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Europa League
team-logoBesiktas
Tupras Stadyumu
team-logoMarseille
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Besiktas vs Marseille: Worldwide Europa League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Besiktas vs Marseille
Besiktas
Marseille
Europa League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Official Website

India

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

Indonesia

beIN Sports Indonesia / Vidio

vidio.com

United States

Paramount+ / CBS Sports

paramountplus.com

Brazil

CazéTV / Max

max.com

Nigeria

SuperSport

supersport.com

Mexico

Fox Sports Mexico / ViX

foxsports.com.mx

Turkey

TRT Spor / TABII

trtspor.com.tr

Germany

RTL / RTL+

rtl.de

Thailand

beIN Sports Thailand

beinsports.com/th

France

Canal+

canalplus.com

United Kingdom

TNT Sports

tntsports.co.uk

South Africa

SuperSport Africa

supersport.com

Italy

Sky Sport Italia

sport.sky.it

Kenya

SuperSport

supersport.com

Spain

Movistar+

movistar.es

Argentina

ESPN Argentina / Disney+

disneyplus.com

Poland

Polsat Sport

polsatsport.pl

Canada

DAZN Canada

dazn.com

Malaysia

Astro SuperSport

astro.com.my

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports MENA

beinsports.com

Australia

Stan Sport

stan.com.au/sport

Romania

Digi Sport

digisport.ro

Netherlands

Ziggo Sport

ziggosport.nl

Belgium

Play Sports

playsports.be

Portugal

Sport TV

sporttv.pt

Czech Republic

Sport1

sport1tv.cz

Greece

Cosmote Sport

cosmote.gr

Sweden

Disney+ Sweden

disneyplus.com

Hungary

RTL+ Hungary

rtl.hu

Austria

ServusTV / Sky Sport Austria

servustv.com

Switzerland

blue Sport / SRF zwei

blueplus.ch/sport

Serbia

Arena Sport

tvarenasport.com

Bulgaria

bTV Action

btv.bg

Denmark

Disney+ Denmark

disneyplus.com

Finland

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

elisa.fi/viihde

Norway

Viaplay Norway

viaplay.no

Ireland

Premier Sports

premiersports.com

Croatia

Arena Sport

arenasport.hr

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Moja TV

bhtelecom.ba

How to watch Besiktas vs Marseille with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 1
Tupras Stadyumu

Today's game between Besiktas and Marseille will kick off at 17 Sept 2026, 20:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Besiktas vs Marseille today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Besiktas vs Marseille Probable lineups

Manager

  • V. Italiano

Besiktas are managed by Vincenzo Italiano, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Marseille head coach Bruno Genesio also has no confirmed injury or suspension data listed at this stage. Team news for both sides will be updated as official information becomes available.

Form

BJK

BJK - Form

ALS
L1-0
KZA
L1-0
COB
W6-2
FB
W1-2
ERZ
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
OM

OM - Form

ATM
L1-2
STR
W4-0
ASM
L2-0
PAR
L2-3
REN
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Besiktas have recorded three wins and two losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 Super Lig victory over Erzurumspor FK on September 11, and they also beat Fenerbahce 2-1 away on September 5. Their two defeats came against FK Kauno Zalgiris in Europa League qualification and Alanyaspor in the league. Across those five matches, Besiktas scored 13 goals and conceded four.

Marseille have won one and lost four of their last five matches. Their sole victory was a 4-0 Ligue 1 win over Strasbourg on August 21, but they have since lost to Monaco, Paris FC, and most recently Rennes on September 11. They have scored eight goals across those five games while conceding nine, reflecting a side that has struggled to maintain defensive stability.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

BesiktasDrawMarseille
1
0
1
Champions League
Besiktas badge
Besiktas
BJK
2
Marseille badge
Marseille
OM
1
FT
Champions League
Marseille badge
Marseille
OM
2
Besiktas badge
Besiktas
BJK
0
FT
2Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals1/2
Both teams scored1/2

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the 2007-08 Champions League group stage, when Besiktas won 2-1 at home on November 28, 2007. The previous encounter in that same group stage saw Marseille win 2-0 at home on September 18, 2007. Across the two recorded head-to-head fixtures, each side has claimed one victory, with a total of five goals scored.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
110041+33
W
2
BenficaBenficaBEN
110020+23
W
3
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
110020+23
W
4
LyonLyonOL
110021+13
W
5
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
110021+13
W
6
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
110010+13
W
6
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
110010+13
W
8
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
10100001
D
8
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
10100001
D
8
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
10100001
D
8
RennesRennesREN
10100001
D
12
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
00000000
12
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
00000000
12
MarseilleMarseilleOM
00000000
12
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
00000000
12
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
00000000
12
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
00000000
12
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
00000000
12
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
00000000
12
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
00000000
12
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
00000000
12
JuventusJuventusJUV
00000000
12
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
00000000
12
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
00000000
12
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
00000000
12
CelticCelticCEL
00000000
12
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
00000000
12
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
00000000
12
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
00000000
30
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
100112-10
L
31
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
100112-10
L
32
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
100101-10
L
32
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
100101-10
L
34
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
100102-20
L
34
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
100102-20
L
36
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
100114-30
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

Both Besiktas and Marseille are currently level on points at the top of their Europa League group, with each club sitting in first position in the standings.

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