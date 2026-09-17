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How to watch Levski Sofia vs Salzburg with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Europa League - Game Week 1 17 Sept 2026 - 12:45 Vasil Levski

Today's game between Levski Sofia and Salzburg will kick off at 17 Sept 2026, 17:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Levski Sofia vs Salzburg today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Julio Velazquez has not confirmed a probable lineup for Levski Sofia ahead of the Europa League fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the hosts. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Salzburg head coach Danny Roehl is similarly yet to name his projected XI, with no confirmed absences reported for the Austrian side at this stage. Further team news will be added as it becomes available.

Form

Levski Sofia head into this match with a record of three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five games. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with Botev Vratsa in the First Professional League on September 13. Prior to that, they suffered a 4-2 loss to CSKA Sofia in the Super Cup, though back-to-back league wins over CSKA 1948 and Slavia Sofia showed their domestic resilience. Across those five matches, Levski scored six goals and conceded five.

Salzburg arrive with four wins and one draw from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Ried in the Austrian Bundesliga on September 11, ending a run that included a 5-1 thrashing of Rapid Wien and a 4-1 win over Austria Wien. They also beat SKN St. Pölten 3-0 in the OFB Cup and defeated Mjällby 3-0 in Europa League qualification. Salzburg scored 14 goals and conceded three across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Europa League on November 5, 2009, when Salzburg won 1-0 at the Vasil Levski stadium. Earlier in that same group stage, Salzburg also won 1-0 on home soil on October 22, 2009. Across both recorded meetings, Salzburg took maximum points and kept clean sheets in both fixtures.

Standings

Both Levski Sofia and Salzburg are currently positioned first in the Europa League table at this stage of the competition.