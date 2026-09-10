International Coverage

Here is the complete list of official broadcasters listed under International Coverage for the match (Bayern München vs. Bodø / Glimt), sorted from the most populated country to the least populated, with one broadcaster per country and links to their official homepages:

Country Broadcaster Official Homepage 🇮🇳 India Sony LIV sonyliv.com 🇨🇳 China iQIYI iqiyi.com 🇺🇸 United States Paramount+ paramountplus.com 🇮🇩 Indonesia Vidio vidio.com 🇵🇰 Pakistan Tapmad tapmad.com 🇳🇬 Nigeria SuperSport supersport.com 🇧🇷 Brazil Max max.com 🇧🇩 Bangladesh Sony LIV sonyliv.com 🇷🇺 Russia Okko Sport okko.tv 🇲🇽 Mexico FOX Sports foxsports.com.mx 🇪🇹 Ethiopia SuperSport supersport.com 🇯🇵 Japan WOWOW wowow.co.jp 🇵🇭 Philippines beIN Sports beinsports.com 🇪gypt Egypt beIN Sports beinsports.com 🇩🇷 Congo DR SuperSport supersport.com 🇻🇳 Vietnam TV360 tv360.vn 🇮🇷 Iran beIN Sports beinsports.com 🇹🇷 Turkey TRT / Tabii tabii.com 🇩🇪 Germany DAZN dazn.com 🇹🇭 Thailand beIN Sports beinsports.com 🇹🇿 Tanzania SuperSport supersport.com 🇬🇧 United Kingdom TNT Sports tntsports.co.uk 🇫🇷 France Canal+ canalplus.com 🇿🇦 South Africa SuperSport supersport.com 🇮🇹 Italy Sky Italia sky.it 🇰🇪 Kenya SuperSport supersport.com 🇲🇲 Myanmar Canal+ canal-plus.com.mm 🇰🇷 South Korea SPOTV spotv.net 🇨🇴 Colombia Disney+ disneyplus.com 🇺🇬 Uganda SuperSport supersport.com 🇸🇩 Sudan beIN Sports beinsports.com 🇪🇸 Spain Movistar+ movistar.es 🇮🇶 Iraq beIN Sports beinsports.com 🇩🇿 Algeria beIN Sports beinsports.com 🇦🇷 Argentina Disney+ disneyplus.com 🇵🇱 Poland Canal+ canalplus.com 🇨🇦 Canada DAZN dazn.com 🇲🇦 Morocco beIN Sports beinsports.com 🇦🇴 Angola SuperSport supersport.com 🇺🇦 Ukraine Megogo megogo.net 🇺🇿 Uzbekistan Setanta Sports setantasports.com 🇾🇪 Yemen beIN Sports beinsports.com 🇵🇪 Peru Disney+ disneyplus.com 🇲🇾 Malaysia beIN Sports beinsports.com 🇬🇭 Ghana SuperSport supersport.com 🇲🇿 Mozambique SuperSport supersport.com 🇳🇵 Nepal Sony LIV sonyliv.com 🇲🇩 Madagascar SuperSport supersport.com 🇨🇮 Côte d'Ivoire SuperSport supersport.com 🇻🇪 Venezuela Disney+ disneyplus.com 🇨🇲 Cameroon SuperSport supersport.com 🇳🇪 Niger SuperSport supersport.com 🇦🇺 Australia Stan Sport stan.com.au 🇰🇵 North Korea SPOTV spotv.net 🇹🇼 Taiwan ELTA Sports eltaott.tv 🇲🇱 Mali SuperSport supersport.com 🇧🇫 Burkina Faso SuperSport supersport.com 🇸🇾 Syria beIN Sports beinsports.com 🇱🇰 Sri Lanka Sony LIV sonyliv.com 🇲🇼 Malawi SuperSport supersport.com 🇿🇲 Zambia SuperSport supersport.com 🇷🇴 Romania Digi Sport digisport.ro 🇨🇱 Chile Disney+ disneyplus.com 🇰🇿 Kazakhstan Q League qleague.kz 🇨🇩 Chad beIN Sports beinsports.com 🇪🇨 Ecuador Disney+ disneyplus.com 🇸🇴 Somalia beIN Sports beinsports.com 🇸🇳 Senegal SuperSport supersport.com 🇳🇱 Netherlands Ziggo Sport ziggosport.nl 🇬🇹 Guatemala Disney+ disneyplus.com 🇿🇼 Zimbabwe SuperSport supersport.com 🇰🇭 Cambodia beIN Sports beinsports.com 🇷🇸 Serbia Arena Sport tvarenasport.com 🇬🇳 Guinea SuperSport supersport.com 🇷🇼 Rwanda SuperSport supersport.com 🇧🇯 Benin SuperSport supersport.com 🇧🇮 Burundi SuperSport supersport.com 🇹🇳 Tunisia beIN Sports beinsports.com 🇧🇴 Bolivia Disney+ disneyplus.com 🇧🇪 Belgium Proximus Pickx proximus.be 🇭🇹 Haiti Disney+ disneyplus.com 🇯🇴 Jordan beIN Sports beinsports.com 🇩🇴 Dominican Republic Disney+ disneyplus.com 🇦🇪 United Arab Emirates beIN Sports beinsports.com 🇨🇿 Czech Republic Nova Sport tv.nova.cz 🇦🇿 Azerbaijan TV NET tvnet.az 🇬🇷 Greece MagentaSport cosmote.gr 🇵🇹 Portugal DAZN dazn.com 🇭🇺 Hungary RTL+ rtl.hu 🇸🇪 Sweden TV4 Play tv4play.se 🇭🇳 Honduras Disney+ disneyplus.com 🇧🇾 Belarus Okko Sport okko.tv 🇮🇱 Israel 5Plus sport5.co.il 🇦🇹 Austria DAZN dazn.com 🇨🇭 Switzerland Blue Sport blueplus.ch 🇸🇱 Sierra Leone SuperSport supersport.com 🇹🇬 Togo SuperSport supersport.com 🇭🇰 Hong Kong beIN Sports beinsports.com 🇱🇦 Laos beIN Sports beinsports.com 🇸🇻 El Salvador Disney+ disneyplus.com 🇱🇾 Libya beIN Sports beinsports.com 🇳🇮 Nicaragua Disney+ disneyplus.com 🇰🇬 Kyrgyzstan Q League qleague.kz 🇵🇦 Panama Disney+ disneyplus.com 🇰🇼 Kuwait beIN Sports beinsports.com 🇭🇷 Croatia Arena Sport tvarenasport.com 🇬🇪 Georgia Setanta Sports setantasports.com 🇪🇷 Eritrea SuperSport supersport.com 🇲🇳 Mongolia Premier Sports premiersports.mn 🇺🇾 Uruguay Disney+ disneyplus.com 🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina Arena Sport tvarenasport.com 🇶🇦 Qatar beIN Sports beinsports.com 🇲🇩 Moldova Okko Sport okko.tv 🇦🇲 Armenia FAST TV fasttv.am 🇱🇹 Lithuania Go3 Extra Sports go3.lt 🇦🇱 Albania Tring Sport tring.al 🇯🇲 Jamaica Bluu bluutv.com 🇬🇲 Gambia SuperSport supersport.com 🇳🇦 Namibia SuperSport supersport.com 🇧🇼 Botswana SuperSport supersport.com 🇬🇦 Gabon SuperSport supersport.com 🇱🇸 Lesotho SuperSport supersport.com 🇸🇮 Slovenia Sportklub sportklub.n1info.si 🇱🇻 Latvia Go3 Extra Sports go3.lv 🇲🇰 North Macedonia Arena Sport tvarenasport.com 🇧🇭 Bahrain beIN Sports beinsports.com 🇹🇹 Trinidad and Tobago Bluu bluutv.com 🇪🇪 Estonia Go3 Extra Sports go3.ee 🇲🇺 Mauritius SuperSport supersport.com 🇨🇾 Cyprus Cytavision cyta.com.cy 🇸🇿 Eswatini SuperSport supersport.com 🇩🇯 Djibouti beIN Sports beinsports.com 🇫🇮 Finland MTV Katsomo mtv.fi 🇸🇰 Slovakia Nova Sport tv.nova.cz 🇳🇴 Norway TV 2 Play tv2.no 🇮🇪 Ireland Virgin Media / TNT Sports virginmediatv.ie 🇳🇿 New Zealand DAZN dazn.com 🇨🇷 Costa Rica Disney+ disneyplus.com 🇵🇸 Palestine beIN Sports beinsports.com 🇲🇪 Montenegro Arena Sport tvarenasport.com 🇱🇺 Luxembourg Pickx+ Sports proximus.be 🇲🇹 Malta TSN Malta tsn.com.mt 🇮🇸 Iceland SÝN Sport syn.is 🇻🇨 Saint Vincent & the Grenadines Bluu bluutv.com 🇧🇧 Barbados Bluu bluutv.com 🇲🇴 Macau iQIYI iqiyi.com 🇦🇬 Antigua and Barbuda Bluu bluutv.com 🇦🇩 Andorra Canal+ canalplus.com 🇩🇲 Dominica Bluu bluutv.com 🇰🇳 Saint Kitts and Nevis Bluu bluutv.com 🇱🇮 Liechtenstein Blue Sport blueplus.ch

