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Europa League
team-logoFerencvaros
Groupama Arena
team-logoTorreense
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Ferencvaros vs Torreense: Worldwide Europa League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Ferencvaros vs Torreense
Ferencvaros
Torreense
Europa League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports English / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

Stan Sport

Stan Sport

Brazil

CazéTV

CazéTV

Canada

DAZN Canada / fuboTV Canada

DAZN Canada

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

China

iQiyi

iQiyi

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Egypt

beIN Sports English / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

France

myCANAL / Canal+ Live

Canal+

Germany

DAZN Germany

DAZN Germany

Hungary

M4 Sport

M4 Sport

India

Sony LIV / JioTV

Sony LIV

Indonesia

Vidio / beIN Sports Connect

Vidio

Iran

beIN Sports English / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports English / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Mexico

Claro Sports

Claro Sports

Nigeria

SuperSport Laliga Nigeria

SuperSport

Norway

Viaplay Norway

Viaplay Norway

Portugal

Sport TV / Sport TV Multiscreen

Sport TV

Saudi Arabia

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

South Africa

SuperSport Laliga

SuperSport

Spain

Movistar+ / Movistar Liga de Campeones

Movistar Plus+

United Kingdom

TNT Sports 1 / HBO Max

TNT Sports

United States

Paramount+ / ViX

Paramount+

How to watch Ferencvaros vs Torreense with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 3
Groupama Arena

Today's game between Ferencvaros and Torreense will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 17:45.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ferencvaros vs Torreense today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Ferencvaros vs Torreense Probable lineups

Manager

  • B. Borbely

Ferencvaros are managed by Balazs Borbely, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Torreense head coach Luis Tralhao also has no confirmed squad news to report. Further team news details will be provided as they become available ahead of the match.

Form

FTC

FTC - Form

CEL
W1-3
NYI
D1-1
DEB
D1-1
VPL
W2-1
KIS
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
5/5
TOR

TOR - Form

BEN
W0-2
LEI
D0-0
LIL
W1-2
TON
L1-0
SUN
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Ferencvaros head into this match with a record of two wins and three draws from their last five games across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Kisvarda in the Hungarian NB I, while their standout result in that run was a 2-1 Europa League win over Viktoria Plzen. The Budapest side also claimed a 1-3 victory away at Celtic in the Europa League during that spell, and across the five matches they have scored seven goals and conceded five.

Torreense's recent form tells a harder story. Luis Tralhao's side have won two and lost two of their last five matches, with their most recent result a 1-2 Europa League defeat to Sunderland. They did claim a 1-2 win away at Lillestroem in Europe earlier in that run, and beat Benfica B 2-0 in Liga Portugal 2. Across those five matches, Torreense scored four goals and conceded four.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous head-to-head data is available for meetings between Ferencvaros and Torreense. This fixture has no recorded history between the two clubs.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
220071+66
W
W
2
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
220060+66
W
W
3
BenficaBenficaBEN
220061+56
W
W
4
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
220073+46
W
W
5
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
220051+46
W
W
6
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
220040+46
W
W
7
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
220052+36
W
W
8
LyonLyonOL
220053+26
W
W
9
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
220031+26
W
W
10
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
220031+26
W
W
11
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
211052+34
D
W
12
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
211041+34
D
W
13
RennesRennesREN
211021+14
W
D
14
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
211010+14
W
D
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
210163+33
L
W
16
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
210142+23
W
L
17
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
210143+13
W
L
18
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
210132+13
L
W
19
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
21013303
L
W
20
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
21012203
W
L
21
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
210114-33
L
W
22
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
201123-11
D
L
22
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
201123-11
D
L
24
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
201112-11
L
D
24
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
201112-11
D
L
26
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
201103-31
L
D
27
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
201116-51
D
L
28
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
200213-20
L
L
28
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
200213-20
L
L
30
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
200225-30
L
L
31
MarseilleMarseilleOM
200215-40
L
L
31
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
200215-40
L
L
33
CelticCelticCEL
200227-50
L
L
33
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
200227-50
L
L
35
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
200205-50
L
L
36
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
200208-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Europa League table, Ferencvaros sit in seventh place, putting them firmly in contention for a strong finish in the competition, while Torreense are down in 19th, meaning they are under real pressure to collect points and avoid falling further adrift of the qualification places.

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