International Coverage
Here is the complete list of official broadcasters listed under International Coverage for the match (Bayern München vs. Bodø / Glimt), sorted from the most populated country to the least populated, with one broadcaster per country and links to their official homepages:
Country
Broadcaster
Official Homepage
🇮🇳 India
Sony LIV
🇨🇳 China
iQIYI
🇺🇸 United States
Paramount+
🇮🇩 Indonesia
Vidio
🇵🇰 Pakistan
Tapmad
🇳🇬 Nigeria
SuperSport
🇧🇷 Brazil
Max
🇧🇩 Bangladesh
Sony LIV
🇷🇺 Russia
Okko Sport
🇲🇽 Mexico
FOX Sports
🇪🇹 Ethiopia
SuperSport
🇯🇵 Japan
WOWOW
🇵🇭 Philippines
beIN Sports
🇪gypt Egypt
beIN Sports
🇩🇷 Congo DR
SuperSport
🇻🇳 Vietnam
TV360
🇮🇷 Iran
beIN Sports
🇹🇷 Turkey
TRT / Tabii
🇩🇪 Germany
DAZN
🇹🇭 Thailand
beIN Sports
🇹🇿 Tanzania
SuperSport
🇬🇧 United Kingdom
TNT Sports
🇫🇷 France
Canal+
🇿🇦 South Africa
SuperSport
🇮🇹 Italy
Sky Italia
🇰🇪 Kenya
SuperSport
🇲🇲 Myanmar
Canal+
🇰🇷 South Korea
SPOTV
🇨🇴 Colombia
Disney+
🇺🇬 Uganda
SuperSport
🇸🇩 Sudan
beIN Sports
🇪🇸 Spain
Movistar+
🇮🇶 Iraq
beIN Sports
🇩🇿 Algeria
beIN Sports
🇦🇷 Argentina
Disney+
🇵🇱 Poland
Canal+
🇨🇦 Canada
DAZN
🇲🇦 Morocco
beIN Sports
🇦🇴 Angola
SuperSport
🇺🇦 Ukraine
Megogo
🇺🇿 Uzbekistan
Setanta Sports
🇾🇪 Yemen
beIN Sports
🇵🇪 Peru
Disney+
🇲🇾 Malaysia
beIN Sports
🇬🇭 Ghana
SuperSport
🇲🇿 Mozambique
SuperSport
🇳🇵 Nepal
Sony LIV
🇲🇩 Madagascar
SuperSport
🇨🇮 Côte d'Ivoire
SuperSport
🇻🇪 Venezuela
Disney+
🇨🇲 Cameroon
SuperSport
🇳🇪 Niger
SuperSport
🇦🇺 Australia
Stan Sport
🇰🇵 North Korea
SPOTV
🇹🇼 Taiwan
ELTA Sports
🇲🇱 Mali
SuperSport
🇧🇫 Burkina Faso
SuperSport
🇸🇾 Syria
beIN Sports
🇱🇰 Sri Lanka
Sony LIV
🇲🇼 Malawi
SuperSport
🇿🇲 Zambia
SuperSport
🇷🇴 Romania
Digi Sport
🇨🇱 Chile
Disney+
🇰🇿 Kazakhstan
Q League
🇨🇩 Chad
beIN Sports
🇪🇨 Ecuador
Disney+
🇸🇴 Somalia
beIN Sports
🇸🇳 Senegal
SuperSport
🇳🇱 Netherlands
Ziggo Sport
🇬🇹 Guatemala
Disney+
🇿🇼 Zimbabwe
SuperSport
🇰🇭 Cambodia
beIN Sports
🇷🇸 Serbia
Arena Sport
🇬🇳 Guinea
SuperSport
🇷🇼 Rwanda
SuperSport
🇧🇯 Benin
SuperSport
🇧🇮 Burundi
SuperSport
🇹🇳 Tunisia
beIN Sports
🇧🇴 Bolivia
Disney+
🇧🇪 Belgium
Proximus Pickx
🇭🇹 Haiti
Disney+
🇯🇴 Jordan
beIN Sports
🇩🇴 Dominican Republic
Disney+
🇦🇪 United Arab Emirates
beIN Sports
🇨🇿 Czech Republic
Nova Sport
🇦🇿 Azerbaijan
TV NET
🇬🇷 Greece
MagentaSport
🇵🇹 Portugal
DAZN
🇭🇺 Hungary
RTL+
🇸🇪 Sweden
TV4 Play
🇭🇳 Honduras
Disney+
🇧🇾 Belarus
Okko Sport
🇮🇱 Israel
5Plus
🇦🇹 Austria
DAZN
🇨🇭 Switzerland
Blue Sport
🇸🇱 Sierra Leone
SuperSport
🇹🇬 Togo
SuperSport
🇭🇰 Hong Kong
beIN Sports
🇱🇦 Laos
beIN Sports
🇸🇻 El Salvador
Disney+
🇱🇾 Libya
beIN Sports
🇳🇮 Nicaragua
Disney+
🇰🇬 Kyrgyzstan
Q League
🇵🇦 Panama
Disney+
🇰🇼 Kuwait
beIN Sports
🇭🇷 Croatia
Arena Sport
🇬🇪 Georgia
Setanta Sports
🇪🇷 Eritrea
SuperSport
🇲🇳 Mongolia
Premier Sports
🇺🇾 Uruguay
Disney+
🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina
Arena Sport
🇶🇦 Qatar
beIN Sports
🇲🇩 Moldova
Okko Sport
🇦🇲 Armenia
FAST TV
🇱🇹 Lithuania
Go3 Extra Sports
🇦🇱 Albania
Tring Sport
🇯🇲 Jamaica
Bluu
🇬🇲 Gambia
SuperSport
🇳🇦 Namibia
SuperSport
🇧🇼 Botswana
SuperSport
🇬🇦 Gabon
SuperSport
🇱🇸 Lesotho
SuperSport
🇸🇮 Slovenia
Sportklub
🇱🇻 Latvia
Go3 Extra Sports
🇲🇰 North Macedonia
Arena Sport
🇧🇭 Bahrain
beIN Sports
🇹🇹 Trinidad and Tobago
Bluu
🇪🇪 Estonia
Go3 Extra Sports
🇲🇺 Mauritius
SuperSport
🇨🇾 Cyprus
Cytavision
🇸🇿 Eswatini
SuperSport
🇩🇯 Djibouti
beIN Sports
🇫🇮 Finland
MTV Katsomo
🇸🇰 Slovakia
Nova Sport
🇳🇴 Norway
TV 2 Play
🇮🇪 Ireland
Virgin Media / TNT Sports
🇳🇿 New Zealand
DAZN
🇨🇷 Costa Rica
Disney+
🇵🇸 Palestine
beIN Sports
🇲🇪 Montenegro
Arena Sport
🇱🇺 Luxembourg
Pickx+ Sports
🇲🇹 Malta
TSN Malta
🇮🇸 Iceland
SÝN Sport
🇻🇨 Saint Vincent & the Grenadines
Bluu
🇧🇧 Barbados
Bluu
🇲🇴 Macau
iQIYI
🇦🇬 Antigua and Barbuda
Bluu
🇦🇩 Andorra
Canal+
🇩🇲 Dominica
Bluu
🇰🇳 Saint Kitts and Nevis
Bluu
