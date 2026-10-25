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LaLiga - Game Week 10 25 Oct 2026 - 16:00 Spotify Camp Nou

El Clasico returns to Spotify Camp Nou on Sunday, October 25, as Barcelona host Real Madrid in what promises to be a defining moment in the early stages of the 2026-27 La Liga season.

Barcelona arrive at this fixture having won all nine of their opening league matches, sitting top of the table and chasing a record-breaking tenth consecutive victory to open a Spanish top-flight season. Their only blemish this campaign came midweek, a 4-2 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League that snapped an otherwise perfect run across all competitions.

Hansi Flick's side have been devastating in attack, scoring 50 goals across 12 games, though their defensive record has drawn scrutiny after conceding four times in Paris. The Barcelona head coach has spoken openly about the need for compact positioning and improved set-piece defending heading into Sunday's clash.

Real Madrid arrive with momentum of their own. Jose Mourinho's side won four matches in a row through October, including a 4-1 Champions League victory over RB Leipzig and a 4-1 La Liga win against Sevilla. The turnaround has been sharp after a difficult start that saw them lose to Atletico Madrid in late September.

Mourinho has pushed back against comparisons between his evolving squad and Barcelona's established system, arguing his group has had little more than six weeks of coherent training time together. He is also without suspended talisman Vinicius Junior, a significant absence on the left flank.

Despite trailing by six points in third place, Madrid know a win in Catalonia would compress the title race dramatically. For Barcelona, three points would move them nine clear and signal their domestic dominance is no passing trend.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid.

Team news & squads

Flick faces a disrupted defensive selection with Eric Garcia, Andreas Christensen, Roony Bardghji, and Dani Olmo all sidelined through injury. Jules Kounde is also a doubt with an ankle sprain, meaning the Barcelona head coach is expected to persist with the youthful back four used against PSG. The projected XI includes Joan Garcia in goal, with Gerard Martin, Pau Cubarsi, Joao Cancelo, and Xavi Espart across the defensive line, supported by Fermin Lopez, Pedri, and Rodri in midfield, and Lamine Yamal, Anthony Gordon, and Raphinha in attack.

Mourinho is without Vinicius Junior through suspension and must also manage the absences of Rodrygo and Raul Asencio through injury. The Real Madrid head coach is expected to field Thibaut Courtois in goal behind a back four of Dean Huijsen, Ibrahima Konate, Marc Cucurella, and Denzel Dumfries, with Arda Guler, Yan Diomande, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Federico Valverde in midfield, and Jude Bellingham alongside Kylian Mbappe in attack.

Form

Barcelona head into Sunday with four wins from their last five across all competitions, their only defeat being the 4-2 loss to PSG in the Champions League last Tuesday. Before that setback, they had beaten Real Betis 5-2 away and Galatasaray 4-1 in Europe, accumulating 16 goals scored across those five matches while conceding eight.

Real Madrid have been equally prolific in their recent run, winning four of their last five after losing 2-1 to Atletico Madrid in late September. Since that derby defeat, they have beaten Villarreal 1-0, Roma 4-3 in a Champions League comeback, Sevilla 4-1, and RB Leipzig 4-1, scoring 14 goals across those four victories. Mourinho's side have found a clinical edge that was missing at the start of the campaign.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 2-0 home win for Barcelona in La Liga back in May 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Barcelona have won four times with Real Madrid claiming one victory, a 2-1 win at the Bernabeu in October 2025. Barcelona have scored 14 goals across those five meetings, conceding eight, with the encounters producing an average of more than four goals per game.