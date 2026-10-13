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Champions League
team-logoGalatasaray
Rams Global Stadyumu
team-logoBarcelona
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
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Galatasaray vs Barcelona: Worldwide Champions League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Galatasaray vs Barcelona
Galatasaray
Barcelona
Champions League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 1

beIN Sports

Argentina

Fox Sports Argentina

Fox Sports Argentina

Australia

Stan Sport

Stan Sport

Austria

Sky Go Austria

Sky Austria

Brazil

TNT Brasil

TNT Sports Brazil

Canada

DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada

Chile

ESPN5 Chile

ESPN Chile

China

iQiyi

iQiyi

Colombia

ESPN 5 Sur

ESPN Colombia

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Supersport Grandstand ROA

SuperSport

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 1

beIN Sports

France

Canal+ Sport

Canal+

Germany

DAZN Germany

DAZN Germany

India

Sony LIV

Sony LIV

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Japan

WOWOW Live

WOWOW

Mexico

TNT Sports Mexico

TNT Sports

Nigeria

SuperSport MaXimo 2

SuperSport

Peru

ESPN 5 Sur

ESPN Peru

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports HD 1

beIN Sports

South Africa

SuperSport Action

SuperSport

Spain

Movistar Plus+

Movistar Plus+

Turkey

TRT 1

TRT 1

United Kingdom

TNT Sports 2

TNT Sports

United States

Paramount+

Paramount+

How to watch Galatasaray vs Barcelona with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 2
Rams Global Stadyumu

Today's game between Galatasaray and Barcelona will kick off at 20:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Galatasaray vs Barcelona today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Galatasaray vs Barcelona lineups

4-2-3-1
Galatasaray crest
Galatasaray
GAL
page.match.formation.title
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
4-2-3-1
U. CakirU. CakirD. SanchezD. SanchezB. YilmazB. YilmazI. JakobsI. JakobsE. ElmaliE. ElmaliL. TorreiraL. TorreiraM. LeminaM. LeminaA. BatrakovA. BatrakovR. LeaoR. LeaoY. AkgunY. AkgunV. OsimhenV. OsimhenJ. GarciaJ. GarciaP. CubarsiP. CubarsiE. GarciaE. GarciaJ. CanceloJ. CanceloG. MartinG. MartinA. GordonA. GordonRodriRodriPedriPedriL. YamalL. YamalF. LopezF. LopezD. OlmoD. Olmo
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
4-2-3-1
Galatasaray

Starting XI

Barcelona

Substitutes

Manager

  • O. Buruk
  • H. Flick
Galatasaray

Injuries and Suspensions

Barcelona

Form

GAL

GAL - Form

SCP
L3-1
KOB
W1-0
TRS
L4-0
PEN
D3-3
KAS
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
BAR

BAR - Form

FEY
W5-1
LEV
W2-4
SAN
W7-2
SEV
W1-3
GET
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
22/6
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Galatasaray arrive in mixed form, recording two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 Super Lig win over Kasimpasa, though they suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat to Trabzonspor in September and lost 3-1 to Sporting CP in the Champions League. A 3-3 draw with Pendikspor in a friendly sits between those results. Galatasaray have scored eight goals in their last five matches but conceded eleven, pointing to vulnerabilities at the back.

Barcelona have won all five of their last matches without dropping a point. They beat Getafe 3-0 most recently and earlier put seven past Racing Santander in a 7-2 LaLiga win. Their Champions League campaign began with a 5-1 victory over Feyenoord. Across those five games, Barcelona have scored twenty goals and conceded seven, with no match ending in defeat.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

GalatasarayDrawBarcelona
0
1
4
Europa League
Galatasaray badge
Galatasaray
GAL
1
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
2
FT
Europa League
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
0
Galatasaray badge
Galatasaray
GAL
0
FT
Champions League
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
3
Galatasaray badge
Galatasaray
GAL
1
FT
Champions League
Galatasaray badge
Galatasaray
GAL
0
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
2
FT
Champions League
Galatasaray badge
Galatasaray
GAL
0
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
1
FT
2Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

The two clubs met most recently in the Europa League in March 2022, when Barcelona won 2-1 in Istanbul before drawing 0-0 in the return leg at Camp Nou. Looking across the five previous meetings on record, Barcelona have won four times with Galatasaray yet to record a victory, and the Spanish club have conceded just one goal across that run while scoring seven.

Standings

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
220092+76
W
W
2
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
220082+66
W
W
3
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
4
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
5
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
6
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
7
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210141+33
L
W
8
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
9
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
10
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
210154+13
W
L
11
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
12
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
13
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
14
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
15
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
16
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
17
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
21014403
W
L
18
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
21012203
W
L
19
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
20
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
210124-23
W
L
21
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
210124-23
W
L
22
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
23
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
24
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
25
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
201112-11
L
D
26
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
27
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
200213-20
L
L
28
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
29
VikingVikingVIK
200236-30
L
L
30
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
200225-30
L
L
31
InterInterINT
200225-30
L
L
32
LilleLilleLIL
200226-40
L
L
33
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
34
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
200227-50
L
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the current Champions League standings, Barcelona sit third while Galatasaray are placed twenty-ninth, reflecting the gap in their respective starts to the competition and underlining why Flick's side arrive as clear favourites.

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