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LaLiga
team-logoBarcelona
Spotify Camp Nou
team-logoReal Madrid
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Watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live: TV, livestreams, international LaLiga coverage

TV Guide & Streaming
Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Barcelona
Real Madrid
LaLiga
United StatesFubo
United KingdomPremier Sports 1
CanadaTSN+
IndiaFanCode

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International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Argentina

DIRECTV Sports Argentina / DGO

DirecTV

Australia

beIN SPORTS 3 / beIN Sports Connect

beIN Sports Australia

Brazil

CazéTV

CazéTV

Canada

TSN Premium

TSN

Chile

DIRECTV Sports Chile / DGO

DirecTV

China

Migu

Migu Video

Colombia

DIRECTV Sports Colombia / DGO

DirecTV

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

France

DAZN France / Disney+ Premium

DAZN France

Germany

DAZN Germany / DAZN1 Germany

DAZN Germany

India

FanCode

FanCode

Indonesia

Vidio / beIN Sports 2

Vidio

Iran

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Italy

DAZN Italia

DAZN Italy

Japan

DAZN Japan / U-NEXT

DAZN Japan

Mexico

Sky Sports Mexico

Sky Mexico

Norway

TV 2 Play

TV 2 Play

Peru

DIRECTV Sports Peru / DGO

DirecTV

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports HD 1 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

South Africa

SuperSport LaLiga / SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

SuperSport

Spain

Movistar+ / DAZN LaLiga

Movistar Plus+

Sweden

Disney+ Nordic

Disney+

United Kingdom

Premier Sports 1 / Premier Sports Player

Premier Sports

United States

ESPN+ / ESPN Deportes / ABC

ESPN+

Match Preview

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 10
Spotify Camp Nou

El Clasico returns to Spotify Camp Nou on Sunday, October 25, as Barcelona host Real Madrid in what promises to be a defining moment in the early stages of the 2026-27 La Liga season.

Barcelona arrive at this fixture having won all nine of their opening league matches, sitting top of the table and chasing a record-breaking tenth consecutive victory to open a Spanish top-flight season. Their only blemish this campaign came midweek, a 4-2 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League that snapped an otherwise perfect run across all competitions.

Hansi Flick's side have been devastating in attack, scoring 50 goals across 12 games, though their defensive record has drawn scrutiny after conceding four times in Paris. The Barcelona head coach has spoken openly about the need for compact positioning and improved set-piece defending heading into Sunday's clash.

Real Madrid arrive with momentum of their own. Jose Mourinho's side won four matches in a row through October, including a 4-1 Champions League victory over RB Leipzig and a 4-1 La Liga win against Sevilla. The turnaround has been sharp after a difficult start that saw them lose to Atletico Madrid in late September.

Mourinho has pushed back against comparisons between his evolving squad and Barcelona's established system, arguing his group has had little more than six weeks of coherent training time together. He is also without suspended talisman Vinicius Junior, a significant absence on the left flank.

Despite trailing by six points in third place, Madrid know a win in Catalonia would compress the title race dramatically. For Barcelona, three points would move them nine clear and signal their domestic dominance is no passing trend.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid.

Team news & squads

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
page.match.formation.title
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
4-2-3-1
J. GarciaJ. GarciaG. MartinG. MartinP. CubarsiP. CubarsiJ. CanceloJ. CanceloX. EspartX. EspartA. GordonA. GordonF. LopezF. LopezPedriPedriL. YamalL. YamalRodriRodriRaphinhaRaphinhaT. CourtoisT. CourtoisD. HuijsenD. HuijsenD. DumfriesD. DumfriesM. CucurellaM. CucurellaI. KonateI. KonateA. GulerA. GulerY. DiomandeY. DiomandeA. TchouameniA. TchouameniF. ValverdeF. ValverdeJ. BellinghamJ. BellinghamK. MbappeK. Mbappe
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
4-2-3-1
Barcelona

