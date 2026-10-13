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Champions League
team-logoLens
Stade Bollaert-Delelis
team-logoSporting CP
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
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Lens vs Sporting CP: Worldwide Champions League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Lens vs Sporting CP
Lens
Sporting CP
Champions League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Argentina

Fox Sports Argentina

Fox Sports Argentina

Australia

Stan Sport

Stan Sport

Austria

Sky Sport Austria 1

Sky Austria

Brazil

TNT Brasil

TNT Sports Brazil

Canada

DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada

Chile

ESPN Chile

ESPN Chile

China

iQiyi

iQiyi

Colombia

ESPN Colombia

ESPN Colombia

Democratic Republic of the Congo

SuperSport Football Plus ROA

SuperSport

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

France

Canal+ Foot

Canal+

Germany

DAZN Germany

DAZN Germany

India

Sony LIV

Sony LIV

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Japan

WOWOW Live

WOWOW

Mexico

TNT Sports Mexico

TNT Sports

Nigeria

SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria

SuperSport

Peru

ESPN Colombia

ESPN Peru

Portugal

Sport TV5

Sport TV

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

South Africa

SuperSport MaXimo 2

SuperSport

Spain

Movistar Liga de Campeones 2

Movistar Plus+

United Kingdom

TNT Sports 2

TNT Sports

United States

Paramount+

Paramount+

How to watch Lens vs Sporting CP with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 2
Stade Bollaert-Delelis

Today's game between Lens and Sporting CP will kick off at 17:45.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lens vs Sporting CP today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Lens vs Sporting CP lineups

3-4-2-1
Lens crest
Lens
RCL
page.match.formation.title
Sporting CP crest
Sporting CP
SCP
4-3-3
R. RisserR. Risserteam-logoK. Antonioteam-logoP. GaniouS. BaidooS. BaidooS. AbdulhamidS. Abdulhamidteam-logoJ. Kadileteam-logoM. UdolF. ThauvinF. ThauvinA. HaidaraA. Haidarateam-logoM. CuisanceF. IvanovicF. IvanovicKaique PereiraKaique PereiraE. QuaresmaE. QuaresmaM. AraujoM. AraujoI. FresnedaI. FresnedaG. InacioG. InacioI. DoumbiaI. DoumbiaS. AltimiraS. AltimiraJ. SimoesJ. SimoesL. SuarezL. SuarezG. CatamoG. CatamoN. IrankundaN. Irankunda
Sporting CP crest
Sporting CP
SCP
3-4-2-1
Lens

Starting XI

Sporting CP

Substitutes

Manager

  • Y. Cahuzac
  • R. Borges
Lens

Injuries and Suspensions

Sporting CP

Form

RCL

RCL - Form

FCL
L0-1
SLP
W2-3
LEM
D2-2
ASM
L2-1
OL
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
SCP

SCP - Form

NAC
W2-0
GAL
W3-1
FAM
D1-1
ARO
D2-2
BRA
W1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Lens have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 home win over Lyon in Ligue 1, which followed defeats to Monaco and Lorient and a 2-2 draw with Le Mans. Their sole Champions League outing in the run produced a 3-2 away win over Slavia Prague. Across those five matches, Lens scored nine goals and conceded seven.

Sporting CP have won three, drawn one, and lost none of their last five outings. They beat Braga 3-1 away in their most recent Liga Portugal match and also claimed a 3-1 Champions League win over Galatasaray. Draws against Arouca and Famalicao were the only points dropped. Sporting scored nine goals and conceded four across that five-match run.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Lens and Sporting CP has been provided for this fixture, and further historical record information is not available at this time.

Standings

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
220092+76
W
W
2
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
220082+66
W
W
3
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
4
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
5
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
6
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
7
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210141+33
L
W
8
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
9
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
10
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
210154+13
W
L
11
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
12
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
13
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
14
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
15
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
16
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
17
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
21014403
W
L
18
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
21012203
W
L
19
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
20
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
210124-23
W
L
21
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
210124-23
W
L
22
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
23
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
24
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
25
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
201112-11
L
D
26
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
27
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
200213-20
L
L
28
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
29
VikingVikingVIK
200236-30
L
L
30
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
200225-30
L
L
31
InterInterINT
200225-30
L
L
32
LilleLilleLIL
200226-40
L
L
33
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
34
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
200227-50
L
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League, Sporting CP's sixth-place position puts them inside the bracket that typically secures direct progression, while Lens in ninth sit in territory where results become increasingly urgent to avoid dropping into the knockout playoff round. This fixture carries genuine weight for both clubs' European ambitions.

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