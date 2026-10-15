Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Europa League
team-logoHoffenheim
SNP Arena
team-logoBesiktas
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
GOAL-e
Assisted by

Hoffenheim vs Besiktas: Worldwide Europa League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Hoffenheim vs Besiktas
Hoffenheim
Besiktas
Europa League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports English 2

beIN Sports

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Austria

Sky Go Austria

Sky Austria

Brazil

CazéTV

CazéTV

Canada

DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

China

iQiyi

iQiyi

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Egypt

beIN Sports English 2

beIN Sports

Finland

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

France

Canal+ Live 8

Canal+

Germany

RTL+

RTL+

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Iran

beIN Sports English 2

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports English 2

beIN Sports

Mexico

Claro Sports

Claro Sports

Norway

Viaplay Norway

Viaplay Norway

Peru

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Saudi Arabia

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Spain

Movistar+

Movistar Plus+

Sweden

Disney+ Nordic

Disney+

Turkey

TRT 1 / tabii

TRT 1

United Arab Emirates

beIN Sports English 2

beIN Sports

United Kingdom

TNT Sports

TNT Sports

United States

Paramount+

Paramount+

How to watch Hoffenheim vs Besiktas with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 2
SNP Arena

Today's game between Hoffenheim and Besiktas will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Hoffenheim vs Besiktas today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Hoffenheim vs Besiktas Probable lineups

Manager

  • C. Ilzer

Hoffenheim are managed by Christian Ilzer, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the hosts. Updates on the squad will be added as they emerge closer to kick-off.

Besiktas head coach Vincenzo Italiano also has no confirmed absences listed at this stage. Further team news from the Turkish side's camp is expected to be confirmed in the build-up to the match.

Form

TSG

TSG - Form

BVB
L2-3
VFB
W2-1
OFI
L2-0
SCP
L3-1
HSV
L2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/12
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
BJK

BJK - Form

FB
W1-2
ERZ
W3-0
OM
W4-1
AMS
L3-2
KOB
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/6
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Hoffenheim have won one and lost four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-3 defeat to Hamburger SV in the Bundesliga, and they also suffered a 3-1 reverse at Paderborn during this run. A 2-1 home win over VfB Stuttgart remains their only positive result across these five fixtures. Hoffenheim scored eight goals and conceded eleven, a return that underlines the defensive fragility Ilzer is working to address.

Besiktas have been in considerably better shape, winning four of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Kocaelispor in the Super Lig, and they also produced a standout 4-1 victory over Marseille in the Europa League. Their only defeat in this period came against Amed Sportif, a 3-2 loss in domestic competition. Besiktas scored twelve goals and conceded five across these five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Hoffenheim and Besiktas is currently available for this fixture. This article will be updated with historical meeting information as it becomes available closer to kick-off.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
110050+53
W
2
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
110040+43
W
3
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
110041+33
W
4
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
110041+33
W
5
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
110030+33
W
6
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
110031+23
W
7
BenficaBenficaBEN
110020+23
W
8
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
110020+23
W
8
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
110020+23
W
10
LyonLyonOL
110021+13
W
10
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
110021+13
W
10
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
110021+13
W
13
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
110021+13
W
14
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
110010+13
W
15
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
110010+13
W
15
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
110010+13
W
17
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
10100001
D
17
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
10100001
D
17
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
10100001
D
17
RennesRennesREN
10100001
D
21
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
100112-10
L
22
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
100112-10
L
22
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
100112-10
L
22
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
100112-10
L
25
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
100101-10
L
25
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
100101-10
L
25
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
100101-10
L
28
CelticCelticCEL
100113-20
L
29
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
100102-20
L
29
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
100102-20
L
29
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
100102-20
L
32
MarseilleMarseilleOM
100114-30
L
33
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
100114-30
L
34
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
100103-30
L
35
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
100104-40
L
36
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Europa League standings, Besiktas sit fourth while Hoffenheim are placed 29th, a gap that underscores how much more the hosts need from this fixture compared to their visitors.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google