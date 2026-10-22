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Europa League
team-logoCeltic
Celtic Park
team-logoCelta Vigo
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Celtic vs Celta Vigo: Worldwide Europa League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Celtic vs Celta Vigo
Celtic
Celta Vigo
Europa League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Broadcaster Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Argentina

Disney+

Disney+

Austria

RTL+

RTL+

Brazil

CazéTV

CazéTV (YouTube)

Canada

DAZN

DAZN

Chile

Disney+

Disney+

China

iQiyi

iQiyi

Colombia

ESPN

ESPN

Denmark

Disney+

Disney+

Egypt

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

France

Canal+

Canal+

Germany

RTL+

RTL+

Great Britain

TNT Sports

TNT Sports

Greece

MagentaSport

MagentaSport

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Italy

Sky Sport

Sky Sport

Mexico

ViX

ViX

Netherlands

Ziggo Sport

Ziggo Sport

Norway

Viaplay

Viaplay

Peru

ESPN

ESPN

Poland

Polsat Box Go

Polsat Box Go

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Spain

Movistar+

Movistar Plus+

Sweden

Disney+

Disney+

USA

Paramount+

Paramount+

How to watch Celtic vs Celta Vigo with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 3
Celtic Park

Today's game between Celtic and Celta Vigo will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 20:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Celtic vs Celta Vigo today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Celtic vs Celta Vigo Probable lineups

Manager

  • M. O'Neill

Celtic are managed by Martin O'Neill, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Celta Vigo are led by Claudio Giraldez, but squad availability details for the visiting side have also not been confirmed at this stage. Further team news will follow ahead of the match.

Form

CEL

CEL - Form

FTC
L1-3
RAN
L0-1
MOT
W0-2
BEN
L4-1
HEA
W7-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
CEL

CEL - Form

OMO
L1-0
SAN
W5-0
ELC
D0-0
JUV
L1-2
ALA
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Celtic head into this fixture with a record of two wins and three defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 7-1 Premiership victory over Heart of Midlothian, though that followed a 4-1 Europa League loss to Benfica. Across the five matches, Celtic also suffered defeats to Rangers and Ferencvaros, scoring 11 goals and conceding nine.

Celta Vigo have taken two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-1 LaLiga win over Deportivo Alaves, but they were beaten 2-1 by Juventus in their previous Europa League fixture. Celta scored eight goals and conceded four across that five-match run.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

CelticDrawCelta Vigo
1
0
1
Europa League
Celta Vigo badge
Celta Vigo
CEL
2
Celtic badge
Celtic
CEL
1
FT
Europa League
Celtic badge
Celtic
CEL
1
Celta Vigo badge
Celta Vigo
CEL
0
FT
2Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals1/2
Both teams scored1/2

The head-to-head record between these clubs is limited to two Europa League meetings from 2002. The most recent of those fixtures ended 2-1 to Celta Vigo at Balaidos, while Celtic won the earlier meeting 1-0 at home. Each side claimed one victory across the two-legged tie, and with more than two decades separating those encounters from this one, the historical record offers little beyond context.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
220071+66
W
W
2
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
220060+66
W
W
3
BenficaBenficaBEN
220061+56
W
W
4
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
220073+46
W
W
5
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
220051+46
W
W
6
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
220040+46
W
W
7
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
220052+36
W
W
8
LyonLyonOL
220053+26
W
W
9
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
220031+26
W
W
10
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
220031+26
W
W
11
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
211052+34
D
W
12
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
211041+34
D
W
13
RennesRennesREN
211021+14
W
D
14
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
211010+14
W
D
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
210163+33
L
W
16
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
210142+23
W
L
17
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
210143+13
W
L
18
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
210132+13
L
W
19
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
21013303
L
W
20
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
21012203
W
L
21
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
210114-33
L
W
22
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
201123-11
D
L
22
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
201123-11
D
L
24
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
201112-11
L
D
24
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
201112-11
D
L
26
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
201103-31
L
D
27
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
201116-51
D
L
28
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
200213-20
L
L
28
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
200213-20
L
L
30
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
200225-30
L
L
31
MarseilleMarseilleOM
200215-40
L
L
31
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
200215-40
L
L
33
CelticCelticCEL
200227-50
L
L
33
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
200227-50
L
L
35
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
200205-50
L
L
36
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
200208-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Europa League, Celtic's position in the lower reaches of the table and Celta Vigo's standing just above them underline how much both clubs need a result here, with progression from the competition far from assured for either side.

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