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Europa League
team-logoBesiktas
Tupras Stadyumu
team-logoCrystal Palace
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Besiktas vs Crystal Palace: Worldwide Europa League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Besiktas vs Crystal Palace
Besiktas
Crystal Palace
Europa League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 2 / beIN Sports English 2

beIN Sports

Argentina

ESPN3 Argentina / Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Brazil

CazéTV

CazéTV

Canada

DAZN Canada / fuboTV Canada

DAZN Canada

Chile

ESPN5 Chile / Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

China

iQiyi

iQiyi

Colombia

ESPN2 Colombia / Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 2 / beIN Sports English 2

beIN Sports

Indonesia

Vidio / beIN Sports 3

Vidio

Iran

beIN Sports HD 2 / beIN Sports English 2

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports HD 2 / beIN Sports English 2

beIN Sports

Nigeria

SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

SuperSport

Norway

Viaplay Norway

Viaplay Norway

Peru

ESPN2 Colombia / Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports HD 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

South Africa

SuperSport Football Plus / SuperSport MáXimo 1

SuperSport

Spain

Movistar+ / Movistar Liga de Campeones 3

Movistar Plus+

Sweden

Disney+ Nordic

Disney+

Thailand

beIN Sports 3 Thailand / beIN Sports Connect

beIN Sports Thailand

Turkey

TRT 1 / Digiturk Play

TRT 1

United Arab Emirates

beIN Sports HD 2 / beIN Sports English 2

beIN Sports

United Kingdom

TNT Sports 2

TNT Sports

United States

Paramount+ / DAZN USA

Paramount+

Uruguay

ESPN2 Colombia / Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Venezuela

ESPN2 Colombia / Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

How to watch Besiktas vs Crystal Palace with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 3
Tupras Stadyumu

Today's game between Besiktas and Crystal Palace will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 20:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Besiktas vs Crystal Palace today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Besiktas vs Crystal Palace Probable lineups

Manager

  • V. Italiano

Vincenzo Italiano has not confirmed his probable lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information has been made available for Besiktas at this stage. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Pierre Sage's Crystal Palace squad details are similarly unavailable at this point, with no confirmed lineup, injuries, or suspensions listed. Further team news will be added as it emerges ahead of the Europa League fixture.

Form

BJK

BJK - Form

OM
W4-1
AMS
L3-2
KOB
W2-1
TSG
W2-3
TRS
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
CRY

CRY - Form

LEE
D0-0
BRC
L0-2
NFO
W3-1
OL
L3-2
BHA
L5-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/11
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Besiktas have recorded a W2-D0-L2 record across their last five matches in all competitions, with one result still factoring in. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 Super Lig defeat to Trabzonspor. Before that, they claimed a 2-3 Europa League win over Hoffenheim and a 2-1 Super Lig victory over Kocaelispor. Across the five matches, Besiktas scored eleven goals and conceded seven, with their European performances notably stronger than their domestic results.

Crystal Palace have gone W1-D1-L3 across their last five matches. Their most recent fixture was a heavy 5-0 Premier League defeat to Brighton, which followed a 3-2 Europa League loss to Lyon. Palace's only win in the run came in a 3-1 Premier League victory over Nottingham Forest. They scored four goals and conceded eleven across the five matches, with their defensive record a clear concern heading into this Europa League tie.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Besiktas and Crystal Palace across the last five fixtures.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
220071+66
W
W
2
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
220060+66
W
W
3
BenficaBenficaBEN
220061+56
W
W
4
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
220073+46
W
W
5
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
220051+46
W
W
6
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
220040+46
W
W
7
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
220052+36
W
W
8
LyonLyonOL
220053+26
W
W
9
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
220031+26
W
W
10
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
220031+26
W
W
11
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
211052+34
D
W
12
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
211041+34
D
W
13
RennesRennesREN
211021+14
W
D
14
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
211010+14
W
D
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
210163+33
L
W
16
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
210142+23
W
L
17
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
210143+13
W
L
18
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
210132+13
L
W
19
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
21013303
L
W
20
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
21012203
W
L
21
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
210114-33
L
W
22
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
201123-11
D
L
22
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
201123-11
D
L
24
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
201112-11
L
D
24
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
201112-11
D
L
26
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
201103-31
L
D
27
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
201116-51
D
L
28
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
200213-20
L
L
28
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
200213-20
L
L
30
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
200225-30
L
L
31
MarseilleMarseilleOM
200215-40
L
L
31
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
200215-40
L
L
33
CelticCelticCEL
200227-50
L
L
33
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
200227-50
L
L
35
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
200205-50
L
L
36
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
200208-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Europa League, Besiktas currently occupy fourth place while Crystal Palace sit fifteenth. That gap in the standings gives this fixture clear importance for Palace, who need a positive result to improve their position in the competition.

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