International Coverage

How to watch Inter vs Parma Calcio 1913 with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Serie A - Game Week 6 10 Oct 2026 - 12:00 Giuseppe Meazza

Today's game between Inter and Parma Calcio 1913 will kick off at 10 Oct 2026, 17:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Inter vs Parma Calcio 1913 today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Chivu heads into the match without Djed Spence, Hakan Calhanoglu, John Stones, and Federico Dimarco, a significant cluster of absences that stretches the squad across multiple positions. Curtis Jones has also been ruled out after picking up a myofascial strain to his right adductor during training, meaning the former Liverpool midfielder will miss several weeks. The projected XI has Josep Martinez in goal, with a back three of Bisseck, Akanji, and Bastoni, and Piotr Zielinski and Carlos Augusto providing midfield and wide cover in the absence of the injured pair. Marcus Thuram is set to lead the attack, with Lautaro Martínez's place in the starting lineup subject to a rotation decision by Chivu.

For Parma, Gilardino is without Hans Nicolussi Caviglia, Adrian Bernabé, and Dominik Drobnic as he prepares his first competitive lineup in charge. The projected XI shows Edoardo Corvi in goal behind a back three of N'Diaye, Troilo, and Diego Carlos, with David Romero leading the attack. Updates on any late fitness concerns will be confirmed closer to kick-off.

Form

Inter come into this fixture with a record of three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions, scoring 13 goals and conceding eight in that run. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 friendly win over Lumezzane on October 3, while their last competitive fixture ended in a 2-2 draw at Roma in Serie A. The five-match stretch also includes a 5-3 win over Udinese and a 3-2 victory against Napoli, though a 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League is a reminder that Chivu's side can be exposed at the highest level.

Parma have won just once in their last five across all competitions, with that 2-1 victory over Genoa their only positive result. They lost 2-0 to Juventus in Serie A and were eliminated from the Coppa Italia by Cremonese, also 2-0, in a run that underlines the scale of the challenge Gilardino has inherited.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in May 2026, when Inter won 2-0 at the Giuseppe Meazza in a Serie A fixture. Across the last five encounters between the two sides, Inter have been dominant, winning four times with one draw and no victories for Parma. The Ducali have yet to take anything from their recent trips to Milan, and the head-to-head record offers little encouragement ahead of Saturday's visit.

Standings

In the Serie A table, Inter sit second while Parma are 15th, a gap in league position that reflects the contrasting trajectories of the two clubs at this stage of the season.