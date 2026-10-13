International Coverage

How to watch Galatasaray vs Barcelona with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Champions League - Game Week 2 13 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Rams Global Stadyumu

Today's game between Galatasaray and Barcelona will kick off at 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Galatasaray vs Barcelona today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Form

Galatasaray arrive in mixed form, recording two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 Super Lig win over Kasimpasa, though they suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat to Trabzonspor in September and lost 3-1 to Sporting CP in the Champions League. A 3-3 draw with Pendikspor in a friendly sits between those results. Galatasaray have scored eight goals in their last five matches but conceded eleven, pointing to vulnerabilities at the back.

Barcelona have won all five of their last matches without dropping a point. They beat Getafe 3-0 most recently and earlier put seven past Racing Santander in a 7-2 LaLiga win. Their Champions League campaign began with a 5-1 victory over Feyenoord. Across those five games, Barcelona have scored twenty goals and conceded seven, with no match ending in defeat.

Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs met most recently in the Europa League in March 2022, when Barcelona won 2-1 in Istanbul before drawing 0-0 in the return leg at Camp Nou. Looking across the five previous meetings on record, Barcelona have won four times with Galatasaray yet to record a victory, and the Spanish club have conceded just one goal across that run while scoring seven.

Standings

In the current Champions League standings, Barcelona sit third while Galatasaray are placed twenty-ninth, reflecting the gap in their respective starts to the competition and underlining why Flick's side arrive as clear favourites.