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Europa League
team-logoLevski Sofia
Vasil Levski
team-logoSalzburg
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Levski Sofia vs Salzburg: Worldwide Europa League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Levski Sofia vs Salzburg
Levski Sofia
Salzburg
Europa League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Official Website

India

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

Indonesia

beIN Sports Indonesia / Vidio

vidio.com

United States

Paramount+

paramountplus.com

Brazil

CazéTV / Max

max.com

Nigeria

SuperSport

supersport.com

Mexico

Fox Sports Mexico

foxsports.com.mx

Germany

RTL / RTL+

rtl.de

Thailand

beIN Sports Thailand

beinsports.com/th

France

Canal+

canalplus.com

United Kingdom

TNT Sports

tntsports.co.uk

South Africa

SuperSport Africa

supersport.com

Italy

Sky Sport Italia

sport.sky.it

Kenya

SuperSport

supersport.com

Spain

Movistar+

movistar.es

Argentina

ESPN Argentina / Disney+

disneyplus.com

Poland

Polsat Sport

polsatsport.pl

Canada

DAZN Canada

dazn.com

Malaysia

Astro SuperSport

astro.com.my

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports MENA

beinsports.com

Australia

Stan Sport

stan.com.au/sport

Romania

Digi Sport

digisport.ro

Netherlands

Ziggo Sport

ziggosport.nl

Belgium

Play Sports

playsports.be

Portugal

Sport TV

sporttv.pt

Czech Republic

Sport1

sport1tv.cz

Greece

Cosmote Sport

cosmote.gr

Sweden

Disney+ Sweden

disneyplus.com

Hungary

RTL+ Hungary

rtl.hu

Austria

ServusTV

servustv.com

Switzerland

blue Sport

blueplus.ch/sport

Serbia

Arena Sport

tvarenasport.com

Bulgaria

bTV Action

btv.bg

Denmark

Disney+ Denmark

disneyplus.com

Finland

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

elisa.fi/viihde

Norway

Viaplay Norway

viaplay.no

Ireland

Premier Sports

premiersports.com

Croatia

Arena Sport

arenasport.hr

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Moja TV

bhtelecom.ba

How to watch Levski Sofia vs Salzburg with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 1
Vasil Levski

Today's game between Levski Sofia and Salzburg will kick off at 17 Sept 2026, 17:45.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Levski Sofia vs Salzburg today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Levski Sofia vs Salzburg Probable lineups

Manager

  • J. Velazquez

Julio Velazquez has not confirmed a probable lineup for Levski Sofia ahead of the Europa League fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the hosts. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Salzburg head coach Danny Roehl is similarly yet to name his projected XI, with no confirmed absences reported for the Austrian side at this stage. Further team news will be added as it becomes available.

Form

LES

LES - Form

BOT
W1-3
SSO
W1-2
C48
W1-0
CSS
L2-4
BOV
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
SAL

SAL - Form

MJA
W3-0
WIE
W4-1
RAP
W5-1
STP
W0-3
RIE
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/3
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Levski Sofia head into this match with a record of three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five games. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with Botev Vratsa in the First Professional League on September 13. Prior to that, they suffered a 4-2 loss to CSKA Sofia in the Super Cup, though back-to-back league wins over CSKA 1948 and Slavia Sofia showed their domestic resilience. Across those five matches, Levski scored six goals and conceded five.

Salzburg arrive with four wins and one draw from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Ried in the Austrian Bundesliga on September 11, ending a run that included a 5-1 thrashing of Rapid Wien and a 4-1 win over Austria Wien. They also beat SKN St. Pölten 3-0 in the OFB Cup and defeated Mjällby 3-0 in Europa League qualification. Salzburg scored 14 goals and conceded three across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Levski SofiaDrawSalzburg
0
0
2
Europa League
Levski Sofia badge
Levski Sofia
LES
0
Salzburg badge
Salzburg
SAL
1
FT
Europa League
Salzburg badge
Salzburg
SAL
1
Levski Sofia badge
Levski Sofia
LES
0
FT
0Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals0/2
Both teams scored0/2

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Europa League on November 5, 2009, when Salzburg won 1-0 at the Vasil Levski stadium. Earlier in that same group stage, Salzburg also won 1-0 on home soil on October 22, 2009. Across both recorded meetings, Salzburg took maximum points and kept clean sheets in both fixtures.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
110041+33
W
2
BenficaBenficaBEN
110020+23
W
3
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
110020+23
W
4
LyonLyonOL
110021+13
W
5
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
110021+13
W
6
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
110010+13
W
6
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
110010+13
W
8
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
10100001
D
8
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
10100001
D
8
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
10100001
D
8
RennesRennesREN
10100001
D
12
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
00000000
12
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
00000000
12
MarseilleMarseilleOM
00000000
12
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
00000000
12
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
00000000
12
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
00000000
12
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
00000000
12
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
00000000
12
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
00000000
12
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
00000000
12
JuventusJuventusJUV
00000000
12
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
00000000
12
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
00000000
12
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
00000000
12
CelticCelticCEL
00000000
12
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
00000000
12
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
00000000
12
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
00000000
30
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
100112-10
L
31
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
100112-10
L
32
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
100101-10
L
32
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
100101-10
L
34
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
100102-20
L
34
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
100102-20
L
36
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
100114-30
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

Both Levski Sofia and Salzburg are currently positioned first in the Europa League table at this stage of the competition.

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