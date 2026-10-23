Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest with a VPN

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check our our international coverage table below). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights. Sign in & find stream . Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match !

International Coverage

Match Preview

Premier League - Game Week 8 23 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Portman Road

Ipswich Town host Nottingham Forest at Portman Road on Friday, October 23 in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight at both ends of the table. The Tractor Boys sit 19th and are looking to arrest a run of poor form, while Forest arrive off the back of a narrow defeat at Arsenal last weekend.

Gary O'Neil's side have found points hard to come by in recent weeks. A 3-2 loss to Manchester City on October 17 was their third defeat in five league outings, and they will need a response on home soil to keep their survival hopes on track.

Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, have endured a difficult run on the road. Oliver Glasner's men have lost three of their last five away matches and head into this one sitting 10th in the Premier League table, with ground to make up on the top half.

Forest's visit to the Emirates last Sunday ended in a 1-0 defeat, with substitute Noni Madueke's deflected strike proving the difference. Glasner will be looking for a sharper attacking display from his side this time around.

For Ipswich, home form has been a relative bright spot. The City Ground visit in October 2024 ended in defeat, but Portman Road has generally been a more comfortable environment for O'Neil's squad this season.

With both clubs needing points for contrasting reasons, Friday night's clash promises to be a tightly contested affair. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the match live.

Team news & squads

Gary O'Neil is expected to name a side featuring Christian Walton in goal, with a back four of Jacob Greaves, Dara O'Shea, Issa Diop, and Leif Davis. Abdoul Ouattara, Florentino, and Exequiel Palacios are projected to start in midfield, with Abdul Fatawu, Julio Enciso, and Emersonn further forward. Sasa Lukic is listed as injured and will not feature.

Oliver Glasner is set to deploy Matz Sels between the sticks, with Jair Cunha, Ousmane Diomande, Murillo, and Neco Williams forming the defensive line. Xaver Schlager, Morgan Gibbs-White, and James McAtee are expected in midfield, with Daniel Munoz, Dan Ndoye, and Liam Delap ahead of them. Igor Jesus and Nicolo Savona are both unavailable through injury. No suspensions are in place for either side.

Form

Ipswich head into this fixture having won one, drawn none, and lost four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 Premier League defeat to Manchester City on October 17, and they also lost 2-4 to Arsenal in the Carabao Cup in September. A 2-1 home win over Fulham on October 10 represents their only victory in that run. Across those five matches, Ipswich scored eight goals and conceded nine.

Nottingham Forest's recent record shows one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 0-1 defeat at Arsenal on October 18. Forest's solitary win in that spell came away at Aston Villa, where they won 1-2, while they drew 0-0 with Tottenham Hotspur. They have scored three goals and conceded four across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Premier League on March 15, 2025, when Nottingham Forest beat Ipswich Town 4-2 at Portman Road. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 in the FA Cup in March 2025, and Forest claimed a 1-0 home win in the Premier League in November 2024. Across the last five recorded meetings, Forest hold the stronger record, with two wins and two draws to Ipswich's one win, though that sole Ipswich victory came in the most recent league encounter at their own ground.