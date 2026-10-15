International Coverage

How to watch Hoffenheim vs Besiktas with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Europa League - Game Week 2 15 Oct 2026 - 15:00 SNP Arena

Today's game between Hoffenheim and Besiktas will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Hoffenheim vs Besiktas today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Hoffenheim are managed by Christian Ilzer, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the hosts. Updates on the squad will be added as they emerge closer to kick-off.

Besiktas head coach Vincenzo Italiano also has no confirmed absences listed at this stage. Further team news from the Turkish side's camp is expected to be confirmed in the build-up to the match.

Form

Hoffenheim have won one and lost four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-3 defeat to Hamburger SV in the Bundesliga, and they also suffered a 3-1 reverse at Paderborn during this run. A 2-1 home win over VfB Stuttgart remains their only positive result across these five fixtures. Hoffenheim scored eight goals and conceded eleven, a return that underlines the defensive fragility Ilzer is working to address.

Besiktas have been in considerably better shape, winning four of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Kocaelispor in the Super Lig, and they also produced a standout 4-1 victory over Marseille in the Europa League. Their only defeat in this period came against Amed Sportif, a 3-2 loss in domestic competition. Besiktas scored twelve goals and conceded five across these five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Hoffenheim and Besiktas is currently available for this fixture. This article will be updated with historical meeting information as it becomes available closer to kick-off.

Standings

In the Europa League standings, Besiktas sit fourth while Hoffenheim are placed 29th, a gap that underscores how much more the hosts need from this fixture compared to their visitors.