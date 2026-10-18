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Ligue 1
team-logoLyon
Groupama Stadium
team-logoNice
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Lyon vs Nice: Worldwide Ligue 1 broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Lyon vs Nice
Lyon
Nice
Ligue 1

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Website

Algeria

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Argentina

ESPN3 Argentina

ESPN Argentina

Australia

beIN Sports Connect

beIN Sports Australia

Austria

DAZN Austria

DAZN Austria

Belgium

DAZN Belgium

DAZN Belgium

Brazil

CazéTV

CazéTV

Canada

beIN Sports Canada

beIN Sports Canada

Chile

ESPN2 Chile

ESPN Chile

China

Migu

Migu Video

Czech Republic

Nova Sport 3 CZ

Nova Sport

Denmark

Viaplay Denmark

Viaplay

Egypt

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

France

DAZN France

DAZN France

Germany

DAZN Germany

DAZN Germany

Great Britain

Ligue1+

Ligue 1 Pass

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Japan

DAZN Japan

DAZN Japan

Mexico

Tubi Mexico

Tubi

Netherlands

Viaplay Netherlands

Viaplay Netherlands

Norway

TV 2 Play

TV 2 Play

Poland

Eleven Sports 2 Poland

Eleven Sports Poland

Spain

DAZN Spain

DAZN Spain

Sweden

Viaplay Sweden

Viaplay Sweden

Turkey

beIN CONNECT Turkey

beIN CONNECT

United States

beIN SPORTS USA

beIN Sports USA

How to watch Lyon vs Nice with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Ligue 1 - Game Week 7
Groupama Stadium

Today's game between Lyon and Nice will kick off at 18 Oct 2026, 19:45.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lyon vs Nice today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Lyon vs Nice Probable lineups

4-3-1-2
Lyon crest
Lyon
OL
page.match.formation.title
Nice crest
Nice
NCE
3-4-2-1
D. GreifD. GreifAbnerAbnerM. NiakhateM. NiakhateF. BacherF. BacherZ. AthekameZ. AthekameP. SulcP. SulcT. TessmannT. TessmannC. TolissoC. TolissoM. BidstrupM. BidstrupK. NakamuraK. NakamuraE. NuamahE. NuamahY. DioufY. DioufY. NdayishimiyeY. NdayishimiyeM. AbdelmonemM. Abdelmonemteam-logoX. Mandzateam-logoD. CoulibalyN. NkounkouN. NkounkouJ. ClaussJ. ClaussA. WitselA. Witselteam-logoG. HeinM. AmouraM. AmouraE. WahiE. Wahi
Nice crest
Nice
NCE
4-3-1-2
Lyon

Starting XI

Nice

Manager

  • P. Fonseca
  • O. Pantaloni

Paulo Fonseca names a projected XI featuring Dominik Greif in goal, with Abner, Ruben Kluivert, Felix Bacher, and Zachary Athekame in defence. Tyler Morton, Corentin Tolisso, and Mads Bidstrup are set to operate in midfield, with Pavel Sulc behind Ernest Nuamah and Keito Nakamura. Mohamed Ouedraogo and Ikoma Lois Openda are both unavailable through injury.

For Nice, Olivier Pantaloni is set to line up with Yehvann Diouf in goal and a back four of Youssouf Ndayishimiye, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Xavier Mandza, and Hicham Boudaoui. Niels Nkounkou, Jonathan Clauss, Axel Witsel, and Gauthier Hein are expected in midfield, with Mohamed Amoura and Elye Wahi leading the attack. Nice head into this match without Laurent Abergel, Moise Bombito, Antoine Mendy, Morgan Sanson, Salis Abdul Samed, and Djibril Coulibaly, all of whom are sidelined through injury.

Form

OL

OL - Form

PAR
D0-0
AND
W1-2
REN
W4-0
RCL
L2-1
CRY
W3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
NCE

NCE - Form

PAR
L3-0
LEM
D1-1
AJA
L1-0
LIL
W2-1
STR
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Lyon have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-2 Europa League win over Crystal Palace on October 15, and they also recorded a 4-0 Ligue 1 victory over Rennes earlier in the run. The only defeat in that sequence came against Lens, and Lyon have scored ten goals and conceded six across those five outings.

Nice have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five Ligue 1 matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Strasbourg on October 11, which followed a 2-1 victory over Lille in September. The away side have suffered defeats to Auxerre and Paris FC in that stretch, and they lost 3-0 to Paris FC as recently as late August. Nice have scored six goals and conceded seven across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

LyonDrawNice
4
0
1
Ligue 1
Lyon badge
Lyon
OL
2
Nice badge
Nice
NCE
0
FT
Ligue 1
Nice badge
Nice
NCE
3
Lyon badge
Lyon
OL
2
FT
Ligue 1
Nice badge
Nice
NCE
0
Lyon badge
Lyon
OL
2
FT
Ligue 1
Lyon badge
Lyon
OL
4
Nice badge
Nice
NCE
1
FT
Ligue 1
Lyon badge
Lyon
OL
1
Nice badge
Nice
NCE
0
FT
11Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these sides took place in February 2026, when Lyon won 2-0 at the Groupama Stadium in a Ligue 1 fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Lyon hold a clear advantage with four wins to Nice's one, with the visitors' only success coming in a 3-2 home win in October 2025. Lyon have been dominant in this series, winning by a combined margin that underlines their consistency against this particular opponent.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
7421149+514
W
W
W
W
L
2
LilleLilleLIL
7421105+514
D
W
L
W
W
3
MonacoMonacoASM
6420105+514
D
W
D
W
W
4
RennesRennesREN
64111210+213
W
L
W
W
W
5
LyonLyonOL
6321114+711
L
W
D
W
D
6
Paris FCParis FCPAR
632184+411
L
W
D
W
W
7
LensLensRCL
73131411+310
W
W
L
D
L
8
BrestBrestB29
72321310+39
D
W
L
L
W
9
ToulouseToulouseTFC
72321211+19
W
D
W
D
L
10
LorientLorientFCL
62226608
W
L
D
W
L
11
NiceNiceNCE
622257-28
W
W
L
D
L
12
StrasbourgStrasbourgSTR
72141215-37
L
L
L
D
W
13
AngersAngersSCO
6213710-37
L
W
D
L
W
14
MarseilleMarseilleOM
620498+16
W
L
L
L
L
15
Le MansLe MansLEM
71331015-56
L
L
W
D
D
16
AuxerreAuxerreAJA
6204816-86
L
W
W
L
L
17
TroyesTroyesTRO
7115516-114
L
L
L
L
L
18
Le HavreLe HavreLEH
602448-42
L
L
D
L
D
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

Lyon sit fourth in Ligue 1 heading into this fixture, placing them firmly in the conversation for European qualification. Nice are tenth, meaning a win for the visitors would represent a significant shift in their season trajectory, while three points for Lyon would consolidate their position among the division's leading sides.

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