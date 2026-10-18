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Premier League
team-logoNottingham Forest
City Ground, Nottingham
team-logoArsenal
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Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal: Worldwide Premier League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal
Nottingham Forest
Arsenal
Premier League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN Sports English

beIN Sports

Argentina

ESPN3 Argentina / Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

Stan Sport

Stan Sport

Brazil

ESPN Brazil / Disney+ Premium Brazil

Disney+

Canada

DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada

Chile

ESPN3 Chile / Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

China

Migu

Migu Video

Colombia

ESPN3 Colombia / Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN Sports English

beIN Sports

France

Canal+ France / myCANAL

Canal+

Germany

Sky Sport Premier League / WOW

Sky Germany

India

Star Sports Select HD1

JioHotstar

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Iran

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN Sports English

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN Sports English

beIN Sports

Japan

U-NEXT

U-NEXT

Mexico

Max Mexico

Max

Nigeria

SuperSport Premier League ROA

SuperSport

Norway

Viaplay Norway

Viaplay Norway

Peru

ESPN3 Colombia / Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN Sports English

beIN Sports

South Africa

SuperSport Premier League

SuperSport

Spain

DAZN Spain

DAZN Spain

United Kingdom

Sky Sports Premier League

Sky Sports

United States

Peacock / NBCSN

Peacock

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 7
City Ground, Nottingham

Today's game between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal will kick off at 18 Oct 2026, 16:30.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
Nottingham Forest crest
Nottingham Forest
NFO
page.match.formation.title
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
4-2-3-1
M. SelsM. SelsMurilloMurilloJ. CunhaJ. CunhaO. DiomandeO. DiomandeD. NdoyeD. NdoyeC. Hudson-OdoiC. Hudson-OdoiJ. McAteeJ. McAteeX. SchlagerX. SchlagerD. MunozD. MunozN. WilliamsN. WilliamsL. DelapL. DelapD. RayaD. RayaR. CalafioriR. CalafioriGabrielGabrielE. KonsaE. KonsaB. WhiteB. WhiteM. OedegaardM. OedegaardN. MaduekeN. MaduekeB. SakaB. SakaD. RiceD. RiceB. GuimaraesB. GuimaraesK. HavertzK. Havertz
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
3-4-2-1
Nottingham Forest

Starting XI

Arsenal

Manager

  • O. Glasner
  • M. Arteta

Oliver Glasner must plan without Igor Jesus and Nicolo Savona, both of whom are listed as injured. If Gibbs-White passes his late fitness test, he is expected to feature in a projected Forest XI that includes Matz Sels in goal, with Liam Delap leading the line and Callum Hudson-Odoi and Dan Ndoye providing width.

Arsenal are without William Saliba, Christos Tzolis, and Piero Hincapie through injury. Arteta's projected XI is expected to feature David Raya in goal, with Bruno Guimaraes and Declan Rice anchoring midfield and Bukayo Saka, Noni Madueke, and Martin Odegaard providing the creative thrust behind Kai Havertz.

Form

NFO

NFO - Form

LIV
D2-2
TOT
D0-0
AVL
W1-2
COV
L0-1
CRY
L3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
ARS

ARS - Form

SUN
W0-2
IPS
W2-4
BHA
L3-0
LEE
W2-1
LIL
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Nottingham Forest have managed one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five Premier League matches, scoring five goals and conceding seven. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace, and they also fell 1-0 to Coventry City. Their sole win in that run came away at Aston Villa, where they won 2-1.

Arsenal have won three and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions, with one further win in the Carabao Cup. They beat Leeds United 2-1 in the Premier League before following that up with a 3-0 win over Lille in the Champions League. Their only blemish in that period was a 3-0 defeat to Brighton.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Nottingham ForestDrawArsenal
0
2
3
Premier League
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
0
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
0
FT
Premier League
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
3
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
0
FT
Premier League
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
0
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
0
FT
Premier League
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
3
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
0
FT
Premier League
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
1
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
2
FT
1Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored1/5

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a goalless draw at the City Ground in January 2026. Arsenal have been dominant in the previous head-to-head record across the last five encounters, winning three of those matches — including back-to-back 3-0 victories at the Emirates in September 2025 and November 2024. The two sides have also shared two goalless draws at the City Ground in that period.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
7700197+1221
W
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
6501105+515
W
L
W
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
6411185+1313
W
W
W
D
L
4
ChelseaChelseaCHE
74121713+413
W
W
L
D
L
5
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
733198+112
W
L
W
D
W
6
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
7241138+510
L
D
W
D
D
7
EvertonEvertonEVE
724187+110
L
D
W
D
D
8
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
623185+39
L
D
W
D
D
9
Hull CityHull CityHUL
723287+19
L
D
L
D
D
10
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
73041115-49
L
W
L
W
L
11
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
72231014-48
L
L
W
L
D
12
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
7223711-48
W
D
W
L
D
13
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
6213912-37
W
D
L
W
L
14
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
61329906
D
D
L
D
W
15
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
6204511-66
W
W
L
L
L
16
FulhamFulhamFUL
7124710-35
W
L
D
D
L
17
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
612358-35
L
L
W
D
D
18
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
6114612-64
L
L
L
D
W
19
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
6033713-63
L
L
D
D
D
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
603339-63
D
L
D
D
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

Nottingham Forest sit 16th in the Premier League, while Arsenal are second — a gap that reflects the contrasting trajectories of two clubs at very different points in their seasons.

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