International Coverage
Country
Broadcaster
Official Website
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Indonesia
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United States
Paramount+ / CBS Sports
Brazil
CazéTV / Max
Nigeria
SuperSport
Mexico
Fox Sports Mexico / ViX
Turkey
TRT Spor / TABII
Germany
RTL / RTL+
Thailand
beIN Sports Thailand
France
Canal+
United Kingdom
TNT Sports
South Africa
SuperSport Africa
Italy
Sky Sport Italia
Kenya
SuperSport
Spain
Movistar+
Argentina
ESPN Argentina / Disney+
Poland
Polsat Sport
Canada
DAZN Canada
Malaysia
Astro SuperSport
Saudi Arabia
beIN Sports MENA
Australia
Stan Sport
Romania
Digi Sport
Netherlands
Ziggo Sport
Belgium
Play Sports
Portugal
Sport TV
Czech Republic
Sport1
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Cosmote Sport
Sweden
Disney+ Sweden
Hungary
RTL+ Hungary
Austria
ServusTV / Sky Sport Austria
Switzerland
blue Sport / SRF zwei
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Arena Sport
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bTV Action
Denmark
Disney+ Denmark
Finland
Elisa Viihde Viaplay
Norway
Viaplay Norway
Ireland
Premier Sports
Croatia
Arena Sport
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Moja TV
How to watch Besiktas vs Marseille with a VPNGemini
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Besiktas and Marseille will kick off at 17 Sept 2026, 20:00.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Besiktas vs Marseille todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Besiktas vs Marseille Probable lineups
Manager
- V. Italiano
Besiktas are managed by Vincenzo Italiano, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.
Marseille head coach Bruno Genesio also has no confirmed injury or suspension data listed at this stage. Team news for both sides will be updated as official information becomes available.
Form
Besiktas have recorded three wins and two losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 Super Lig victory over Erzurumspor FK on September 11, and they also beat Fenerbahce 2-1 away on September 5. Their two defeats came against FK Kauno Zalgiris in Europa League qualification and Alanyaspor in the league. Across those five matches, Besiktas scored 13 goals and conceded four.
Marseille have won one and lost four of their last five matches. Their sole victory was a 4-0 Ligue 1 win over Strasbourg on August 21, but they have since lost to Monaco, Paris FC, and most recently Rennes on September 11. They have scored eight goals across those five games while conceding nine, reflecting a side that has struggled to maintain defensive stability.
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the 2007-08 Champions League group stage, when Besiktas won 2-1 at home on November 28, 2007. The previous encounter in that same group stage saw Marseille win 2-0 at home on September 18, 2007. Across the two recorded head-to-head fixtures, each side has claimed one victory, with a total of five goals scored.
Standings
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|+3
|3
W
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|+2
|3
W
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|+2
|3
W
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|3
W
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|3
W
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|+1
|3
W
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|+1
|3
W
|8
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
D
|8
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
D
|8
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
D
|8
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
D
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
L
|31
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
L
|32
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
L
|32
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
L
|34
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
L
|34
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
L
|36
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|0
L
Both Besiktas and Marseille are currently level on points at the top of their Europa League group, with each club sitting in first position in the standings.