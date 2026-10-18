International Coverage

How to watch Lyon vs Nice with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 7 18 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Groupama Stadium

Today's game between Lyon and Nice will kick off at 18 Oct 2026, 19:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lyon vs Nice today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Paulo Fonseca names a projected XI featuring Dominik Greif in goal, with Abner, Ruben Kluivert, Felix Bacher, and Zachary Athekame in defence. Tyler Morton, Corentin Tolisso, and Mads Bidstrup are set to operate in midfield, with Pavel Sulc behind Ernest Nuamah and Keito Nakamura. Mohamed Ouedraogo and Ikoma Lois Openda are both unavailable through injury.

For Nice, Olivier Pantaloni is set to line up with Yehvann Diouf in goal and a back four of Youssouf Ndayishimiye, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Xavier Mandza, and Hicham Boudaoui. Niels Nkounkou, Jonathan Clauss, Axel Witsel, and Gauthier Hein are expected in midfield, with Mohamed Amoura and Elye Wahi leading the attack. Nice head into this match without Laurent Abergel, Moise Bombito, Antoine Mendy, Morgan Sanson, Salis Abdul Samed, and Djibril Coulibaly, all of whom are sidelined through injury.

Form

Lyon have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-2 Europa League win over Crystal Palace on October 15, and they also recorded a 4-0 Ligue 1 victory over Rennes earlier in the run. The only defeat in that sequence came against Lens, and Lyon have scored ten goals and conceded six across those five outings.

Nice have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five Ligue 1 matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Strasbourg on October 11, which followed a 2-1 victory over Lille in September. The away side have suffered defeats to Auxerre and Paris FC in that stretch, and they lost 3-0 to Paris FC as recently as late August. Nice have scored six goals and conceded seven across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place in February 2026, when Lyon won 2-0 at the Groupama Stadium in a Ligue 1 fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Lyon hold a clear advantage with four wins to Nice's one, with the visitors' only success coming in a 3-2 home win in October 2025. Lyon have been dominant in this series, winning by a combined margin that underlines their consistency against this particular opponent.

Standings

Lyon sit fourth in Ligue 1 heading into this fixture, placing them firmly in the conversation for European qualification. Nice are tenth, meaning a win for the visitors would represent a significant shift in their season trajectory, while three points for Lyon would consolidate their position among the division's leading sides.