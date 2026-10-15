International Coverage

How to watch Dinamo Zagreb vs Anderlecht with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Europa League - Game Week 2 15 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Stadion Maksimir

Today's game between Dinamo Zagreb and Anderlecht will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Dinamo Zagreb vs Anderlecht today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Dinamo Zagreb are managed by Mario Kovacevic for this fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side, and no probable lineup has been released at this stage. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Anderlecht head coach Vitor Bruno leads the visiting squad. As with Dinamo, no injury or suspension information is currently available for the away side, and a projected XI has not been confirmed. Team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Dinamo Zagreb head into this match with a record of two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five games. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Hajduk Split in the HNL, a setback that followed a 0-4 FA Cup win over Vukovar 91. Across those five matches, Dinamo have scored nine goals and conceded nine, reflecting a side capable of scoring but vulnerable at the back. A goalless draw against Hapoel Beer Sheva in the Europa League stands as their most disciplined defensive display of the run.

Anderlecht arrive in better shape, with three wins from their last five matches. Bruno's side beat Cercle Brugge 2-1 away and thrashed Zulte Waregem 3-0, showing they can perform consistently in the Belgian top flight. A 3-0 friendly win over Reims added to their confidence in the build-up period. Their only losses came against Lyon in the Europa League and a narrow 1-2 defeat to KV Mechelen, with the Belgian side scoring seven goals across their five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Europa League in December 2018, when the fixture at Stadion Maksimir ended 0-0. Across the last four recorded encounters, Dinamo Zagreb hold the stronger record, winning two matches to Anderlecht's none, with two draws. Dinamo claimed a 2-0 victory at Anderlecht in October 2018 and also won 1-0 in Brussels in December 2009, with Anderlecht taking a 2-0 home win over Dinamo in September 2009 as the only occasion they came out on top in this series.

Standings

In the Europa League table, Dinamo Zagreb currently sit 17th while Anderlecht are placed 22nd, making this a fixture between two sides in the lower half of the standings who both need a positive result to improve their continental standing.