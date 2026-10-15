International Coverage

How to watch Benfica vs Celtic with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Europa League - Game Week 2 15 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Estadio da Luz

Today's game between Benfica and Celtic will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Benfica vs Celtic today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Benfica are managed by Marco Silva, though no confirmed lineup or injury and suspension information has been provided ahead of this fixture. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Celtic head into the match under Martin O'Neill, with no confirmed squad details, injuries, or suspensions available at this stage. Further team news is expected to be confirmed in the build-up to the game.

Form

Benfica have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat coming in a 3-1 loss to FC Porto in Liga Portugal. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 home win over Vitoria de Guimaraes, and they also claimed a 2-0 victory over AC Milan in the Europa League during this run. Benfica scored 10 goals and conceded four across those five fixtures, a record that reflects a side in confident attacking form.

Celtic have recorded two wins and three defeats in their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win at Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership, though that followed back-to-back defeats to Rangers in the League Cup and a 3-1 loss to Ferencvaros in the Europa League. Celtic scored four goals and conceded five across the five matches, with their away Premiership form showing more stability than their results in cup and European competition.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in November 2012, when Benfica won 2-1 at the Estadio da Luz in the UEFA Champions League group stage. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, all played in the Champions League, Benfica have won three and Celtic one, with one draw. Benfica have scored seven goals across those encounters and conceded two.

Standings

In the Europa League, Benfica sit seventh in the competition standings while Celtic are placed 28th. That gap underlines the contrasting positions of the two clubs in this campaign, with Benfica chasing a strong finish in the upper half and Celtic in urgent need of a result to climb away from the bottom of the table.