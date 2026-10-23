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Premier League
team-logoIpswich Town
Portman Road
team-logoNottingham Forest
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Watch Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest live: TV channels, online live streams, international Premier League coverage

TV Guide & Streaming
Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest
Ipswich Town
Nottingham Forest
Premier League
United StatesFubo
United KingdomSky Sports Main Event
CanadaFubo

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International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Argentina

ESPN2 Argentina / Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

Stan Sport

Stan Sport

Brazil

Disney+ Premium Brazil

Disney+

Canada

DAZN Canada / fuboTV Canada

DAZN Canada

Chile

ESPN Chile / Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

China

Migu

Migu Video

Colombia

ESPN Colombia / Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

France

myCANAL / Canal+ Live 7

Canal+

Germany

Sky Sport Premier League / WOW

Sky Sport Germany

India

Star Sports Select HD1 / JioHotstar

JioHotstar

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Iran

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Japan

U-NEXT

U-NEXT

Mexico

MAX

MAX

Nigeria

SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

SuperSport

Norway

Viaplay Norway / V Sport Premier League

Viaplay Norway

Peru

ESPN Colombia / Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

South Africa

SuperSport Premier League / SuperSport MaXimo 2

SuperSport

Spain

DAZN Spain

DAZN Spain

United Kingdom

Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event

Sky Sports

United States

USA Network / Sling

USA Network

Match Preview

crest
Premier League - Game Week 8
Portman Road

Ipswich Town host Nottingham Forest at Portman Road on Friday, October 23 in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight at both ends of the table. The Tractor Boys sit 19th and are looking to arrest a run of poor form, while Forest arrive off the back of a narrow defeat at Arsenal last weekend.

Gary O'Neil's side have found points hard to come by in recent weeks. A 3-2 loss to Manchester City on October 17 was their third defeat in five league outings, and they will need a response on home soil to keep their survival hopes on track.

Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, have endured a difficult run on the road. Oliver Glasner's men have lost three of their last five away matches and head into this one sitting 10th in the Premier League table, with ground to make up on the top half.

Forest's visit to the Emirates last Sunday ended in a 1-0 defeat, with substitute Noni Madueke's deflected strike proving the difference. Glasner will be looking for a sharper attacking display from his side this time around.

For Ipswich, home form has been a relative bright spot. The City Ground visit in October 2024 ended in defeat, but Portman Road has generally been a more comfortable environment for O'Neil's squad this season.

With both clubs needing points for contrasting reasons, Friday night's clash promises to be a tightly contested affair. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the match live.

Team news & squads

Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
Ipswich Town crest
Ipswich Town
IPS
page.match.formation.title
Nottingham Forest crest
Nottingham Forest
NFO
3-4-2-1
C. WaltonC. WaltonJ. GreavesJ. GreavesD. O'SheaD. O'SheaI. DiopI. DiopA. FatawuA. Fatawuteam-logoA. Ouattarateam-logoFlorentinoL. DavisL. DavisJ. EncisoJ. EncisoE. PalaciosE. PalaciosEmersonnEmersonnM. SelsM. SelsJ. CunhaJ. CunhaO. DiomandeO. DiomandeMurilloMurilloN. WilliamsN. WilliamsX. SchlagerX. SchlagerM. Gibbs-WhiteM. Gibbs-WhiteJ. McAteeJ. McAteeD. MunozD. MunozD. NdoyeD. NdoyeL. DelapL. Delap
Nottingham Forest crest
Nottingham Forest
NFO
3-4-2-1
Ipswich Town

Starting XI

Nottingham Forest

Manager

  • G. O'Neil
  • O. Glasner

Gary O'Neil is expected to name a side featuring Christian Walton in goal, with a back four of Jacob Greaves, Dara O'Shea, Issa Diop, and Leif Davis. Abdoul Ouattara, Florentino, and Exequiel Palacios are projected to start in midfield, with Abdul Fatawu, Julio Enciso, and Emersonn further forward. Sasa Lukic is listed as injured and will not feature.

Oliver Glasner is set to deploy Matz Sels between the sticks, with Jair Cunha, Ousmane Diomande, Murillo, and Neco Williams forming the defensive line. Xaver Schlager, Morgan Gibbs-White, and James McAtee are expected in midfield, with Daniel Munoz, Dan Ndoye, and Liam Delap ahead of them. Igor Jesus and Nicolo Savona are both unavailable through injury. No suspensions are in place for either side.

Form

IPS

IPS - Form

CRY
W2-3
ARS
L2-4
EVE
L1-0
FUL
W2-1
MCI
L3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
NFO

NFO - Form

TOT
D0-0
AVL
W1-2
COV
L0-1
CRY
L3-1
ARS
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Ipswich head into this fixture having won one, drawn none, and lost four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 Premier League defeat to Manchester City on October 17, and they also lost 2-4 to Arsenal in the Carabao Cup in September. A 2-1 home win over Fulham on October 10 represents their only victory in that run. Across those five matches, Ipswich scored eight goals and conceded nine.

Nottingham Forest's recent record shows one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 0-1 defeat at Arsenal on October 18. Forest's solitary win in that spell came away at Aston Villa, where they won 1-2, while they drew 0-0 with Tottenham Hotspur. They have scored three goals and conceded four across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Ipswich TownDrawNottingham Forest
0
1
4
Premier League
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
2
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
4
FT
FA Cup
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
1
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
1
FT
Premier League
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
1
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
0
FT
Championship
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
1
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
1
FT
Championship
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
2
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
0
FT
3Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Premier League on March 15, 2025, when Nottingham Forest beat Ipswich Town 4-2 at Portman Road. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 in the FA Cup in March 2025, and Forest claimed a 1-0 home win in the Premier League in November 2024. Across the last five recorded meetings, Forest hold the stronger record, with two wins and two draws to Ipswich's one win, though that sole Ipswich victory came in the most recent league encounter at their own ground.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
7700197+1221
W
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
7601115+618
W
W
L
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
7511235+1816
W
W
W
W
D
4
ChelseaChelseaCHE
74121713+413
W
W
L
D
L
5
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
733198+112
W
L
W
D
W
6
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
7241138+510
L
D
W
D
D
7
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
724196+310
D
L
D
W
D
8
EvertonEvertonEVE
724187+110
L
D
W
D
D
9
Hull CityHull CityHUL
723287+19
L
D
L
D
D
10
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
73041115-49
L
W
L
W
L
11
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
72231014-48
L
L
W
L
D
12
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
7223711-48
W
D
W
L
D
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
7142101007
D
D
D
L
D
14
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
7214917-87
L
W
D
L
W
15
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
7133913-46
W
L
L
D
D
16
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
7133610-46
W
D
L
D
D
17
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
7205614-86
L
W
W
L
L
18
FulhamFulhamFUL
7124710-35
W
L
D
D
L
19
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
712459-45
L
L
L
W
D
20
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
7115614-84
L
L
L
L
D
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

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