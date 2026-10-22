International Coverage

How to watch Lillestroem vs Real Sociedad with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Europa League - Game Week 3 22 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Aaraasen Stadion

Today's game between Lillestroem and Real Sociedad will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lillestroem vs Real Sociedad today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Lillestroem are managed by Hans Erik Oedegaard, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available ahead of this Europa League fixture. Updates to the squad will be added closer to kick-off.

Real Sociedad head coach Pellegrino Matarazzo is also without confirmed team news at this stage. Further details on the away side's availability are expected to follow in the build-up to the match.

Form

Lillestroem head into this fixture with a record of two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing produced a 1-1 draw with Sparta Prague in the Europa League, while they also drew 2-2 with Molde in the Eliteserien. The highlight of their recent run was a 5-1 cup victory over Baerum, though a 3-0 defeat to Viking represents the low point. Across those five matches, Lillestroem scored ten goals and conceded seven.

Real Sociedad arrive in stronger form, having won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-5 win away at Malaga in LaLiga, and they also drew 1-1 with Union St. Gilloise in the Europa League. A 3-2 win at Deportivo de A Coruna stands out as further evidence of their attacking output, with the squad scoring thirteen goals and conceding nine across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Lillestroem and Real Sociedad. This fixture represents a matchup without recorded history in the available data.

Standings

Both Lillestroem and Real Sociedad sit 22nd in the Europa League table, placing them among the sides who must improve their points tally to remain relevant in the competition. A positive result here would be a significant step for whichever team claims it.