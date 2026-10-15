International Coverage

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How to watch Celta Vigo vs Juventus with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Europa League - Game Week 2 15 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Abanca Balaidos

Today's game between Celta Vigo and Juventus will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Celta Vigo vs Juventus today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Claudio Giraldez has not confirmed a probable starting lineup ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for Celta Vigo. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For Juventus, Luciano Spalletti has similarly not released a projected XI, with no confirmed absences at this stage. The away team's squad situation will be updated as information becomes available.

Form

Celta Vigo head into this match with a recent run of one win, three draws and one defeat across their last five competitive fixtures. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Elche in LaLiga, following a heavy 5-0 home win over Racing Santander. A 1-0 Europa League defeat to Omonia Nicosia also sits in that sequence, underlining the inconsistency that has defined their campaign. Across those five matches, Celta scored seven goals and conceded three.

Juventus have recorded two wins, two draws and one defeat in their last five outings. The most recent was the 1-1 Serie A draw with Cagliari, while their previous results include a 2-0 Serie A win over Atalanta and a 5-0 Europa League victory against NEC Nijmegen. Juventus scored nine goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The head-to-head record between these two clubs is limited to a pair of Europa League meetings from March 2000. In that two-legged tie, Celta delivered a commanding 4-0 victory at home in Vigo on March 9, while Juventus had won 1-0 in the first leg in Turin on March 2. With more than two decades separating those meetings from this one, both squads will approach this as an encounter shaped entirely by present-day form.

Standings

In the Europa League, Juventus sit top of the overall standings while Celta are placed 25th — a gap that makes Spalletti's side heavy favourites on paper, but one that also gives the Galician club every reason to play with freedom at home.