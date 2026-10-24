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Premier League
team-logoCoventry City
Coventry Building Society Arena
team-logoFulham
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Coventry City vs Fulham
Coventry City
Fulham
Premier League
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Match Preview

crest
Premier League - Game Week 8
Coventry Building Society Arena

Coventry City host Fulham at the Coventry Building Society Arena in a Premier League fixture that carries genuine weight for both sides near the foot of the table.

Frank Lampard's Coventry come into this off the back of a bruising 3-1 home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, a result that will have stung given the Sky Blues had shown real promise in the weeks prior. Their last outing before that loss was a commanding 4-1 win over Newcastle United, so confidence is fragile but not broken.

Coventry's season has been a study in inconsistency. A heavy 5-0 defeat to Brighton sits alongside that Newcastle result, suggesting a side capable of both extremes. Lampard will demand a response on home soil.

Fulham arrive in better shape. Alvaro Arbeloa's side picked up a 1-0 win at Hull City in their most recent outing and have shown the kind of resilience that earns points on the road — drawing at Liverpool and Manchester United earlier in the campaign.

Both clubs are separated by a single position in the Premier League standings, making this a fixture with direct implications for who climbs clear of the relegation zone first.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Coventry City vs Fulham live.

Team news & squads

Coventry City vs Fulham Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Coventry City crest
Coventry City
COV
page.match.formation.title
Fulham crest
Fulham
FUL
4-2-3-1
C. RushworthC. RushworthM. van EwijkM. van EwijkE. PinnockE. PinnockJ. DasilvaJ. DasilvaB. ThomasB. ThomasM. GrimesM. GrimesT. SakamotoT. SakamotoJ. RudoniJ. RudoniB. Thomas-AsanteB. Thomas-AsanteC. YirenkyiC. Yirenkyiteam-logoS. CherifB. LenoB. LenoT. CastagneT. CastagneD. AffengruberD. AffengruberA. RobinsonA. RobinsonC. BasseyC. BasseyS. BergeS. BergeS. CharlesS. CharlesO. BobbO. BobbA. IwobiA. IwobiJ. KingJ. KingG. GarciaG. Garcia
Fulham crest
Fulham
FUL
4-2-3-1
Coventry City

Starting XI

Fulham

Manager

  • F. Lampard
  • A. Arbeloa

Frank Lampard names a projected XI featuring Carl Rushworth in goal, with a back line of Milan van Ewijk, Ethan Pinnock, Bobby Thomas, and Jay Dasilva. Matt Grimes and Tatsuhiro Sakamoto are set to anchor midfield, with Jack Rudoni, Caleb Yirenkyi, and Brandon Thomas-Asante supporting Sidiki Cherif in attack. Coventry are without Haji Wright, Aurele Amenda, Josh Eccles, and Luke Woolfenden through injury.

Fulham are set to line up with Bernd Leno in goal behind a back four of Timothy Castagne, David Affengruber, Calvin Bassey, and Antonee Robinson. Sander Berge and Shea Charles form the midfield base, with Oscar Bobb, Alex Iwobi, and Joshua King supporting Gonzalo Garcia up front. Ryan Sessegnon is suspended and will play no part, while Fulham report no injury concerns at this stage.

Form

COV

COV - Form

BHA
L0-5
AVL
L1-3
NFO
W0-1
NEW
W4-1
TOT
L3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/12
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
FUL

FUL - Form

LIV
D0-0
WHU
W2-3
MUN
D1-1
IPS
L2-1
HUL
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Coventry head into this with a mixed recent record of two wins, no draws, and three defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 home loss to Tottenham, though they had posted a fine 4-1 victory over Newcastle United before that. A 1-0 away win at Nottingham Forest also stands out, but defeats to Brighton — a heavy 5-0 — and Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup show the vulnerability Lampard must address. Across those five games, Coventry have scored seven goals and conceded 14.

Fulham's last five games tell a more encouraging story: three wins, two draws, and no defeats. A 1-0 win at Hull City was their most recent result, and they also drew 1-1 at Manchester United and held Liverpool to a goalless draw at Anfield. A Carabao Cup win at West Ham, 3-2, adds further depth to a run that shows Arbeloa's side can grind out results away from home.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Coventry CityDrawFulham
2
0
0
Championship
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
1
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
3
FT
Championship
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
4
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
1
FT
7Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals2/2
Both teams scored2/2

The head-to-head record between these two clubs is short but pointed. The most recent meeting came in April 2022, when Coventry beat Fulham 3-1 at Craven Cottage in the Championship. Before that, Coventry won 4-1 at home in October 2021. Across the two recorded meetings, Coventry have won both, scoring seven goals and conceding two — though both fixtures came during Fulham's Championship-era campaign before their return to the top flight.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
7700197+1221
W
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
7601115+618
W
W
L
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
7511235+1816
W
W
W
W
D
4
ChelseaChelseaCHE
74121713+413
W
W
L
D
L
5
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
733198+112
W
L
W
D
W
6
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
7241138+510
L
D
W
D
D
7
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
724196+310
D
L
D
W
D
8
EvertonEvertonEVE
724187+110
L
D
W
D
D
9
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
83141216-410
D
L
W
L
W
10
Hull CityHull CityHUL
723287+19
L
D
L
D
D
11
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
72231014-48
L
L
W
L
D
12
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
7223711-48
W
D
W
L
D
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
7142101007
D
D
D
L
D
14
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
7214917-87
L
W
D
L
W
15
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
7133913-46
W
L
L
D
D
16
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
8134610-46
D
L
L
L
W
17
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
7133610-46
W
D
L
D
D
18
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
7205614-86
L
W
W
L
L
19
FulhamFulhamFUL
7124710-35
W
L
D
D
L
20
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
7115614-84
L
L
L
L
D
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

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