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Europa League
team-logoCelta Vigo
Abanca Balaidos
team-logoJuventus
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Celta Vigo vs Juventus: Worldwide Europa League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Celta Vigo vs Juventus
Celta Vigo
Juventus
Europa League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Website

Algeria

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beinsports.com

Andorra

Canal+ Sport

canalplus.com

Argentina

ESPN Argentina

espn.com.ar

Bolivia

ESPN Colombia

espn.com.co

Brazil

CazéTV

youtube.com/@CazeTV

Canada

DAZN Canada

dazn.com

Chile

ESPN Chile

espn.cl

China

iQiyi

iqiyi.com

Colombia

ESPN Colombia

espn.com.co

Denmark

Disney+ Nordic

disneyplus.com

Finland

Viaplay

viaplay.fi

France

Canal+ Sport

canalplus.com

Great Britain

TNT Sports

tntsports.co.uk

Greece

MagentaSport

magentasport.de

Indonesia

Vidio

vidio.com

Liechtenstein

Blue Sport

blueplus.ch

Malaysia

beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

connect-my.beinsports.com

Mexico

Claro Sports

clarosports.com

Norway

Viaplay Norway

viaplay.no

Russia

Okko Sport

okko.tv

Singapore

StarHub TV+

starhub.com

Spain

Movistar+

movistarplus.es

Sudan

TOD

tod.tv

Turkey

tabii

tabii.com

United States

Paramount+

paramountplus.com

How to watch Celta Vigo vs Juventus with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 2
Abanca Balaidos

Today's game between Celta Vigo and Juventus will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 20:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Celta Vigo vs Juventus today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Celta Vigo vs Juventus Probable lineups

Manager

  • C. Giraldez

Claudio Giraldez has not confirmed a probable starting lineup ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for Celta Vigo. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For Juventus, Luciano Spalletti has similarly not released a projected XI, with no confirmed absences at this stage. The away team's squad situation will be updated as information becomes available.

Form

CEL

CEL - Form

GET
D1-1
MAL
D1-1
OMO
L1-0
SAN
W5-0
ELC
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5
JUV

JUV - Form

SAS
L3-2
NEC
W5-0
ATA
W2-0
CRE
L0-1
CGL
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Celta Vigo head into this match with a recent run of one win, three draws and one defeat across their last five competitive fixtures. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Elche in LaLiga, following a heavy 5-0 home win over Racing Santander. A 1-0 Europa League defeat to Omonia Nicosia also sits in that sequence, underlining the inconsistency that has defined their campaign. Across those five matches, Celta scored seven goals and conceded three.

Juventus have recorded two wins, two draws and one defeat in their last five outings. The most recent was the 1-1 Serie A draw with Cagliari, while their previous results include a 2-0 Serie A win over Atalanta and a 5-0 Europa League victory against NEC Nijmegen. Juventus scored nine goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Celta VigoDrawJuventus
1
0
1
Europa League
Celta Vigo badge
Celta Vigo
CEL
4
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
0
FT
Europa League
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
1
Celta Vigo badge
Celta Vigo
CEL
0
FT
4Goals Scored1
Games over 2.5 goals1/2
Both teams scored0/2

The head-to-head record between these two clubs is limited to a pair of Europa League meetings from March 2000. In that two-legged tie, Celta delivered a commanding 4-0 victory at home in Vigo on March 9, while Juventus had won 1-0 in the first leg in Turin on March 2. With more than two decades separating those meetings from this one, both squads will approach this as an encounter shaped entirely by present-day form.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
110050+53
W
2
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
110040+43
W
3
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
110041+33
W
4
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
110041+33
W
5
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
110030+33
W
6
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
110031+23
W
7
BenficaBenficaBEN
110020+23
W
8
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
110020+23
W
8
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
110020+23
W
10
LyonLyonOL
110021+13
W
10
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
110021+13
W
10
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
110021+13
W
13
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
110021+13
W
14
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
110010+13
W
15
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
110010+13
W
15
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
110010+13
W
17
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
10100001
D
17
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
10100001
D
17
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
10100001
D
17
RennesRennesREN
10100001
D
21
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
100112-10
L
22
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
100112-10
L
22
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
100112-10
L
22
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
100112-10
L
25
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
100101-10
L
25
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
100101-10
L
25
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
100101-10
L
28
CelticCelticCEL
100113-20
L
29
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
100102-20
L
29
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
100102-20
L
29
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
100102-20
L
32
MarseilleMarseilleOM
100114-30
L
33
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
100114-30
L
34
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
100103-30
L
35
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
100104-40
L
36
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Europa League, Juventus sit top of the overall standings while Celta are placed 25th — a gap that makes Spalletti's side heavy favourites on paper, but one that also gives the Galician club every reason to play with freedom at home.

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