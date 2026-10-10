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Serie A
team-logoInter
Giuseppe Meazza
team-logoParma Calcio 1913
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Inter vs Parma Calcio 1913: Worldwide Serie A broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Inter vs Parma Calcio 1913
Inter
Parma Calcio 1913
Serie A

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Afghanistan

ZEE5

ZEE5

Albania

Tring Sport 1

Tring

Algeria

STARZPLAY

STARZPLAY

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

beIN SPORTS 2

beIN Sports Australia

Austria

DAZN Austria

DAZN Austria

Brazil

ESPN4

ESPN Brazil

Canada

DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada

France

DAZN France

DAZN France

Germany

DAZN Germany

DAZN Germany

India

ZEE5

ZEE5

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Italy

DAZN Italia

DAZN Italy

Japan

DAZN Japan

DAZN Japan

Mexico

Disney+ Premium Mexico

Disney+

Panama

Disney+ Premium Norte

Disney+

Paraguay

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Saudi Arabia

STARZPLAY

STARZPLAY

Spain

DAZN Spain

DAZN Spain

Tunisia

Diwan Sport

Diwan Sport

Turkey

S Sport+

S Sport Plus

United Kingdom

DAZN UK

DAZN UK

United States

Paramount+

Paramount+

How to watch Inter vs Parma Calcio 1913 with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Serie A - Game Week 6
Giuseppe Meazza

Today's game between Inter and Parma Calcio 1913 will kick off at 10 Oct 2026, 17:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Inter vs Parma Calcio 1913 today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Inter vs Parma Calcio 1913 Probable lineups

3-5-2
Inter crest
Inter
INT
Formation
Parma Calcio 1913 crest
Parma Calcio 1913
PAR
3-5-2
J. MartinezJ. MartinezM. AkanjiM. AkanjiY. BisseckY. BisseckA. BastoniA. BastoniN. BarellaN. BarellaF. DimarcoF. DimarcoP. ZielinskiP. ZielinskiH. CalhanogluH. CalhanogluA. DioufA. DioufM. ThuramM. ThuramA. BonnyA. BonnyE. CorviE. CorviE. Del PratoE. Del PratoM. TroiloM. TroiloD. CarlosD. CarlosA. BernabeA. BernabeM. KeitaM. KeitaG. FabbianG. FabbianE. ValeriE. ValeriS. BritschgiS. Britschgiteam-logoS. LontaniD. RomeroD. Romero
Parma Calcio 1913 crest
Parma Calcio 1913
PAR
3-5-2
Inter

Starting XI

Parma Calcio 1913

Manager

  • C. Chivu
  • A. Gilardino

Chivu heads into the match without Djed Spence, Hakan Calhanoglu, John Stones, and Federico Dimarco, a significant cluster of absences that stretches the squad across multiple positions. Curtis Jones has also been ruled out after picking up a myofascial strain to his right adductor during training, meaning the former Liverpool midfielder will miss several weeks. The projected XI has Josep Martinez in goal, with a back three of Bisseck, Akanji, and Bastoni, and Piotr Zielinski and Carlos Augusto providing midfield and wide cover in the absence of the injured pair. Marcus Thuram is set to lead the attack, with Lautaro Martínez's place in the starting lineup subject to a rotation decision by Chivu.

For Parma, Gilardino is without Hans Nicolussi Caviglia, Adrian Bernabé, and Dominik Drobnic as he prepares his first competitive lineup in charge. The projected XI shows Edoardo Corvi in goal behind a back three of N'Diaye, Troilo, and Diego Carlos, with David Romero leading the attack. Updates on any late fitness concerns will be confirmed closer to kick-off.

Form

INT

INT - Form

NAP
W3-2
RMA
L2-1
UDI
W5-3
ROM
D2-2
LUM
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
PAR

PAR - Form

JUV
L2-0
CRE
L0-2
MON
D1-1
COM
L2-1
GEN
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Inter come into this fixture with a record of three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions, scoring 13 goals and conceding eight in that run. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 friendly win over Lumezzane on October 3, while their last competitive fixture ended in a 2-2 draw at Roma in Serie A. The five-match stretch also includes a 5-3 win over Udinese and a 3-2 victory against Napoli, though a 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League is a reminder that Chivu's side can be exposed at the highest level.

Parma have won just once in their last five across all competitions, with that 2-1 victory over Genoa their only positive result. They lost 2-0 to Juventus in Serie A and were eliminated from the Coppa Italia by Cremonese, also 2-0, in a run that underlines the scale of the challenge Gilardino has inherited.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

InterDrawParma Calcio 1913
4
1
0
Serie A
Inter badge
Inter
INT
2
Parma Calcio 1913 badge
Parma Calcio 1913
PAR
0
FT
Serie A
Parma Calcio 1913 badge
Parma Calcio 1913
PAR
0
Inter badge
Inter
INT
2
FT
Serie A
Parma Calcio 1913 badge
Parma Calcio 1913
PAR
2
Inter badge
Inter
INT
2
FT
Serie A
Inter badge
Inter
INT
3
Parma Calcio 1913 badge
Parma Calcio 1913
PAR
1
FT
Coppa Italia
Inter badge
Inter
INT
2
Parma Calcio 1913 badge
Parma Calcio 1913
PAR
1
FT
10Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in May 2026, when Inter won 2-0 at the Giuseppe Meazza in a Serie A fixture. Across the last five encounters between the two sides, Inter have been dominant, winning four times with one draw and no victories for Parma. The Ducali have yet to take anything from their recent trips to Milan, and the head-to-head record offers little encouragement ahead of Saturday's visit.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
RomaRomaROM
5410143+1113
D
W
W
W
W
2
InterInterINT
5410158+713
D
W
W
W
W
3
LazioLazioLAZ
541083+513
W
D
W
W
W
4
CagliariCagliariCGL
540152+312
W
W
W
L
W
5
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
5320104+611
W
D
D
W
W
6
FrosinoneFrosinoneFRC
531194+510
W
D
W
W
L
7
JuventusJuventusJUV
531184+410
W
L
D
W
W
8
ComoComoCOM
531196+310
L
W
W
W
D
9
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
521276+17
D
W
L
L
W
10
SassuoloSassuoloSAS
52129907
L
W
D
W
L
11
AtalantaAtalantaATA
520357-26
L
L
L
W
W
12
LecceLecceLEC
5203510-56
L
W
L
L
W
13
UdineseUdineseUDI
5113811-34
L
L
L
W
D
14
TorinoTorinoTOR
511358-34
D
L
W
L
L
15
Parma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913PAR
511347-34
W
L
D
L
L
16
MonzaMonzaMON
5113812-44
W
L
D
L
L
17
FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO
5113612-64
D
W
L
L
L
18
BolognaBolognaBOL
502336-32
D
L
D
L
L
19
GenoaGenoaGEN
5014310-71
L
D
L
L
L
20
VeneziaVeneziaVEN
5005413-90
L
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

In the Serie A table, Inter sit second while Parma are 15th, a gap in league position that reflects the contrasting trajectories of the two clubs at this stage of the season.

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