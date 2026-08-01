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Club Friendlies
team-logoManchester City
team-logoInter
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Manchester City vs Inter: Worldwide Club Friendlies broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Manchester City vs Inter
Manchester City
Inter
Club Friendlies

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Manchester City vs Inter with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Manchester City and Inter will kick-off at 1 Aug 2026, 12:30.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester City vs Inter today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Form

MCI

MCI - Form

BRE
W3-0
CRY
W3-0
CHE
W0-1
BOU
D1-1
AVL
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
INT

INT - Form

LAZ
W0-3
LAZ
W0-2
VER
D1-1
BOL
D3-3
KSC
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Manchester CityDrawInter
2
1
1
Champions League
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
0
Inter badge
Inter
INT
0
FT
Champions League
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
1
Inter badge
Inter
INT
0
FT
Club Friendlies
Inter badge
Inter
INT
0
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
3
FT
Club Friendlies
Inter badge
Inter
INT
3
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
0
FT
4Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals2/4
Both teams scored0/4

Standings

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