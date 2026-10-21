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Champions League
team-logoClub Brugge
Jan Breydel Stadion
team-logoLens
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
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Club Brugge vs Lens: Worldwide Champions League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Club Brugge vs Lens
Club Brugge
Lens
Champions League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Official Website

Argentina

ESPN3 Argentina

ESPN Argentina

Australia

Stan Sport

Stan Sport

Austria

DAZN

DAZN Austria

Belgium

Proximus Pickx

Proximus Pickx

Brazil

Max

Max Brazil

Canada

DAZN

DAZN Canada

China

iQiyi

iQiyi

Denmark

Viaplay

Viaplay Denmark

Finland

MTV Katsomo

MTV Katsomo

France

Canal+

Canal+

Germany

DAZN

DAZN Germany

Great Britain

TNT Sports

TNT Sports

Greece

MagentaSport

COSMOTE TV / Magenta

Hungary

RTL+

RTL+

India

Sony LIV

Sony LIV

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Ireland

TNT Sports

TNT Sports

Italy

Sky Sport

Sky Sport Italy

Japan

WOWOW

WOWOW

Mexico

FOX One

FOX Sports Mexico

Norway

TV 2 Play

TV 2 Play

Poland

Canal+

Canal+ Poland

Portugal

DAZN

DAZN Portugal

Spain

Movistar+

Movistar Plus+

United States

Paramount+

Paramount+

How to watch Club Brugge vs Lens with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 3
Jan Breydel Stadion

Today's game between Club Brugge and Lens will kick off at 21 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Club Brugge vs Lens today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Club Brugge vs Lens Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Club Brugge crest
Club Brugge
CLB
page.match.formation.title
Lens crest
Lens
RCL
3-4-2-1
Y. SommerY. SommerK. SabbeK. SabbeJ. SpileersJ. SpileersB. MecheleB. MecheleJ. SeysJ. SeysJ. VirgiliJ. VirgiliF. PottsF. PottsH. VanakenH. VanakenC. ForbsC. ForbsH. VetlesenH. VetlesenN. TresoldiN. TresoldiR. RisserR. RisserS. BaidooS. Baidooteam-logoK. AntonioJ. TodiboJ. Todiboteam-logoA. Bulatovicteam-logoJ. KadileA. HaidaraA. HaidaraF. ThauvinF. ThauvinR. AguilarR. Aguilarteam-logoM. UdolO. EdouardO. Edouard
Lens crest
Lens
RCL
4-2-3-1
Club Brugge

Starting XI

Lens

Manager

  • I. Leko
  • Y. Cahuzac

Ivan Leko names a projected XI for Club Brugge that includes Yann Sommer in goal, with a back line of Kyriani Sabbe, Jorne Spileers, Brandon Mechele, and Joaquin Seys. Jan Virgili, Freddie Potts, and Hans Vanaken are set to operate in midfield, with Carlos Forbs, Hugo Vetlesen, and Nicolo Tresoldi leading the attack. Joel Ordonez is listed as injured and will not feature.

For Lens, Yannick Cahuzac is expected to line up with Robin Risser in goal and a defensive unit of Samson Baidoo, Kyllian Antonio, Jean-Clair Todibo, and Andrija Bulatovic. Junior Kadile and Amadou Haidara are projected in midfield, with Florian Thauvin operating behind a forward line that includes Ruben Aguilar, Matthieu Udol, and Odsonne Edouard. Jonathan Gradit and Abdallah Sima are both sidelined through injury. No suspensions are recorded for either side.

Form

CLB

CLB - Form

ANT
W3-1
GNK
W3-0
RAA
W1-4
INT
W3-4
LOK
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
RCL

RCL - Form

LEM
D2-2
ASM
L2-1
OL
W2-1
SCP
L0-2
TRO
W1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Club Brugge have won all five of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring 12 goals and conceding five in that run. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 cup win over KSC Lokeren on October 17, while their standout result was the 4-3 Champions League victory over Inter Milan on October 13. Earlier wins over RAAL La Louviere (4-1), Genk (3-0), and Royal Antwerp (3-1) underline the consistency Leko's side have built across domestic and European competition.

Lens have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-1 win at Troyes in Ligue 1 on October 17, but that followed a 2-0 defeat to Sporting CP in the Champions League on October 13. Earlier in the run, Lens beat Lyon 2-1, lost to Monaco 2-1, and drew 2-2 with Le Mans. Cahuzac's side have scored nine goals and conceded eight across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for this fixture between Club Brugge and Lens. Information will be updated closer to kick-off if historical records become available.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
3300145+99
W
W
W
2
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
3300127+59
W
W
W
3
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
321072+57
D
W
W
4
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
220092+76
W
W
5
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
3201116+56
L
W
W
6
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
320195+46
W
L
W
7
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
8
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
9
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
220064+26
W
W
10
Real BetisReal BetisBET
220064+26
W
W
11
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
320154+16
W
L
W
12
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
211083+54
D
W
13
RomaRomaROM
311185+34
W
L
D
14
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
211042+24
W
D
15
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
311143+14
D
W
L
16
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
31112204
W
L
D
17
ComoComoCOM
210164+23
L
W
18
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210142+23
L
W
19
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
31028803
L
W
L
20
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
21016603
W
L
21
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
22
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
310257-23
W
L
L
23
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
210124-23
W
L
24
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
210147-33
W
L
25
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
310236-33
L
W
L
26
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
310249-53
L
W
L
27
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
310238-53
L
L
W
28
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
302139-62
D
L
D
29
VikingVikingVIK
201146-21
D
L
30
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
301247-31
D
L
L
31
InterInterINT
200246-20
L
L
32
LASKLASKLAS
200237-40
L
L
33
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
300326-40
L
L
L
34
LilleLilleLIL
200226-40
L
L
35
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
200227-50
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
3003113-120
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League table, Club Brugge currently sit 16th and Lens are placed 19th. Both sides are in the lower half of the standings and will be looking for points in Bruges to improve their qualification prospects.

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