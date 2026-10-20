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Champions League
team-logoParis Saint-Germain
Parc des Princes
team-logoBarcelona
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
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Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona: Worldwide Champions League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona
Paris Saint-Germain
Barcelona
Champions League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN Sports English

beIN Sports

Argentina

ESPN Argentina / Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

Stan Sport

Stan Sport

Brazil

Max Brazil

Max

Canada

DAZN Canada / fuboTV Canada

DAZN Canada

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile / ESPN5 Chile

Disney+

China

iQiyi

iQiyi

Colombia

ESPN Colombia / Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN Sports English

beIN Sports

France

Canal+ Foot / Canal+ Live 1

Canal+

Germany

DAZN Germany / DAZN1 Germany

DAZN Germany

India

Sony LIV / JioTV

Sony LIV

Indonesia

Vidio / beIN Sports 1

Vidio

Iran

Shabake 3 / beIN Sports HD 1

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN Sports English

beIN Sports

Italy

Sky Sport Calcio / Sky Sport 254

Sky Sport Italy

Japan

WOWOW

WOWOW

Mexico

TNT Sports / Max Mexico

Max

Nigeria

SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria

SuperSport

Peru

ESPN Colombia / Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports HD 1

beIN Sports

South Africa

SuperSport Football Plus

SuperSport

Spain

Canal+ / Movistar+

Movistar Plus+

United Kingdom

TNT Sports 2

TNT Sports

United States

Paramount+ / TUDN USA / UniMás / ViX

Paramount+

How to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 3
Parc des Princes

Today's game between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona will kick off at 20 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona Probable lineups

4-3-3
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
page.match.formation.title
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
4-2-3-1
M. SafonovM. SafonovA. HakimiA. HakimiW. PachoW. PachoMarquinhosMarquinhosL. DigneL. DigneVitinhaVitinhaJ. NevesJ. NevesF. RuizF. RuizD. DoueD. DoueK. KvaratskheliaK. KvaratskheliaO. DembeleO. DembeleJ. GarciaJ. GarciaG. MartinG. MartinJ. CanceloJ. CanceloP. CubarsiP. CubarsiX. EspartX. EspartL. YamalL. YamalPedriPedriRodriRodriA. GordonA. GordonD. OlmoD. OlmoRaphinhaRaphinha
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
4-3-3
Paris Saint-Germain

Starting XI

Barcelona

Manager

  • Luis Enrique
  • H. Flick

Luis Enrique is set to line up with Matvey Safonov in goal, with Achraf Hakimi, Willian Pacho, Marquinhos, and Nuno Mendes forming the back four. However, PSG have since confirmed that Nuno Mendes will miss the match with a thigh injury, leaving his place in the projected XI in doubt. Vitinha, Warren Zaire-Emery, and Fabian Ruiz are expected in midfield, with Maghnes Akliouche, Desire Doue, and Ousmane Dembele leading the attack.

For Barcelona, Hansi Flick faces a more serious defensive crisis. Eric Garcia has been ruled out of this fixture entirely, while Jules Kounde is a significant doubt. The projected XI lists Joan Garcia in goal, with Gerard Martin, Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, and Joao Cancelo in defence — though that back line will need adjustment given Garcia's absence. Lamine Yamal, Pedri, Rodri, Anthony Gordon, Fermin Lopez, and Dani Olmo complete the expected lineup. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the situation develops.

Form

PSG

PSG - Form

B29
W0-1
OM
W1-2
LEM
W3-1
MCI
W2-4
STR
W1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
BAR

BAR - Form

SAN
W7-2
SEV
W1-3
GET
W3-0
GAL
W1-4
BET
W2-5
Goal Scored (Conceded)
22/6
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

PSG arrive with a perfect five-from-five record across their last five matches, winning all of them. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 victory at Strasbourg in Ligue 1, following a 4-2 win at Manchester City in the Champions League. Across those five games, they have scored 11 goals and conceded seven, with victories also coming against Le Mans, Marseille, and Brest.

Barcelona match that record, also winning all five of their last matches without a single defeat. Their most recent result was a 5-2 win over Real Betis in LaLiga, and they also beat Galatasaray 4-1 in the Champions League. Earlier in the run, they put seven past Racing Santander. Across five matches, Flick's side have scored 18 goals and conceded just five, a return that underlines their attacking output even with defensive questions emerging.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Paris Saint-GermainDrawBarcelona
3
1
1
Champions League
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
1
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
2
FT
Champions League
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
1
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
4
FT
Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
2
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
3
FT
Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
1
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
1
FT
Champions League
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
1
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
4
FT
13Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored5/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Champions League on October 1, 2025, when PSG won 2-1 at Barcelona's ground. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in the Champions League, PSG hold a clear edge, winning three times to Barcelona's one, with one draw. PSG have scored 13 goals in those five matches compared to Barcelona's seven, including a 4-1 win at Barcelona in April 2024 and a 4-1 victory in Paris in February 2021.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
2200103+76
W
W
2
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
220092+76
W
W
3
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
220092+76
W
W
4
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
220061+56
W
W
5
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
220084+46
W
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
7
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
8
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
220064+26
W
W
9
Real BetisReal BetisBET
220064+26
W
W
10
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
211083+54
D
W
11
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
211042+24
W
D
12
ComoComoCOM
210164+23
L
W
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210142+23
L
W
14
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
210154+13
W
L
15
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
210132+13
W
L
16
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
21016603
W
L
17
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
21014403
L
W
18
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
21013303
L
W
19
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
20
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
210123-13
L
W
21
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
210124-23
W
L
22
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
210124-23
W
L
23
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
210147-33
W
L
24
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
210115-43
W
L
25
RomaRomaROM
201145-11
L
D
26
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
201112-11
L
D
27
VikingVikingVIK
201146-21
D
L
28
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
201117-61
L
D
29
InterInterINT
200246-20
L
L
30
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
200225-30
L
L
31
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
200225-30
L
L
32
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
200214-30
L
L
33
LASKLASKLAS
200237-40
L
L
34
LilleLilleLIL
200226-40
L
L
35
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
200227-50
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
200219-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League standings, PSG currently sit first and Barcelona second ahead of this fixture.

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