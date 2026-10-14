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How to watch LASK vs Liverpool with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Champions League - Game Week 2 14 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Raiffeisen Arena

Today's game between LASK and Liverpool will kick off at 14 Oct 2026, 17:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch LASK vs Liverpool today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Dietmar Kuehbauer is set to name a LASK side featuring Lukas Jungwirth, Andres Andrade, Xavier Mbuyamba, Joao Tornich, Kasper Joergensen, Robert Ljubicic, George Bello, Sascha Horvath, Melayro Bogarde, Moses Usor, and Christoph Lang as his projected XI. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the Austrian side ahead of kick-off.

Andoni Iraola is expected to deploy Alisson Becker in goal, with a back line featuring Virgil van Dijk, Ronald Araujo, Milos Kerkez, and Jeremy Jacquet. Rio Ngumoha, Trey Nyoni, and Alexis Mac Allister are set to operate in midfield, with Florian Wirtz, Bradley Barcola, and Lewis Koumas providing the attacking threat. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for Liverpool, though updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

LASK head into this match in poor form, recording one win, one draw, and three losses from their last five games across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-2 defeat to Rapid Wien in the Austrian Bundesliga, and they also fell to Sturm Graz and AEK Athens in that run. They scored seven goals across those five matches but conceded seven as well, reflecting a side that struggles for defensive consistency.

Liverpool's recent form is more mixed. They have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches. The 0-3 defeat to Manchester City is their most recent result, but they beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 in the Champions League and defeated Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 in the Carabao Cup during the same stretch. A goalless draw at Fulham and a 0-1 win at Bournemouth round out a run that shows Liverpool are capable of winning away from home, even if their attacking output has been inconsistent.

Head-to-Head Record

Liverpool hold a strong record against LASK from their two previous meetings, both of which came in the Europa League in 2023. The most recent encounter saw Liverpool win 4-0 at home, while LASK claimed a 1-3 defeat when hosting Liverpool in Linz earlier that same season. Liverpool have won both fixtures and scored seven goals across the two matches, conceding just one.

Standings

In the Champions League standings, LASK currently sit in 27th position while Liverpool occupy 13th place.