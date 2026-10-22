International Coverage

How to watch Besiktas vs Crystal Palace with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Europa League - Game Week 3 22 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Tupras Stadyumu

Today's game between Besiktas and Crystal Palace will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Besiktas vs Crystal Palace today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Vincenzo Italiano has not confirmed his probable lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information has been made available for Besiktas at this stage. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Pierre Sage's Crystal Palace squad details are similarly unavailable at this point, with no confirmed lineup, injuries, or suspensions listed. Further team news will be added as it emerges ahead of the Europa League fixture.

Form

Besiktas have recorded a W2-D0-L2 record across their last five matches in all competitions, with one result still factoring in. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 Super Lig defeat to Trabzonspor. Before that, they claimed a 2-3 Europa League win over Hoffenheim and a 2-1 Super Lig victory over Kocaelispor. Across the five matches, Besiktas scored eleven goals and conceded seven, with their European performances notably stronger than their domestic results.

Crystal Palace have gone W1-D1-L3 across their last five matches. Their most recent fixture was a heavy 5-0 Premier League defeat to Brighton, which followed a 3-2 Europa League loss to Lyon. Palace's only win in the run came in a 3-1 Premier League victory over Nottingham Forest. They scored four goals and conceded eleven across the five matches, with their defensive record a clear concern heading into this Europa League tie.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Besiktas and Crystal Palace across the last five fixtures.

Standings

In the Europa League, Besiktas currently occupy fourth place while Crystal Palace sit fifteenth. That gap in the standings gives this fixture clear importance for Palace, who need a positive result to improve their position in the competition.