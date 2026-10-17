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Serie A
team-logoBologna
Stadio Renato Dell'Ara
team-logoInter
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Bologna vs Inter: Worldwide Serie A broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Bologna vs Inter
Bologna
Inter
Serie A

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Official Website

Argentina

ESPN3 Argentina

ESPN

Australia

beIN SPORTS 2

beIN Sports Australia

Austria

DAZN Austria

DAZN Austria

Belgium

DAZN Belgium

DAZN Belgium

Brazil

ESPN4 Brazil

ESPN Brasil

Bulgaria

MAX Sport 3

MAX Sport

Canada

DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

China

Migu

Migu Video

Denmark

TV2 Sport X

TV 2 Play

France

DAZN France

DAZN France

Germany

DAZN Germany

DAZN Germany

Great Britain

DAZN UK

DAZN UK

Hungary

Arena4

Arena4

India

ZEE5

ZEE5

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Italy

DAZN Italia

DAZN Italia

Japan

DAZN Japan

DAZN Japan

Mexico

ESPN Mexico

ESPN México

Netherlands

Ziggo Sport

Ziggo Sport

Poland

Eleven Sports 2 Poland

Eleven Sports

Portugal

Sport TV1

Sport TV

Romania

Digi Sport 2 Romania

Digi Sport

Spain

DAZN Spain

DAZN España

United States

Paramount+

Paramount+

How to watch Bologna vs Inter with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Serie A - Game Week 7
Stadio Renato Dell'Ara

Today's game between Bologna and Inter will kick off at 17 Oct 2026, 17:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bologna vs Inter today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Bologna vs Inter Probable lineups

3-4-3
Bologna crest
Bologna
BOL
page.match.formation.title
Inter crest
Inter
INT
3-5-2
M. PessinaM. PessinaM. DarmianM. DarmianT. HeggemT. HeggemA. TheateA. TheateJ. MirandaJ. MirandaL. FergusonL. FergusonN. ZorteaN. ZorteaT. PobegaT. PobegaR. PiccoliR. PiccoliF. BernardeschiF. BernardeschiN. CambiaghiN. CambiaghiJ. MartinezJ. MartinezM. AkanjiM. AkanjiY. BisseckY. BisseckA. BastoniA. BastoniP. ZielinskiP. ZielinskiN. BarellaN. BarellaF. DimarcoF. DimarcoL. HenriqueL. HenriqueH. MkhitaryanH. MkhitaryanF. EspositoF. EspositoM. ThuramM. Thuram
Inter crest
Inter
INT
3-4-3
Bologna

Starting XI

Inter

Manager

  • R. Palladino
  • C. Chivu

Palladino is without Emil Holm and Riccardo Orsolini through injury for Bologna, while the rest of his squad appears available. His projected XI includes Massimo Pessina, Matteo Darmian, Torbjoern Lysaker Heggem, Arthur Theate, Juan Miranda, Lewis Ferguson, Nadir Zortea, Tommaso Pobega, Roberto Piccoli, Federico Bernardeschi, and Nicolo Cambiaghi.

For Inter, Lautaro Martinez joins Curtis Jones and John Stones on the injury list, leaving Chivu short of options. The projected XI features Josep Martinez in goal, with Benjamin Pavard, Yann Aurel Bisseck, and Alessandro Bastoni in defence, and a midfield of Piotr Zielinski, Nicolo Barella, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Luis Henrique and Federico Dimarco are expected in wide roles, with Marcus Thuram and Francesco Pio Esposito leading the attack.

Form

BOL

BOL - Form

ATA
L1-0
SAS
D2-2
NAP
L1-0
TOR
D1-1
LEC
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
INT

INT - Form

UDI
W5-3
ROM
D2-2
LUM
W2-0
PAR
W3-0
CLB
L3-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Bologna have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 victory at Lecce, and they also drew 1-1 with Torino earlier in the campaign. The side has scored five goals and conceded five across those five outings, with their two defeats coming against SSC Napoli and Atalanta, both by a 1-0 margin.

Inter's last five matches show three wins, one draw, and one loss. The most recent was the 4-3 defeat to Club Brugge in the Champions League, a result that followed a 3-0 Serie A win over Parma. Inter put five past Udinese earlier in the season and have scored 14 goals across their last five fixtures, though they have also conceded 10, pointing to ongoing defensive vulnerability.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

BolognaDrawInter
2
2
1
Serie A
Bologna badge
Bologna
BOL
3
Inter badge
Inter
INT
3
FT
Serie A
Inter badge
Inter
INT
3
Bologna badge
Bologna
BOL
1
FT
Super Cup
Bologna badge
Bologna
BOL
1
Inter badge
Inter
INT
1
FT
Serie A
Bologna badge
Bologna
BOL
1
Inter badge
Inter
INT
0
FT
Serie A
Inter badge
Inter
INT
2
Bologna badge
Bologna
BOL
2
FT
8Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 3-3 at the Stadio Renato Dell'Ara in Serie A on 23 May 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Inter have won two, Bologna one, and two matches have ended level. The five games have produced a combined 22 goals, reflecting a pattern of high-scoring and open encounters between these clubs.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
InterInterINT
6510188+1016
W
D
W
W
W
2
LazioLazioLAZ
6510114+716
W
W
D
W
W
3
RomaRomaROM
6420143+1114
D
D
W
W
W
4
FrosinoneFrosinoneFRC
7412139+413
W
L
W
D
W
5
CagliariCagliariCGL
641163+313
D
W
W
W
L
6
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
6330115+612
D
W
D
D
W
7
JuventusJuventusJUV
632195+411
D
W
L
D
W
8
ComoComoCOM
632196+311
D
L
W
W
W
9
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
6312106+410
W
D
W
L
L
10
AtalantaAtalantaATA
63038809
W
L
L
L
W
11
SassuoloSassuoloSAS
72231214-28
L
D
L
W
D
12
TorinoTorinoTOR
621379-27
W
D
L
W
L
13
LecceLecceLEC
6204612-66
L
L
W
L
L
14
BolognaBolognaBOL
612357-25
W
D
L
D
L
15
UdineseUdineseUDI
6114913-44
L
L
L
L
W
16
MonzaMonzaMON
6114915-64
L
W
L
D
L
17
GenoaGenoaGEN
6114511-64
W
L
D
L
L
18
Parma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913PAR
6114410-64
L
W
L
D
L
19
FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO
6114714-74
L
D
W
L
L
20
VeneziaVeneziaVEN
6006516-110
L
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

Inter lead Serie A in first place, while Bologna are 14th — a gap in league position that frames this as a test of the leaders' ability to respond to adversity on the road.

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