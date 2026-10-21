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Champions League
team-logoBayern Munich
Allianz Arena
team-logoArsenal
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Bayern Munich vs Arsenal: Worldwide Champions League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Bayern Munich vs Arsenal
Bayern Munich
Arsenal
Champions League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Official Website

Argentina

Fox Sports Argentina

Fox Sports Argentina

Australia

Stan Sport

Stan Sport

Austria

DAZN

DAZN Austria

Belgium

Proximus Pickx

Proximus Pickx

Brazil

Max

Max Brazil

Canada

DAZN

DAZN Canada

China

iQiyi

iQiyi

Denmark

Viaplay

Viaplay Denmark

Finland

MTV Katsomo

MTV Katsomo

France

Canal+

Canal+

Germany

DAZN

DAZN Germany

Great Britain

TNT Sports

TNT Sports

Greece

MagentaSport

COSMOTE TV / Magenta

Hungary

RTL+

RTL+

India

Sony LIV

Sony LIV

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Ireland

RTÉ 2

RTÉ Player

Italy

Sky Sport

Sky Sport Italy

Japan

WOWOW

WOWOW

Mexico

Max

Max Mexico

Norway

TV 2 Play

TV 2 Play

Poland

TVP1

TVP Sport

Portugal

DAZN

DAZN Portugal

Spain

Movistar+

Movistar Plus+

United States

Paramount+

Paramount+

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 3
Allianz Arena

Today's game between Bayern Munich and Arsenal will kick off at 21 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
page.match.formation.title
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
4-2-3-1
M. NeuerM. NeuerK. LaimerK. LaimerD. UpamecanoD. UpamecanoJ. TahJ. TahA. DaviesA. DaviesJ. KimmichJ. KimmichA. PavlovicA. PavlovicL. KarlL. KarlL. DiazL. DiazI. SaibariI. SaibariH. KaneH. KaneD. RayaD. RayaJ. TimberJ. TimberR. CalafioriR. CalafioriGabrielGabrielE. KonsaE. KonsaM. OedegaardM. OedegaardD. RiceD. RiceN. MaduekeN. MaduekeM. Lewis-SkellyM. Lewis-SkellyB. SakaB. SakaK. HavertzK. Havertz
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
4-2-3-1
Bayern Munich

Starting XI

Arsenal

Manager

  • V. Kompany
  • M. Arteta

Vincent Kompany names a projected XI of Manuel Neuer, Konrad Laimer, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Lennart Karl, Luis Diaz, Ismael Saibari, and Harry Kane. Bayern are without Jamal Musiala through injury, while Michael Olise serves a suspension.

Mikel Arteta is set to deploy David Raya, Jurrien Timber, Riccardo Calafiori, Gabriel, Ezri Konsa, Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Noni Madueke, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Bukayo Saka, and Kai Havertz. Arsenal travel to Munich missing Piero Hincapie, William Saliba, and Christos Tzolis through injury, with no suspensions listed. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

FCB

FCB - Form

ELV
W1-2
FCU
W7-0
FCA
D2-2
VIK
D3-3
RBL
W6-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
20/7
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5
ARS

ARS - Form

IPS
W2-4
BHA
L3-0
LEE
W2-1
LIL
W3-0
NFO
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Bayern Munich head into this match with a record of three wins and two draws from their last five games, scoring 19 goals and conceding seven. Their most recent outing produced a commanding 6-1 victory over RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga, though they were held 3-3 by Viking in the Champions League before that. A 7-0 win over Union Berlin earlier in the run demonstrates the attacking peaks Kompany's side can reach.

Arsenal's last five matches read four wins and one loss. The Gunners beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 most recently, adding to a 3-0 Champions League win over Lille and a 2-1 Premier League victory against Leeds United. Their only defeat in this stretch was a 3-0 loss to Brighton, and they have scored 10 goals across the five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Bayern MunichDrawArsenal
3
1
1
Champions League
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
3
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
1
FT
Champions League
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
1
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
0
FT
Champions League
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
2
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
2
FT
Champions League
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
1
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
5
FT
Champions League
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
5
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
1
FT
14Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 3-1 win for Arsenal at home in the Champions League in November 2025. Across the last five head-to-head encounters, Bayern hold the advantage with three wins to Arsenal's one, with one draw. Bayern's victories include a 1-0 win in Munich in April 2024 and a pair of 5-1 aggregate results from 2017.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
3300145+99
W
W
W
2
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
3300127+59
W
W
W
3
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
321072+57
D
W
W
4
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
220092+76
W
W
5
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
3201116+56
L
W
W
6
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
320195+46
W
L
W
7
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
8
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
9
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
220064+26
W
W
10
Real BetisReal BetisBET
220064+26
W
W
11
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
320154+16
W
L
W
12
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
211083+54
D
W
13
RomaRomaROM
311185+34
W
L
D
14
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
211042+24
W
D
15
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
311143+14
D
W
L
16
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
31112204
W
L
D
17
ComoComoCOM
210164+23
L
W
18
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210142+23
L
W
19
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
31028803
L
W
L
20
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
21016603
W
L
21
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
22
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
310257-23
W
L
L
23
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
210124-23
W
L
24
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
210147-33
W
L
25
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
310236-33
L
W
L
26
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
310249-53
L
W
L
27
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
310238-53
L
L
W
28
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
302139-62
D
L
D
29
VikingVikingVIK
201146-21
D
L
30
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
301247-31
D
L
L
31
InterInterINT
200246-20
L
L
32
LASKLASKLAS
200237-40
L
L
33
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
300326-40
L
L
L
34
LilleLilleLIL
200226-40
L
L
35
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
200227-50
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
3003113-120
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

Bayern Munich currently sit tenth in the Champions League standings, while Arsenal are placed seventh. Both clubs are chasing a stronger position in the league phase, making this a fixture with direct implications for where they finish in the table.

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