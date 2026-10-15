Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Europa League
team-logoBenfica
Estadio da Luz
team-logoCeltic
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
GOAL-e
Assisted by

Benfica vs Celtic: Worldwide Europa League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Benfica vs Celtic
Benfica
Celtic
Europa League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports English 2

beIN Sports

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

Stan Sport

Stan Sport

Austria

Sky Go Austria

Sky Austria

Brazil

CazéTV

CazéTV

Canada

DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

China

iQiyi

iQiyi

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Egypt

beIN Sports English 2

beIN Sports

Finland

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

France

Canal+ Live 11

Canal+

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Iran

beIN Sports English 2

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports English 2

beIN Sports

Mexico

Claro Sports

Claro Sports

Norway

Viaplay Norway

Viaplay Norway

Peru

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Portugal

Sport TV1

Sport TV

Saudi Arabia

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Spain

Movistar+

Movistar Plus+

Sweden

Disney+ Nordic

Disney+

Turkey

tabii

tabii

United Kingdom

TNT Sports 3

TNT Sports

United States

Paramount+

Paramount+

How to watch Benfica vs Celtic with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 2
Estadio da Luz

Today's game between Benfica and Celtic will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Benfica vs Celtic today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Benfica vs Celtic Probable lineups

Manager

  • Marco Silva

Benfica are managed by Marco Silva, though no confirmed lineup or injury and suspension information has been provided ahead of this fixture. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Celtic head into the match under Martin O'Neill, with no confirmed squad details, injuries, or suspensions available at this stage. Further team news is expected to be confirmed in the build-up to the game.

Form

BEN

BEN - Form

MOR
W0-4
GV
W3-1
MIL
W0-2
POR
L3-1
VSC
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
CEL

CEL - Form

JOH
W0-1
RAN
L3-0
FTC
L1-3
RAN
L0-1
MOT
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Benfica have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat coming in a 3-1 loss to FC Porto in Liga Portugal. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 home win over Vitoria de Guimaraes, and they also claimed a 2-0 victory over AC Milan in the Europa League during this run. Benfica scored 10 goals and conceded four across those five fixtures, a record that reflects a side in confident attacking form.

Celtic have recorded two wins and three defeats in their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win at Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership, though that followed back-to-back defeats to Rangers in the League Cup and a 3-1 loss to Ferencvaros in the Europa League. Celtic scored four goals and conceded five across the five matches, with their away Premiership form showing more stability than their results in cup and European competition.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

BenficaDrawCeltic
3
1
1
Champions League
Benfica badge
Benfica
BEN
2
Celtic badge
Celtic
CEL
1
FT
Champions League
Celtic badge
Celtic
CEL
0
Benfica badge
Benfica
BEN
0
FT
Champions League
Celtic badge
Celtic
CEL
1
Benfica badge
Benfica
BEN
0
FT
Champions League
Benfica badge
Benfica
BEN
1
Celtic badge
Celtic
CEL
0
FT
Champions League
Benfica badge
Benfica
BEN
3
Celtic badge
Celtic
CEL
0
FT
6Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored1/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in November 2012, when Benfica won 2-1 at the Estadio da Luz in the UEFA Champions League group stage. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, all played in the Champions League, Benfica have won three and Celtic one, with one draw. Benfica have scored seven goals across those encounters and conceded two.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
110050+53
W
2
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
110040+43
W
3
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
110041+33
W
4
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
110041+33
W
5
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
110030+33
W
6
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
110031+23
W
7
BenficaBenficaBEN
110020+23
W
8
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
110020+23
W
8
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
110020+23
W
10
LyonLyonOL
110021+13
W
10
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
110021+13
W
10
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
110021+13
W
13
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
110021+13
W
14
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
110010+13
W
15
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
110010+13
W
15
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
110010+13
W
17
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
10100001
D
17
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
10100001
D
17
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
10100001
D
17
RennesRennesREN
10100001
D
21
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
100112-10
L
22
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
100112-10
L
22
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
100112-10
L
22
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
100112-10
L
25
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
100101-10
L
25
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
100101-10
L
25
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
100101-10
L
28
CelticCelticCEL
100113-20
L
29
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
100102-20
L
29
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
100102-20
L
29
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
100102-20
L
32
MarseilleMarseilleOM
100114-30
L
33
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
100114-30
L
34
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
100103-30
L
35
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
100104-40
L
36
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Europa League, Benfica sit seventh in the competition standings while Celtic are placed 28th. That gap underlines the contrasting positions of the two clubs in this campaign, with Benfica chasing a strong finish in the upper half and Celtic in urgent need of a result to climb away from the bottom of the table.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google