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Bodoe/Glimt with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Champions League - Game Week 1 10 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Allianz Arena

Today's game between Bayern Munich and Bodoe/Glimt will kick off at 10 Sept 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bayern Munich vs Bodoe/Glimt today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Vincent Kompany is expected to name a strong side, with the projected XI reading: Manuel Neuer; Alphonso Davies, Min-Jae Kim, Konrad Laimer, Dayot Upamecano; Jamal Musiala, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Joshua Kimmich; Michael Olise, Luis Diaz; Harry Kane. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side ahead of this fixture.

For Bodoe/Glimt, Kjetil Knutsen is set to deploy: Nikita Haikin; Fredrik Sjoevold, Odin Luraas Bjoertuft, Fredrik Andre Bjoerkan; Villads Nielsen, Sondre Brunstad Fet, Patrick Berg, Sondre Auklend, Ole Blomberg; Andreas Helmersen, Jens Petter Hauge. No injury or suspension concerns have been flagged for the away squad.

Form

Bayern Munich have won three and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga on September 5, ending a run of three straight wins. Prior to that, they beat VfB Stuttgart 5-1 in the Bundesliga and claimed the Super Cup with a 2-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund. Across those five games, Bayern scored 12 goals and conceded two, reflecting their attacking quality and defensive solidity.

Bodoe/Glimt arrive on the back of five consecutive wins. Their last match was a 2-1 victory over Fredrikstad in the Eliteserien on September 4. They also recorded a commanding 5-0 win over Fauske/Sprint in the Norwegian Cup and beat NEC Nijmegen 3-0 in the first leg of their Champions League qualification tie. Across their last five matches, Glimt scored 15 goals and conceded four.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous head-to-head data is available between Bayern Munich and Bodoe/Glimt. This fixture represents a new chapter for both clubs in European competition.

Standings

Both Bayern Munich and Bodoe/Glimt are currently positioned seventh in the UEFA Champions League standings at this early stage of the competition.