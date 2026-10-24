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Match Preview

Premier League - Game Week 8 24 Oct 2026 - 10:00 Emirates Stadium

Arsenal return to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday to face Everton in the Premier League, looking to build on a creditable 2-2 draw at Bayern Munich in the Champions League midweek.

Mikel Arteta's side sit second in the Premier League table as defending champions, though a heavy defeat to Brighton earlier in the season showed they are not immune to the occasional slip. Their European form has been exceptional, with Martin Odegaard's side extending their unbeaten run in the Champions League league phase to 15 matches in Munich.

Bruno Guimaraes, who completed a £75 million move from Newcastle in the summer, has been growing into life under Arteta and recently started back-to-back Champions League fixtures. The Brazilian has spoken openly about the emotional difficulty of leaving Newcastle, but insists he is now fully focused on winning silverware in north London.

Everton arrive under David Moyes sitting eighth in the table, their recent form a mixed picture. A 2-0 loss at Chelsea last weekend was followed by a midweek break, giving Moyes time to prepare his squad for the trip to the capital.

Midfielder Hayden Hackney has been one of the more eye-catching performers in the Everton engine room this season. The Gunners will be eager to impose their quality at home and maintain pressure at the top of the table ahead of a congested schedule that includes further Champions League fixtures against Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Arsenal vs Everton live.

Team news & squads

Arsenal head into the match without William Saliba, Christos Tzolis, Piero Hincapie, and Bukayo Saka through injury. Arteta is expected to line up with David Raya in goal, a back four of Riccardo Calafiori, Ben White, Gabriel, and Ezri Konsa, with Martin Odegaard, Bruno Guimaraes, and Declan Rice in midfield, and Eberechi Eze, Noni Madueke, and Kai Havertz further forward.

Everton have no reported injuries or suspensions heading into the fixture. David Moyes is expected to name Jordan Pickford in goal, with a back four of Vitaliy Mykolenko, Jarrad Branthwaite, James Tarkowski, and Ainsley Maitland-Niles. Jack Grealish, Harrison Armstrong, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and James Garner are projected to feature in midfield, with Merlin Roehl and Thierno Barry leading the attack. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Arsenal have collected three wins and one draw from their last four matches before this fixture, with their only defeat in that run a 3-0 loss at Brighton in September. They beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 away and Leeds United 2-1 at home in the Premier League, and drew 2-2 with Bayern Munich in the Champions League midweek. Across their last five matches, they have scored eight goals and conceded seven, reflecting a side capable of producing attacking football while still carrying some defensive vulnerability.

Everton's last five matches tell a more inconsistent story. They recorded wins against Ipswich Town and Wolverhampton Wanderers, drew with Hull City and Tottenham, but lost 2-0 at Chelsea most recently. That Chelsea defeat was their only match in the last week, and Moyes will be looking for a sharper response on the road.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 2-0 Arsenal win at the Emirates Stadium in March 2026, continuing a pattern of home advantage proving decisive in this fixture. Across the last five Premier League encounters, Arsenal have the stronger record, with wins in three of those matches, one draw, and one defeat. The only Everton victory in that sequence came at Goodison Park in December 2025, a 1-0 win, while a goalless draw at the Emirates in December 2024 showed Everton are capable of frustrating Arsenal when organised defensively.