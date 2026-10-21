International Coverage

How to watch Club Brugge vs Lens with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Champions League - Game Week 3 21 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Jan Breydel Stadion

Today's game between Club Brugge and Lens will kick off at 21 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Club Brugge vs Lens today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Ivan Leko names a projected XI for Club Brugge that includes Yann Sommer in goal, with a back line of Kyriani Sabbe, Jorne Spileers, Brandon Mechele, and Joaquin Seys. Jan Virgili, Freddie Potts, and Hans Vanaken are set to operate in midfield, with Carlos Forbs, Hugo Vetlesen, and Nicolo Tresoldi leading the attack. Joel Ordonez is listed as injured and will not feature.

For Lens, Yannick Cahuzac is expected to line up with Robin Risser in goal and a defensive unit of Samson Baidoo, Kyllian Antonio, Jean-Clair Todibo, and Andrija Bulatovic. Junior Kadile and Amadou Haidara are projected in midfield, with Florian Thauvin operating behind a forward line that includes Ruben Aguilar, Matthieu Udol, and Odsonne Edouard. Jonathan Gradit and Abdallah Sima are both sidelined through injury. No suspensions are recorded for either side.

Form

Club Brugge have won all five of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring 12 goals and conceding five in that run. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 cup win over KSC Lokeren on October 17, while their standout result was the 4-3 Champions League victory over Inter Milan on October 13. Earlier wins over RAAL La Louviere (4-1), Genk (3-0), and Royal Antwerp (3-1) underline the consistency Leko's side have built across domestic and European competition.

Lens have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-1 win at Troyes in Ligue 1 on October 17, but that followed a 2-0 defeat to Sporting CP in the Champions League on October 13. Earlier in the run, Lens beat Lyon 2-1, lost to Monaco 2-1, and drew 2-2 with Le Mans. Cahuzac's side have scored nine goals and conceded eight across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for this fixture between Club Brugge and Lens. Information will be updated closer to kick-off if historical records become available.

Standings

In the Champions League table, Club Brugge currently sit 16th and Lens are placed 19th. Both sides are in the lower half of the standings and will be looking for points in Bruges to improve their qualification prospects.