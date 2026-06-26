International Coverage

How to watch Cabo Verde vs Saudi Arabia with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Cabo Verde and Saudi Arabia will kick-off at 27 Jun 2026, 01:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cabo Verde vs Saudi Arabia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Cabo Verde head coach Bubista has not reported any injuries or suspensions ahead of the match, and no confirmed lineup has been announced at this stage. Given his side's performances across the group stage, Bubista is expected to name a similar XI to the one that drew with Uruguay and held Spain. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Saudi Arabia coach Georgios Donis has also not confirmed a lineup or flagged any fresh injury concerns. His squad will need to regroup quickly after the heavy defeat to Spain, and Donis will be demanding a response from his players. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Cabo Verde head into this fixture with two wins and two draws from their last five matches, losing none. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Uruguay on June 21, a match in which they came from behind to earn a point. Before that, they held Spain to a goalless draw in their World Cup opener on June 15. In pre-tournament friendlies, they beat Bermuda 3-0 and Serbia 3-0, and drew 1-1 with Finland. Across those five matches, Cabo Verde scored nine goals and conceded three, with back-to-back clean sheets against Spain and Senegal underlining their defensive discipline.

Saudi Arabia's recent record makes for difficult reading. Their last five matches produced one win, two draws, and two defeats. The most recent result was a 4-0 loss to Spain on June 21, their heaviest defeat of the group stage. They drew 1-1 with Uruguay in their opening World Cup fixture and beat Puerto Rico 3-0 in a pre-tournament friendly. Defeats to Spain and Ecuador, combined with a goalless draw against Senegal, leave them with four goals scored and seven conceded across the five-match run.

Head-to-Head Record

Cabo Verde and Saudi Arabia have no recorded head-to-head meetings. This World Cup group stage encounter in Houston will be the first senior international match between the two nations.

Standings

In Group H, Cabo Verde sit third and Saudi Arabia are fourth heading into the final round of fixtures.