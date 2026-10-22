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Europa League
team-logoLillestroem
Aaraasen Stadion
team-logoReal Sociedad
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Lillestroem vs Real Sociedad: Worldwide Europa League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Lillestroem vs Real Sociedad
Lillestroem
Real Sociedad
Europa League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN SPORTS CONNECT / beIN Sports Xtra 2

beIN Sports

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

Stan Sport

Stan Sport

Brazil

CazéTV

CazéTV

Canada

DAZN Canada / fuboTV Canada

DAZN Canada

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

China

iQiyi

iQiyi

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Egypt

beIN SPORTS CONNECT / beIN Sports Xtra 2

beIN Sports

France

myCANAL / Canal+ Live 9

Canal+

Indonesia

Vidio / beIN SPORTS MAX Indonesia

Vidio

Iran

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN SPORTS CONNECT / beIN Sports Xtra 2

beIN Sports

New Zealand

DAZN New Zealand

DAZN New Zealand

Norway

Viaplay Norway / V Sport 1 Norway

Viaplay Norway

Peru

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Saudi Arabia

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Spain

Movistar+ / Movistar Liga de Campeones 2

Movistar Plus+

Sweden

Disney+ Nordic

Disney+

Thailand

beIN Sports Connect / beIN SPORTS MAX Thailand

beIN Sports Thailand

Turkey

tabii

tabii

United Arab Emirates

beIN SPORTS CONNECT / beIN Sports Xtra 2

beIN Sports

United Kingdom

TNT Sports 7 / HBO Max

TNT Sports

United States

Paramount+ / DAZN USA

Paramount+

Uruguay

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

How to watch Lillestroem vs Real Sociedad with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 3
Aaraasen Stadion

Today's game between Lillestroem and Real Sociedad will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 20:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lillestroem vs Real Sociedad today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Lillestroem vs Real Sociedad Probable lineups

Manager

  • H. Oedegaard

Lillestroem are managed by Hans Erik Oedegaard, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available ahead of this Europa League fixture. Updates to the squad will be added closer to kick-off.

Real Sociedad head coach Pellegrino Matarazzo is also without confirmed team news at this stage. Further details on the away side's availability are expected to follow in the build-up to the match.

Form

LIL

LIL - Form

VIK
L3-0
BAE
W1-5
MOL
D2-2
SPP
D1-1
SAN
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
RSO

RSO - Form

VAL
W2-3
ATH
L0-1
COR
W3-2
GIL
D1-1
MAL
W2-5
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Lillestroem head into this fixture with a record of two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing produced a 1-1 draw with Sparta Prague in the Europa League, while they also drew 2-2 with Molde in the Eliteserien. The highlight of their recent run was a 5-1 cup victory over Baerum, though a 3-0 defeat to Viking represents the low point. Across those five matches, Lillestroem scored ten goals and conceded seven.

Real Sociedad arrive in stronger form, having won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-5 win away at Malaga in LaLiga, and they also drew 1-1 with Union St. Gilloise in the Europa League. A 3-2 win at Deportivo de A Coruna stands out as further evidence of their attacking output, with the squad scoring thirteen goals and conceding nine across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Lillestroem and Real Sociedad. This fixture represents a matchup without recorded history in the available data.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
220071+66
W
W
2
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
220060+66
W
W
3
BenficaBenficaBEN
220061+56
W
W
4
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
220073+46
W
W
5
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
220051+46
W
W
6
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
220040+46
W
W
7
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
220052+36
W
W
8
LyonLyonOL
220053+26
W
W
9
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
220031+26
W
W
10
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
220031+26
W
W
11
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
211052+34
D
W
12
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
211041+34
D
W
13
RennesRennesREN
211021+14
W
D
14
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
211010+14
W
D
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
210163+33
L
W
16
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
210142+23
W
L
17
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
210143+13
W
L
18
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
210132+13
L
W
19
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
21013303
L
W
20
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
21012203
W
L
21
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
210114-33
L
W
22
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
201123-11
D
L
22
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
201123-11
D
L
24
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
201112-11
L
D
24
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
201112-11
D
L
26
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
201103-31
L
D
27
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
201116-51
D
L
28
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
200213-20
L
L
28
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
200213-20
L
L
30
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
200225-30
L
L
31
MarseilleMarseilleOM
200215-40
L
L
31
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
200215-40
L
L
33
CelticCelticCEL
200227-50
L
L
33
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
200227-50
L
L
35
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
200205-50
L
L
36
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
200208-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

Both Lillestroem and Real Sociedad sit 22nd in the Europa League table, placing them among the sides who must improve their points tally to remain relevant in the competition. A positive result here would be a significant step for whichever team claims it.

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