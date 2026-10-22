International Coverage

How to watch Celtic vs Celta Vigo with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Europa League - Game Week 3 22 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Celtic Park

Today's game between Celtic and Celta Vigo will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Celtic vs Celta Vigo today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Celtic are managed by Martin O'Neill, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Celta Vigo are led by Claudio Giraldez, but squad availability details for the visiting side have also not been confirmed at this stage. Further team news will follow ahead of the match.

Form

Celtic head into this fixture with a record of two wins and three defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 7-1 Premiership victory over Heart of Midlothian, though that followed a 4-1 Europa League loss to Benfica. Across the five matches, Celtic also suffered defeats to Rangers and Ferencvaros, scoring 11 goals and conceding nine.

Celta Vigo have taken two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-1 LaLiga win over Deportivo Alaves, but they were beaten 2-1 by Juventus in their previous Europa League fixture. Celta scored eight goals and conceded four across that five-match run.

Head-to-Head Record

The head-to-head record between these clubs is limited to two Europa League meetings from 2002. The most recent of those fixtures ended 2-1 to Celta Vigo at Balaidos, while Celtic won the earlier meeting 1-0 at home. Each side claimed one victory across the two-legged tie, and with more than two decades separating those encounters from this one, the historical record offers little beyond context.

Standings

In the Europa League, Celtic's position in the lower reaches of the table and Celta Vigo's standing just above them underline how much both clubs need a result here, with progression from the competition far from assured for either side.