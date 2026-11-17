How to watch Liberia vs Cabo Verde with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification - Game Week 4 17 Nov 2026 - 14:00

Liberia host Cabo Verde in the Africa Cup of Nations Qualification, with both sides looking to make their mark in Group K.

Liberia come into this fixture sitting bottom of the group after a difficult run of results. Coach Mohammed Erradi's side have struggled for consistency, and their recent qualifying campaign has produced little to encourage their supporters.

Cabo Verde arrive in stronger shape. Humberto Bettencourt's squad carry momentum from a 4-2 win over Liberia in the reverse fixture earlier this month, and they have recent World Cup experience to draw on after competing in the 2026 tournament.

The Blue Sharks reached the World Cup group stage, drawing 0-0 with Saudi Arabia before falling 3-2 to Argentina. That exposure to elite competition gives Cabo Verde a psychological edge heading into this qualifier.

Liberia's need for points is urgent. Sitting fourth in the group, they have little margin for error if they want to keep qualification hopes alive.

For information on how to watch this match live, see below.

Team news & squads