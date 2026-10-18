International Coverage

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Premier League - Game Week 7 18 Oct 2026 - 11:30 City Ground, Nottingham

Today's game between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal will kick off at 18 Oct 2026, 16:30.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Oliver Glasner must plan without Igor Jesus and Nicolo Savona, both of whom are listed as injured. If Gibbs-White passes his late fitness test, he is expected to feature in a projected Forest XI that includes Matz Sels in goal, with Liam Delap leading the line and Callum Hudson-Odoi and Dan Ndoye providing width.

Arsenal are without William Saliba, Christos Tzolis, and Piero Hincapie through injury. Arteta's projected XI is expected to feature David Raya in goal, with Bruno Guimaraes and Declan Rice anchoring midfield and Bukayo Saka, Noni Madueke, and Martin Odegaard providing the creative thrust behind Kai Havertz.

Form

Nottingham Forest have managed one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five Premier League matches, scoring five goals and conceding seven. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace, and they also fell 1-0 to Coventry City. Their sole win in that run came away at Aston Villa, where they won 2-1.

Arsenal have won three and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions, with one further win in the Carabao Cup. They beat Leeds United 2-1 in the Premier League before following that up with a 3-0 win over Lille in the Champions League. Their only blemish in that period was a 3-0 defeat to Brighton.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a goalless draw at the City Ground in January 2026. Arsenal have been dominant in the previous head-to-head record across the last five encounters, winning three of those matches — including back-to-back 3-0 victories at the Emirates in September 2025 and November 2024. The two sides have also shared two goalless draws at the City Ground in that period.

Standings

Nottingham Forest sit 16th in the Premier League, while Arsenal are second — a gap that reflects the contrasting trajectories of two clubs at very different points in their seasons.