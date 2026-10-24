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Premier League
team-logoArsenal
Emirates Stadium
team-logoEverton
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Arsenal vs Everton
Arsenal
Everton
Premier League

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International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Website / Homepage

Albania

SuperSport

supersport.al

Argentina

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Australia

Stan Sport

stan.com.au/sport

Austria

Sky Sport

sky.at

Belgium

Play Sports

playsports.be

Brazil

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Canada

DAZN

dazn.com

China

Migu

miguvideo.com

Czech Republic

Canal+ Sport

canalplus.cz

Denmark

Viaplay

viaplay.dk

Egypt

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Finland

Viaplay

viaplay.fi

France

Canal+

canalplus.com

Germany

Sky Sport

sky.de

Greece

Nova Sports

novasports.gr

Hungary

Spíler TV

tv2play.hu/spilertv

India

JioHotstar / Star Sports

hotstar.com

Indonesia

Vidio

vidio.com

Ireland

Premier Sports

premiersports.com

Israel

Sport 1

sport1.maariv.co.il

Japan

U-NEXT

video.unext.jp

Kazakhstan

Setanta Sports

setantasports.com

South Africa

SuperSport

supersport.com

United Kingdom

TNT Sports / Sky Sports

skysports.com

United States

Peacock

peacocktv.com

Match Preview

crest
Premier League - Game Week 8
Emirates Stadium

Arsenal return to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday to face Everton in the Premier League, looking to build on a creditable 2-2 draw at Bayern Munich in the Champions League midweek.

Mikel Arteta's side sit second in the Premier League table as defending champions, though a heavy defeat to Brighton earlier in the season showed they are not immune to the occasional slip. Their European form has been exceptional, with Martin Odegaard's side extending their unbeaten run in the Champions League league phase to 15 matches in Munich.

Bruno Guimaraes, who completed a £75 million move from Newcastle in the summer, has been growing into life under Arteta and recently started back-to-back Champions League fixtures. The Brazilian has spoken openly about the emotional difficulty of leaving Newcastle, but insists he is now fully focused on winning silverware in north London.

Everton arrive under David Moyes sitting eighth in the table, their recent form a mixed picture. A 2-0 loss at Chelsea last weekend was followed by a midweek break, giving Moyes time to prepare his squad for the trip to the capital.

Midfielder Hayden Hackney has been one of the more eye-catching performers in the Everton engine room this season. The Gunners will be eager to impose their quality at home and maintain pressure at the top of the table ahead of a congested schedule that includes further Champions League fixtures against Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Arsenal vs Everton live.

Team news & squads

Arsenal vs Everton Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
page.match.formation.title
Everton crest
Everton
EVE
4-2-3-1
D. RayaD. RayaR. CalafioriR. CalafioriB. WhiteB. WhiteGabrielGabrielE. KonsaE. KonsaM. OedegaardM. OedegaardB. GuimaraesB. GuimaraesD. RiceD. RiceE. EzeE. EzeN. MaduekeN. MaduekeK. HavertzK. HavertzJ. PickfordJ. PickfordV. MykolenkoV. MykolenkoJ. BranthwaiteJ. BranthwaiteJ. TarkowskiJ. TarkowskiA. Maitland-NilesA. Maitland-NilesJ. GrealishJ. GrealishH. ArmstrongH. ArmstrongK. Dewsbury-HallK. Dewsbury-HallJ. GarnerJ. GarnerM. RoehlM. RoehlT. BarryT. Barry
Everton crest
Everton
EVE
4-2-3-1
Arsenal

Starting XI

Everton

Manager

  • M. Arteta
  • D. Moyes

Arsenal head into the match without William Saliba, Christos Tzolis, Piero Hincapie, and Bukayo Saka through injury. Arteta is expected to line up with David Raya in goal, a back four of Riccardo Calafiori, Ben White, Gabriel, and Ezri Konsa, with Martin Odegaard, Bruno Guimaraes, and Declan Rice in midfield, and Eberechi Eze, Noni Madueke, and Kai Havertz further forward.

Everton have no reported injuries or suspensions heading into the fixture. David Moyes is expected to name Jordan Pickford in goal, with a back four of Vitaliy Mykolenko, Jarrad Branthwaite, James Tarkowski, and Ainsley Maitland-Niles. Jack Grealish, Harrison Armstrong, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and James Garner are projected to feature in midfield, with Merlin Roehl and Thierno Barry leading the attack. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

ARS

ARS - Form

BHA
L3-0
LEE
W2-1
LIL
W3-0
NFO
W0-1
FCB
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5
EVE

EVE - Form

TOT
D0-0
WOL
W1-0
IPS
W1-0
HUL
D2-2
CHE
L0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Arsenal have collected three wins and one draw from their last four matches before this fixture, with their only defeat in that run a 3-0 loss at Brighton in September. They beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 away and Leeds United 2-1 at home in the Premier League, and drew 2-2 with Bayern Munich in the Champions League midweek. Across their last five matches, they have scored eight goals and conceded seven, reflecting a side capable of producing attacking football while still carrying some defensive vulnerability.

Everton's last five matches tell a more inconsistent story. They recorded wins against Ipswich Town and Wolverhampton Wanderers, drew with Hull City and Tottenham, but lost 2-0 at Chelsea most recently. That Chelsea defeat was their only match in the last week, and Moyes will be looking for a sharper response on the road.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

ArsenalDrawEverton
3
2
0
Premier League
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
2
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
0
FT
Premier League
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
0
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
1
FT
Premier League
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
1
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
1
FT
Premier League
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
0
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
0
FT
Premier League
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
2
Everton badge
Everton
EVE
1
FT
6Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 2-0 Arsenal win at the Emirates Stadium in March 2026, continuing a pattern of home advantage proving decisive in this fixture. Across the last five Premier League encounters, Arsenal have the stronger record, with wins in three of those matches, one draw, and one defeat. The only Everton victory in that sequence came at Goodison Park in December 2025, a 1-0 win, while a goalless draw at the Emirates in December 2024 showed Everton are capable of frustrating Arsenal when organised defensively.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
7700197+1221
W
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
7601115+618
W
W
L
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
7511235+1816
W
W
W
W
D
4
ChelseaChelseaCHE
74121713+413
W
W
L
D
L
5
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
733198+112
W
L
W
D
W
6
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
7241138+510
L
D
W
D
D
7
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
724196+310
D
L
D
W
D
8
EvertonEvertonEVE
724187+110
L
D
W
D
D
9
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
83141216-410
D
L
W
L
W
10
Hull CityHull CityHUL
723287+19
L
D
L
D
D
11
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
72231014-48
L
L
W
L
D
12
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
7223711-48
W
D
W
L
D
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
7142101007
D
D
D
L
D
14
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
7214917-87
L
W
D
L
W
15
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
7133913-46
W
L
L
D
D
16
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
8134610-46
D
L
L
L
W
17
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
7133610-46
W
D
L
D
D
18
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
7205614-86
L
W
W
L
L
19
FulhamFulhamFUL
7124710-35
W
L
D
D
L
20
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
7115614-84
L
L
L
L
D
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

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