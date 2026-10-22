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How to watch Ferencvaros vs Torreense with a VPN
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Ferencvaros and Torreense will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 17:45.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ferencvaros vs Torreense today
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Ferencvaros vs Torreense Probable lineups
Manager
- B. Borbely
Ferencvaros are managed by Balazs Borbely, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.
Torreense head coach Luis Tralhao also has no confirmed squad news to report. Further team news details will be provided as they become available ahead of the match.
Form
Ferencvaros head into this match with a record of two wins and three draws from their last five games across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Kisvarda in the Hungarian NB I, while their standout result in that run was a 2-1 Europa League win over Viktoria Plzen. The Budapest side also claimed a 1-3 victory away at Celtic in the Europa League during that spell, and across the five matches they have scored seven goals and conceded five.
Torreense's recent form tells a harder story. Luis Tralhao's side have won two and lost two of their last five matches, with their most recent result a 1-2 Europa League defeat to Sunderland. They did claim a 1-2 win away at Lillestroem in Europe earlier in that run, and beat Benfica B 2-0 in Liga Portugal 2. Across those five matches, Torreense scored four goals and conceded four.
Head-to-Head Record
No previous head-to-head data is available for meetings between Ferencvaros and Torreense. This fixture has no recorded history between the two clubs.
Standings
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|1
|+6
|6
W
W
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|0
|+6
|6
W
W
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|1
|+5
|6
W
W
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|3
|+4
|6
W
W
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|+4
|6
W
W
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|+4
|6
W
W
|7
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|2
|+3
|6
W
W
|8
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|3
|+2
|6
W
W
|9
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|+2
|6
W
W
|10
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|+2
|6
W
W
|11
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|2
|+3
|4
D
W
|12
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|+3
|4
D
W
|13
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|4
W
D
|14
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|+1
|4
W
D
|15
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|3
|+3
|3
L
W
|16
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|+2
|3
W
L
|17
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|+1
|3
W
L
|18
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|+1
|3
L
W
|19
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|3
L
W
|20
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
W
L
|21
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|3
L
W
|22
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|1
D
L
|22
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|1
D
L
|24
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|1
L
D
|24
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|1
D
L
|26
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|1
L
D
|27
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|6
|-5
|1
D
L
|28
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|0
L
L
|28
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|0
L
L
|30
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|0
L
L
|31
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|0
L
L
|31
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|0
L
L
|33
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|7
|-5
|0
L
L
|33
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|7
|-5
|0
L
L
|35
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|-5
|0
L
L
|36
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|8
|-8
|0
L
L
In the Europa League table, Ferencvaros sit in seventh place, putting them firmly in contention for a strong finish in the competition, while Torreense are down in 19th, meaning they are under real pressure to collect points and avoid falling further adrift of the qualification places.