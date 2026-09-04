International Coverage

How to watch Ipswich Town vs Liverpool with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Premier League - Game Week 3 4 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Portman Road

Today's game between Ipswich Town and Liverpool will kick off at 4 Sept 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ipswich Town vs Liverpool today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Gary O'Neil has a number of absentees to contend with, as Azor Matusiwa, Jack Taylor, Jaden Philogene-Bidace, Florentino, and Emersonn are all sidelined through injury. No suspensions are currently in place for the home side. O'Neil's projected XI includes Kjell Scherpen in goal, with a back line of Issa Diop, Jacob Greaves, and Dara O'Shea. Leif Davis, Julio Enciso, Abdul Fatawu, Daizen Maeda, Sasa Lukic, Marcelino Nunez, and Sindre Walle Egeli complete the expected starting lineup.

Andoni Iraola is without Conor Bradley, Hugo Ekitike, Joseph Gomez, Federico Chiesa, Vitezslav Jaros, and Giovanni Leoni through injury, with no suspensions affecting the squad. Ekitike, who joined Liverpool this summer, continues his lengthy recovery from an Achilles injury and will not feature. Liverpool's projected XI sees Alisson Becker start in goal, with Jeremie Frimpong, Jeremy Jacquet, Virgil van Dijk, and Milos Kerkez in defence. Cody Gakpo, Florian Wirtz, Victor Munoz, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Alexis Mac Allister are expected in midfield and attack, with Alexander Isak leading the line. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Ipswich have recorded three wins and one defeat from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 5-2 loss to Manchester United in the Premier League on August 30. Prior to that, they beat Leicester City 3-1 in the Carabao Cup and defeated Sunderland 2-1 in the league. Across the five matches, Ipswich scored 12 goals and conceded 10, reflecting a side capable of attacking output but with defensive vulnerabilities. The two pre-season wins over Rayo Vallecano and Union Berlin offered early-season confidence, though the United result will have tempered expectations.

Liverpool have drawn twice and won once from their three competitive matches, with two pre-season results rounding out their last five. Their most recent game ended 2-2 against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on August 29. They also drew 2-2 with Newcastle United the previous weekend. Liverpool's only win in the five-match sample came in a 2-0 friendly against Como. They lost 2-3 to Monaco in pre-season, and a goalless draw against Como also features in the run. The Reds have scored eight goals and conceded seven across those five outings, with clean sheets proving elusive.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came on January 25, 2025, when Liverpool beat Ipswich Town 4-1 at Anfield in the Premier League. Before that, Liverpool won 2-0 at Portman Road on August 17, 2024, in the opening fixture of last season. Across the five head-to-head matches in the dataset, Liverpool have won four times, with one draw and no wins for Ipswich. The historical results from 2002 show Liverpool winning 5-0 and 6-0 in separate Premier League meetings, underlining the weight of the record between the clubs in this fixture.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Ipswich Town currently sit 12th, with Liverpool one place below them in 13th.