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 victory at Strasbourg in Ligue 1, following a 4-2 win at Manchester City in the Champions League. Across those five games, they have scored 11 goals and conceded seven, with victories also coming against Le Mans, Marseille, and Brest.

Barcelona match that record, also winning all five of their last matches without a single defeat. Their most recent result was a 5-2 win over Real Betis in LaLiga, and they also beat Galatasaray 4-1 in the Champions League. Earlier in the run, they put seven past Racing Santander. Across five matches, Flick's side have scored 18 goals and conceded just five, a return that underlines their attacking output even with defensive questions emerging.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Champions League on October 1, 2025, when PSG won 2-1 at Barcelona's ground. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in the Champions League, PSG hold a clear edge, winning three times to Barcelona's one, with one draw. PSG have scored 13 goals in those five matches compared to Barcelona's seven, including a 4-1 win at Barcelona in April 2024 and a 4-1 victory in Paris in February 2021.

Standings

In the Champions League standings, PSG currently sit first and Barcelona second ahead of this fixture.