Starting XI

Real Madrid

Manager

  • H. Flick
  • J. Mourinho

Flick faces a disrupted defensive selection with Eric Garcia, Andreas Christensen, Roony Bardghji, and Dani Olmo all sidelined through injury. Jules Kounde is also a doubt with an ankle sprain, meaning the Barcelona head coach is expected to persist with the youthful back four used against PSG. The projected XI includes Joan Garcia in goal, with Gerard Martin, Pau Cubarsi, Joao Cancelo, and Xavi Espart across the defensive line, supported by Fermin Lopez, Pedri, and Rodri in midfield, and Lamine Yamal, Anthony Gordon, and Raphinha in attack.

Mourinho is without Vinicius Junior through suspension and must also manage the absences of Rodrygo and Raul Asencio through injury. The Real Madrid head coach is expected to field Thibaut Courtois in goal behind a back four of Dean Huijsen, Ibrahima Konate, Marc Cucurella, and Denzel Dumfries, with Arda Guler, Yan Diomande, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Federico Valverde in midfield, and Jude Bellingham alongside Kylian Mbappe in attack.

Form

BAR

BAR - Form

SEV
W1-3
GET
W3-0
GAL
W1-4
BET
W2-5
PSG
L4-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
17/8
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5
RMA

RMA - Form

ATM
L2-1
VIL
W1-0
ROM
W3-4
SEV
W4-1
RBL
W4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Barcelona head into Sunday with four wins from their last five across all competitions, their only defeat being the 4-2 loss to PSG in the Champions League last Tuesday. Before that setback, they had beaten Real Betis 5-2 away and Galatasaray 4-1 in Europe, accumulating 16 goals scored across those five matches while conceding eight.

Real Madrid have been equally prolific in their recent run, winning four of their last five after losing 2-1 to Atletico Madrid in late September. Since that derby defeat, they have beaten Villarreal 1-0, Roma 4-3 in a Champions League comeback, Sevilla 4-1, and RB Leipzig 4-1, scoring 14 goals across those four victories. Mourinho's side have found a clinical edge that was missing at the start of the campaign.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

BarcelonaDrawReal Madrid
4
0
1
LaLiga
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
2
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
0
FT
Super Cup
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
3
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
FT
LaLiga
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
1
FT
LaLiga
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
4
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
3
FT
Copa del Rey
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
3
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
FT
11Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 2-0 home win for Barcelona in La Liga back in May 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Barcelona have won four times with Real Madrid claiming one victory, a 2-1 win at the Bernabeu in October 2025. Barcelona have scored 14 goals across those five meetings, conceding eight, with the encounters producing an average of more than four goals per game.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
9900399+3027
W
W
W
W
W
2
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
10811208+1225
W
W
W
W
W
3
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
9702239+1421
W
W
L
W
W
4
Real BetisReal BetisBET
96121614+219
L
W
D
W
W
5
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
95131717016
W
W
W
L
W
6
SevillaSevillaSEV
94231416-214
L
D
L
W
W
7
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
103341411+312
D
L
L
D
L
8
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
103341514+112
W
D
L
W
W
9
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
9252107+311
W
D
W
D
D
10
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
102531313011
L
D
L
D
L
11
OsasunaOsasunaOSA
93241018-811
W
L
D
L
L
12
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
103251526-1111
W
L
D
L
L
13
LevanteLevanteLEV
92431517-210
W
D
D
L
L
14
ElcheElcheELC
102441417-310
W
D
D
W
L
15
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
823389-19
L
D
D
D
W
16
GetafeGetafeGET
9234511-69
D
L
W
L
D
17
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
92341220-89
L
D
D
W
L
18
EspanyolEspanyolESP
102261214-28
L
L
D
L
L
19
ValenciaValenciaVAL
10136717-106
L
D
D
L
W
20
MalagaMalagaMAL
10055719-125
D
L
D
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

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