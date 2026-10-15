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Europa League
team-logoDinamo Zagreb
Stadion Maksimir
team-logoAnderlecht
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Dinamo Zagreb vs Anderlecht: Worldwide Europa League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Dinamo Zagreb vs Anderlecht
Dinamo Zagreb
Anderlecht
Europa League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports English 2

beIN Sports

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Belgium

Play Sports 1

Play Sports

Brazil

CazéTV

CazéTV

Canada

DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

China

iQiyi

iQiyi

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Croatia

Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Arena Sport

Egypt

beIN Sports English 2

beIN Sports

Finland

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

France

Canal+ Live 9

Canal+

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Iran

beIN Sports English 2

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports English 2

beIN Sports

Mexico

Claro Sports

Claro Sports

Norway

Viaplay Norway

Viaplay Norway

Peru

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Saudi Arabia

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Spain

Movistar+

Movistar Plus+

Sweden

Disney+ Nordic

Disney+

Turkey

tabii

tabii

United Arab Emirates

beIN Sports English 2

beIN Sports

United Kingdom

TNT Sports

TNT Sports

United States

Paramount+

Paramount+

How to watch Dinamo Zagreb vs Anderlecht with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 2
Stadion Maksimir

Today's game between Dinamo Zagreb and Anderlecht will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 20:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Dinamo Zagreb vs Anderlecht today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Dinamo Zagreb vs Anderlecht Probable lineups

Manager

  • M. Kovacevic

Dinamo Zagreb are managed by Mario Kovacevic for this fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side, and no probable lineup has been released at this stage. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Anderlecht head coach Vitor Bruno leads the visiting squad. As with Dinamo, no injury or suspension information is currently available for the away side, and a projected XI has not been confirmed. Team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

DZG

DZG - Form

OSI
L4-2
HBS
D0-0
NKL
W3-2
VUK
W0-4
HAS
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
AND

AND - Form

MEC
W0-1
OL
L1-2
ZUL
W3-0
SDR
W3-0
CER
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/3
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Dinamo Zagreb head into this match with a record of two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five games. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Hajduk Split in the HNL, a setback that followed a 0-4 FA Cup win over Vukovar 91. Across those five matches, Dinamo have scored nine goals and conceded nine, reflecting a side capable of scoring but vulnerable at the back. A goalless draw against Hapoel Beer Sheva in the Europa League stands as their most disciplined defensive display of the run.

Anderlecht arrive in better shape, with three wins from their last five matches. Bruno's side beat Cercle Brugge 2-1 away and thrashed Zulte Waregem 3-0, showing they can perform consistently in the Belgian top flight. A 3-0 friendly win over Reims added to their confidence in the build-up period. Their only losses came against Lyon in the Europa League and a narrow 1-2 defeat to KV Mechelen, with the Belgian side scoring seven goals across their five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Dinamo ZagrebDrawAnderlecht
2
1
1
Europa League
Dinamo Zagreb badge
Dinamo Zagreb
DZG
0
Anderlecht badge
Anderlecht
AND
0
FT
Europa League
Anderlecht badge
Anderlecht
AND
0
Dinamo Zagreb badge
Dinamo Zagreb
DZG
2
FT
Europa League
Anderlecht badge
Anderlecht
AND
0
Dinamo Zagreb badge
Dinamo Zagreb
DZG
1
FT
Europa League
Dinamo Zagreb badge
Dinamo Zagreb
DZG
0
Anderlecht badge
Anderlecht
AND
2
FT
3Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals0/4
Both teams scored0/4

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Europa League in December 2018, when the fixture at Stadion Maksimir ended 0-0. Across the last four recorded encounters, Dinamo Zagreb hold the stronger record, winning two matches to Anderlecht's none, with two draws. Dinamo claimed a 2-0 victory at Anderlecht in October 2018 and also won 1-0 in Brussels in December 2009, with Anderlecht taking a 2-0 home win over Dinamo in September 2009 as the only occasion they came out on top in this series.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
110050+53
W
2
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
110040+43
W
3
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
110041+33
W
4
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
110041+33
W
5
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
110030+33
W
6
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
110031+23
W
7
BenficaBenficaBEN
110020+23
W
8
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
110020+23
W
8
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
110020+23
W
10
LyonLyonOL
110021+13
W
10
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
110021+13
W
10
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
110021+13
W
13
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
110021+13
W
14
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
110010+13
W
15
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
110010+13
W
15
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
110010+13
W
17
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
10100001
D
17
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
10100001
D
17
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
10100001
D
17
RennesRennesREN
10100001
D
21
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
100112-10
L
22
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
100112-10
L
22
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
100112-10
L
22
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
100112-10
L
25
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
100101-10
L
25
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
100101-10
L
25
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
100101-10
L
28
CelticCelticCEL
100113-20
L
29
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
100102-20
L
29
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
100102-20
L
29
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
100102-20
L
32
MarseilleMarseilleOM
100114-30
L
33
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
100114-30
L
34
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
100103-30
L
35
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
100104-40
L
36
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Europa League table, Dinamo Zagreb currently sit 17th while Anderlecht are placed 22nd, making this a fixture between two sides in the lower half of the standings who both need a positive result to improve their continental standing.

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