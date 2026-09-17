International Coverage

Country Broadcaster Official Website India Sony LIV sonyliv.com Indonesia beIN Sports Indonesia / Vidio vidio.com United States Paramount+ / CBS Sports paramountplus.com Brazil CazéTV / Max max.com Nigeria SuperSport supersport.com Mexico Fox Sports Mexico / ViX foxsports.com.mx Turkey TRT Spor / TABII trtspor.com.tr Germany RTL / RTL+ rtl.de Thailand beIN Sports Thailand beinsports.com/th France Canal+ canalplus.com United Kingdom TNT Sports tntsports.co.uk South Africa SuperSport Africa supersport.com Italy Sky Sport Italia sport.sky.it Kenya SuperSport supersport.com Spain Movistar+ movistar.es Argentina ESPN Argentina / Disney+ disneyplus.com Poland Polsat Sport polsatsport.pl Canada DAZN Canada dazn.com Malaysia Astro SuperSport astro.com.my Saudi Arabia beIN Sports MENA beinsports.com Australia Stan Sport stan.com.au/sport Romania Digi Sport digisport.ro Netherlands Ziggo Sport ziggosport.nl Belgium Play Sports playsports.be Portugal Sport TV sporttv.pt Czech Republic Sport1 sport1tv.cz Greece Cosmote Sport cosmote.gr Sweden Disney+ Sweden disneyplus.com Hungary RTL+ Hungary rtl.hu Austria ServusTV / Sky Sport Austria servustv.com Switzerland blue Sport / SRF zwei blueplus.ch/sport Serbia Arena Sport tvarenasport.com Bulgaria bTV Action btv.bg Denmark Disney+ Denmark disneyplus.com Finland Elisa Viihde Viaplay elisa.fi/viihde Norway Viaplay Norway viaplay.no Ireland Premier Sports premiersports.com Croatia Arena Sport arenasport.hr Bosnia and Herzegovina Moja TV bhtelecom.ba

How to watch Besiktas vs Marseille with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Europa League - Game Week 1 17 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Tupras Stadyumu

Today's game between Besiktas and Marseille will kick off at 17 Sept 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Besiktas vs Marseille today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Besiktas are managed by Vincenzo Italiano, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Marseille head coach Bruno Genesio also has no confirmed injury or suspension data listed at this stage. Team news for both sides will be updated as official information becomes available.

Form

Besiktas have recorded three wins and two losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 Super Lig victory over Erzurumspor FK on September 11, and they also beat Fenerbahce 2-1 away on September 5. Their two defeats came against FK Kauno Zalgiris in Europa League qualification and Alanyaspor in the league. Across those five matches, Besiktas scored 13 goals and conceded four.

Marseille have won one and lost four of their last five matches. Their sole victory was a 4-0 Ligue 1 win over Strasbourg on August 21, but they have since lost to Monaco, Paris FC, and most recently Rennes on September 11. They have scored eight goals across those five games while conceding nine, reflecting a side that has struggled to maintain defensive stability.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the 2007-08 Champions League group stage, when Besiktas won 2-1 at home on November 28, 2007. The previous encounter in that same group stage saw Marseille win 2-0 at home on September 18, 2007. Across the two recorded head-to-head fixtures, each side has claimed one victory, with a total of five goals scored.

Standings

Both Besiktas and Marseille are currently level on points at the top of their Europa League group, with each club sitting in first position in the standings.