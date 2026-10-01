International Coverage

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How to watch Denmark vs Portugal with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 3 1 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Parken

Today's game between Denmark and Portugal will kick off at 1 Oct 2026, 19:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Denmark vs Portugal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Brian Riemer names a projected XI of Filip Joergensen, Joachim Andersen, Rasmus Kristensen, Joakim Maehle, Oliver Provstgaard, Mohamed Daramy, Pierre-Emile Hoejbjerg, Mikkel Damsgaard, Gustav Isaksen, Morten Hjulmand, and Rasmus Hoejlund. Patrick Dorgu has withdrawn from the squad through injury, adding to Riemer's selection headaches. No further injury or suspension information is currently available for Denmark, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Jorge Jesus is expected to line up Portugal with Diogo Costa in goal, a back four of Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Renato Veiga, and Nuno Mendes, and a midfield of Pedro Neto, Chico Conceicao, Joao Neves, Vitinha, and Bruno Fernandes behind Cristiano Ronaldo. Fernandes has been managing a significant injury and missed the Norway fixture, so his availability will be confirmed closer to the game. No suspensions are listed for the away side.

Form

Denmark have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 win over Wales in the Nations League, though they followed a 3-2 defeat to Norway earlier in the same window. They also drew 0-0 with DR Congo in a friendly and lost on aggregate to Czechia in World Cup qualification, having beaten North Macedonia 4-0 in the round before that.

Portugal have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five games. They beat Norway 2-1 and Wales 1-0 in their opening Nations League fixtures, with their only defeat coming against Spain in the World Cup. They also beat Croatia 2-1 and drew 0-0 with Colombia during the tournament. Portugal have scored four goals and conceded one across their two Nations League outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the UEFA Nations League on March 23, 2025, when Portugal won 5-2 at home. Before that, Denmark claimed a 1-0 home win in the reverse fixture on March 20, 2025. Across the last five recorded meetings, Portugal have won four times and Denmark once, with Portugal scoring ten goals and Denmark scoring five.

Standings

Grp. 4 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Portugal POR 2 2 0 0 3 1 +2 6 W W 2 Norway NOR 2 1 0 1 4 4 0 3 L W 3 Denmark DEN 2 1 0 1 4 3 +1 3 W L 4 Wales WAL 2 0 0 2 0 3 -3 0 L L Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

Portugal lead Group 4 going into this fixture, while Denmark sit third. A Portugal win would extend their advantage at the top, while Denmark need a result to stay in contention for a top-two finish.