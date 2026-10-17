International Coverage

How to watch Bologna vs Inter with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Serie A - Game Week 7 17 Oct 2026 - 12:00 Stadio Renato Dell'Ara

Today's game between Bologna and Inter will kick off at 17 Oct 2026, 17:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bologna vs Inter today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Palladino is without Emil Holm and Riccardo Orsolini through injury for Bologna, while the rest of his squad appears available. His projected XI includes Massimo Pessina, Matteo Darmian, Torbjoern Lysaker Heggem, Arthur Theate, Juan Miranda, Lewis Ferguson, Nadir Zortea, Tommaso Pobega, Roberto Piccoli, Federico Bernardeschi, and Nicolo Cambiaghi.

For Inter, Lautaro Martinez joins Curtis Jones and John Stones on the injury list, leaving Chivu short of options. The projected XI features Josep Martinez in goal, with Benjamin Pavard, Yann Aurel Bisseck, and Alessandro Bastoni in defence, and a midfield of Piotr Zielinski, Nicolo Barella, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Luis Henrique and Federico Dimarco are expected in wide roles, with Marcus Thuram and Francesco Pio Esposito leading the attack.

Form

Bologna have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 victory at Lecce, and they also drew 1-1 with Torino earlier in the campaign. The side has scored five goals and conceded five across those five outings, with their two defeats coming against SSC Napoli and Atalanta, both by a 1-0 margin.

Inter's last five matches show three wins, one draw, and one loss. The most recent was the 4-3 defeat to Club Brugge in the Champions League, a result that followed a 3-0 Serie A win over Parma. Inter put five past Udinese earlier in the season and have scored 14 goals across their last five fixtures, though they have also conceded 10, pointing to ongoing defensive vulnerability.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 3-3 at the Stadio Renato Dell'Ara in Serie A on 23 May 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Inter have won two, Bologna one, and two matches have ended level. The five games have produced a combined 22 goals, reflecting a pattern of high-scoring and open encounters between these clubs.

Standings

Inter lead Serie A in first place, while Bologna are 14th — a gap in league position that frames this as a test of the leaders' ability to respond to adversity on the road.