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How to watch Lens vs Sporting CP with a VPN
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Lens and Sporting CP will kick off at 17:45.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Lens vs Sporting CP today
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Lens vs Sporting CP lineups
Starting XI
Substitutes
Manager
- Y. Cahuzac
- R. Borges
Form
Lens have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 home win over Lyon in Ligue 1, which followed defeats to Monaco and Lorient and a 2-2 draw with Le Mans. Their sole Champions League outing in the run produced a 3-2 away win over Slavia Prague. Across those five matches, Lens scored nine goals and conceded seven.
Sporting CP have won three, drawn one, and lost none of their last five outings. They beat Braga 3-1 away in their most recent Liga Portugal match and also claimed a 3-1 Champions League win over Galatasaray. Draws against Arouca and Famalicao were the only points dropped. Sporting scored nine goals and conceded four across that five-match run.
Head-to-Head Record
No head-to-head data between Lens and Sporting CP has been provided for this fixture, and further historical record information is not available at this time.
Standings
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|9
|2
|+7
|6
W
W
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|2
|+6
|6
W
W
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|+4
|6
W
W
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|+4
|6
W
W
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|1
|+5
|3
W
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|+3
|3
W
|7
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1
|+3
|3
L
W
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|+2
|3
W
|9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|+2
|3
W
|10
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|4
|+1
|3
W
L
|11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|+1
|3
W
|12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|+1
|3
W
|13
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|+1
|3
W
|14
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|3
W
|15
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|3
W
|16
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|+1
|3
W
|17
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|0
|3
W
L
|18
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
W
L
|19
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|3
L
W
|20
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|3
W
L
|21
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|3
W
L
|22
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
D
|23
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
D
|24
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
D
|25
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|1
L
D
|26
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
L
|27
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|0
L
L
|28
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
L
|29
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|6
|-3
|0
L
L
|30
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|0
L
L
|31
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|0
L
L
|32
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|6
|-4
|0
L
L
|33
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|-4
|0
L
|34
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|7
|-5
|0
L
L
|35
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|-5
|0
L
|36
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|-5
|0
L
In the Champions League, Sporting CP's sixth-place position puts them inside the bracket that typically secures direct progression, while Lens in ninth sit in territory where results become increasingly urgent to avoid dropping into the knockout playoff round. This fixture carries genuine weight for both clubs' European ambitions.