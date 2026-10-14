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Champions League
team-logoLASK
Raiffeisen Arena
team-logoLiverpool
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
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LASK vs Liverpool: Worldwide Champions League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
LASK vs Liverpool
LASK
Liverpool
Champions League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Official Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Argentina

ESPN Argentina

espn.com.ar

Australia

Stan Sport

stan.com.au/sport

Brazil

Max Brazil

max.com/br

Canada

DAZN Canada

dazn.com/en-CA

China

iQiyi

iqiyi.com

Colombia

ESPN Colombia

espn.com.co

Egypt

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

France

Canal+

canalplus.com

Germany

DAZN Germany

dazn.com/de-DE

India

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

Indonesia

Vidio

vidio.com

Iran

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Kazakhstan

Qazsport

qazsporttv.kz

Mexico

FOX One

foxsports.com.mx

Mongolia / Niger

SuperSport

supersport.com

Nigeria

SuperSport

supersport.com

Pakistan

tapmad

tapmad.com

Peru

ESPN

espn.com.pe

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

South Africa / Sudan

SuperSport

supersport.com

Spain

Movistar+

movistarplus.es

United States

Paramount+

paramountplus.com

How to watch LASK vs Liverpool with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 2
Raiffeisen Arena

Today's game between LASK and Liverpool will kick off at 14 Oct 2026, 17:45.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch LASK vs Liverpool today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

LASK vs Liverpool Probable lineups

3-5-2
LASK crest
LASK
LAS
page.match.formation.title
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
4-2-3-1
L. JungwirthL. JungwirthA. AndradeA. AndradeX. MbuyambaX. MbuyambaJ. TornichJ. TornichK. JoergensenK. JoergensenR. LjubicicR. LjubicicY. DibangoY. DibangoS. HorvathS. HorvathM. BogardeM. BogardeS. KalajdzicS. KalajdzicC. LangC. LangA. BeckerA. BeckerV. van DijkV. van DijkR. AraujoR. AraujoM. KerkezM. KerkezJ. JacquetJ. JacquetR. NgumohaR. NgumohaF. WirtzF. WirtzR. GravenberchR. GravenberchA. Mac AllisterA. Mac AllisterB. BarcolaB. Barcolateam-logoL. Koumas
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
3-5-2
LASK

Starting XI

Liverpool

Manager

  • D. Kuehbauer
  • A. Iraola

Dietmar Kuehbauer is set to name a LASK side featuring Lukas Jungwirth, Andres Andrade, Xavier Mbuyamba, Joao Tornich, Kasper Joergensen, Robert Ljubicic, George Bello, Sascha Horvath, Melayro Bogarde, Moses Usor, and Christoph Lang as his projected XI. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the Austrian side ahead of kick-off.

Andoni Iraola is expected to deploy Alisson Becker in goal, with a back line featuring Virgil van Dijk, Ronald Araujo, Milos Kerkez, and Jeremy Jacquet. Rio Ngumoha, Trey Nyoni, and Alexis Mac Allister are set to operate in midfield, with Florian Wirtz, Bradley Barcola, and Lewis Koumas providing the attacking threat. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for Liverpool, though updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

LAS

LAS - Form

AEK
L1-0
SGR
L2-1
HAR
D3-3
FVI
W2-1
RAP
L0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
LIV

LIV - Form

ATM
W2-1
FUL
D0-0
TOT
W3-1
BOU
W0-1
MCI
L0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

LASK head into this match in poor form, recording one win, one draw, and three losses from their last five games across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-2 defeat to Rapid Wien in the Austrian Bundesliga, and they also fell to Sturm Graz and AEK Athens in that run. They scored seven goals across those five matches but conceded seven as well, reflecting a side that struggles for defensive consistency.

Liverpool's recent form is more mixed. They have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches. The 0-3 defeat to Manchester City is their most recent result, but they beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 in the Champions League and defeated Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 in the Carabao Cup during the same stretch. A goalless draw at Fulham and a 0-1 win at Bournemouth round out a run that shows Liverpool are capable of winning away from home, even if their attacking output has been inconsistent.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

LASKDrawLiverpool
0
0
2
Europa League
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
4
LASK badge
LASK
LAS
0
FT
Europa League
LASK badge
LASK
LAS
1
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
3
FT
1Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals2/2
Both teams scored1/2

Liverpool hold a strong record against LASK from their two previous meetings, both of which came in the Europa League in 2023. The most recent encounter saw Liverpool win 4-0 at home, while LASK claimed a 1-3 defeat when hosting Liverpool in Linz earlier that same season. Liverpool have won both fixtures and scored seven goals across the two matches, conceding just one.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
220092+76
W
W
2
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
3
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
4
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
211083+54
D
W
5
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
6
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
7
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210142+23
L
W
8
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
9
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
10
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
210154+13
W
L
11
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
11
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
13
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
210132+13
W
L
14
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
15
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
15
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
17
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
18
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
21016603
W
L
19
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
20
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
210124-23
W
L
21
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
210124-23
W
L
22
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
22
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
24
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
25
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
201112-11
L
D
26
VikingVikingVIK
201146-21
D
L
27
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
28
InterInterINT
200246-20
L
L
29
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
30
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
200225-30
L
L
31
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
200214-30
L
L
32
LilleLilleLIL
200226-40
L
L
33
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
34
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
200227-50
L
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League standings, LASK currently sit in 27th position while Liverpool occupy 13th place.

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