🇱🇮 Liechtenstein
Blue Sport
How to watch Bayern Munich vs Bodoe/Glimt with a VPNGemini
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Bayern Munich and Bodoe/Glimt will kick off at 10 Sept 2026, 20:00.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bayern Munich vs Bodoe/Glimt todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Bayern Munich vs Bodoe/Glimt Probable lineups
Vincent Kompany is expected to name a strong side, with the projected XI reading: Manuel Neuer; Alphonso Davies, Min-Jae Kim, Konrad Laimer, Dayot Upamecano; Jamal Musiala, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Joshua Kimmich; Michael Olise, Luis Diaz; Harry Kane. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side ahead of this fixture.
For Bodoe/Glimt, Kjetil Knutsen is set to deploy: Nikita Haikin; Fredrik Sjoevold, Odin Luraas Bjoertuft, Fredrik Andre Bjoerkan; Villads Nielsen, Sondre Brunstad Fet, Patrick Berg, Sondre Auklend, Ole Blomberg; Andreas Helmersen, Jens Petter Hauge. No injury or suspension concerns have been flagged for the away squad.
Form
Bayern Munich have won three and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga on September 5, ending a run of three straight wins. Prior to that, they beat VfB Stuttgart 5-1 in the Bundesliga and claimed the Super Cup with a 2-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund. Across those five games, Bayern scored 12 goals and conceded two, reflecting their attacking quality and defensive solidity.
Bodoe/Glimt arrive on the back of five consecutive wins. Their last match was a 2-1 victory over Fredrikstad in the Eliteserien on September 4. They also recorded a commanding 5-0 win over Fauske/Sprint in the Norwegian Cup and beat NEC Nijmegen 3-0 in the first leg of their Champions League qualification tie. Across their last five matches, Glimt scored 15 goals and conceded four.
Head-to-Head Record
No previous head-to-head data is available between Bayern Munich and Bodoe/Glimt. This fixture represents a new chapter for both clubs in European competition.
Standings
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|1
|+5
|3
W
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|1
|+4
|3
W
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|+2
|3
W
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|+2
|3
W
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|+2
|3
W
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|+1
|3
W
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|+1
|3
W
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|+1
|3
W
|9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|3
W
|9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|3
W
|11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|+1
|3
W
|12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|+1
|3
W
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|0
L
|26
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|0
L
|26
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|0
L
|28
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
L
|28
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
L
|30
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
L
|30
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
L
|32
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
L
|32
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
L
|34
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
L
|35
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|-4
|0
L
|36
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|-5
|0
L
Both Bayern Munich and Bodoe/Glimt are currently positioned seventh in the UEFA Champions League standings at this early stage of the competition.