International Coverage

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Champions League - Game Week 3 21 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Allianz Arena

Today's game between Bayern Munich and Arsenal will kick off at 21 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Vincent Kompany names a projected XI of Manuel Neuer, Konrad Laimer, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Lennart Karl, Luis Diaz, Ismael Saibari, and Harry Kane. Bayern are without Jamal Musiala through injury, while Michael Olise serves a suspension.

Mikel Arteta is set to deploy David Raya, Jurrien Timber, Riccardo Calafiori, Gabriel, Ezri Konsa, Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Noni Madueke, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Bukayo Saka, and Kai Havertz. Arsenal travel to Munich missing Piero Hincapie, William Saliba, and Christos Tzolis through injury, with no suspensions listed. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Bayern Munich head into this match with a record of three wins and two draws from their last five games, scoring 19 goals and conceding seven. Their most recent outing produced a commanding 6-1 victory over RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga, though they were held 3-3 by Viking in the Champions League before that. A 7-0 win over Union Berlin earlier in the run demonstrates the attacking peaks Kompany's side can reach.

Arsenal's last five matches read four wins and one loss. The Gunners beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 most recently, adding to a 3-0 Champions League win over Lille and a 2-1 Premier League victory against Leeds United. Their only defeat in this stretch was a 3-0 loss to Brighton, and they have scored 10 goals across the five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 3-1 win for Arsenal at home in the Champions League in November 2025. Across the last five head-to-head encounters, Bayern hold the advantage with three wins to Arsenal's one, with one draw. Bayern's victories include a 1-0 win in Munich in April 2024 and a pair of 5-1 aggregate results from 2017.

Standings

Bayern Munich currently sit tenth in the Champions League standings, while Arsenal are placed seventh. Both clubs are chasing a stronger position in the league phase, making this a fixture with direct implications for where they finish in the table.