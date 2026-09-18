How to watch Brentford vs Chelsea with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Premier League - Game Week 5 18 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Gtech Community Stadium

Today's game between Brentford and Chelsea will kick off at 18 Sept 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brentford vs Chelsea today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Brentford head into the match without Sepp van den Berg, Antoni Milambo, Mathias Jensen, Joshua Dasilva, and Nathan Collins through injury. Andrews is expected to name a back four of Hickey, Ajer, Schuster, and Lewis-Potter in front of goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, with Yarmoliuk, Janelt, and Sangare in midfield and Schade, Anthony, and Igor Thiago leading the attack.

Chelsea have their own injury concerns, with Jordan Henderson, Marco Palestra, Moises Caicedo, and Emanuel Emegha all sidelined. Alonso's projected XI places Emiliano Martinez in goal behind a back four of Hato, Gusto, Colwill, and Fofana, with Rogers and Lavia in central midfield and Pedro Neto, Cole Palmer, and Reece James supporting striker Joao Pedro — though Pedro's involvement remains uncertain given his recent absence from training.

Form

Brentford have recorded two wins and three draws from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 Carabao Cup victory over Reading on September 15, with goals from Callum Wilson and Fabio Carvalho. In the Premier League, Andrews' side have drawn their last three games, including a 2-2 result against AFC Bournemouth and a 1-1 with Sunderland. Brentford have scored 11 goals and conceded 12 across those five fixtures.

Chelsea have won three and drawn one of their last five games, with their only defeat a 1-2 loss to Arsenal in the Premier League on September 6. Alonso's side beat Leeds United 6-3 in the Carabao Cup and Brighton 4-3 in the league, and drew 2-2 with Hull City most recently. Chelsea have scored 15 goals across those five matches while conceding 11, reflecting an open and attack-minded style.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 2-2 at the Gtech Community Stadium on September 13, 2025, in the Premier League. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Chelsea hold an advantage with two wins to Brentford's none, while two matches have finished level. Chelsea's most decisive result in the run was a 2-0 home win in January 2026.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Chelsea currently sit in sixth place while Brentford are seventh.