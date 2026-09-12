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Premier League
team-logoAFC Bournemouth
Vitality Stadium
team-logoBrentford
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AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford: Worldwide Premier League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

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AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford
AFC Bournemouth
Brentford
Premier League

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How to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 4
Vitality Stadium

Today's game between AFC Bournemouth and Brentford will kick off at 12 Sept 2026, 15:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
AFC Bournemouth crest
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
Formation
Brentford crest
Brentford
BRE
4-2-3-1
D. PetrovicD. PetrovicA. SmithA. Smithteam-logoA. SilvaA. TruffertA. TruffertJ. HillJ. HillJ. KluivertJ. KluivertT. AdamsT. AdamsA. ScottA. ScottM. TavernierM. TavernierRayanRayanEvanilsonEvanilsonC. KelleherC. KelleherK. Lewis-PotterK. Lewis-PotterM. KayodeM. KayodeJ. SchusterJ. SchusterK. AjerK. AjerM. SangareM. SangareJ. AnthonyJ. AnthonyV. JaneltV. JaneltK. SchadeK. SchadeM. DamsgaardM. DamsgaardI. ThiagoI. Thiago
Brentford crest
Brentford
BRE
4-2-3-1
AFC Bournemouth

Starting XI

Brentford

Manager

  • M. Rose
  • K. Andrews

Marco Rose is expected to name a projected XI of Djordje Petrovic, Adam Smith, Antonio Silva, Adrien Truffert, James Hill, Justin Kluivert, Tyler Adams, Alex Scott, Marcus Tavernier, Rayan, and Evanilson. Bournemouth are without Eli Junior Kroupi, Julian Araujo, Amine Adli, and Veljko Milosavljevic through injury, while no players are suspended.

Keith Andrews is set to deploy Caoimhin Kelleher, Keane Lewis-Potter, Michael Kayode, Jannik Schuster, Kristoffer Vassbakk Ajer, Vitaly Janelt, Jaidon Anthony, Mamadou Sangare, Kevin Schade, Mikkel Damsgaard, and Igor Thiago. Brentford are missing Sepp van den Berg, Antoni Milambo, Mathias Jensen, and Joshua Dasilva, with no suspensions in the away camp either.

Form

BOU

BOU - Form

M05
L2-1
MCI
L2-1
EVE
D1-1
NEW
D2-2
LIN
W4-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
BRE

BRE - Form

SGE
W7-0
TOT
W3-0
BIR
W1-6
LEE
D1-1
SUN
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
18/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Bournemouth head into this match with a record of one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five outings across all competitions. Their most recent result was the 4-0 Carabao Cup win over Lincoln City, and prior to that a 2-2 Premier League draw with Newcastle United. Earlier in the run, they drew 1-1 at Everton and lost 2-1 to Manchester City. Across those five matches, the Cherries scored nine goals and conceded six.

Brentford's last five competitive matches produced three wins, two draws, and no defeats. They drew 1-1 with Sunderland most recently, but a 3-0 Premier League victory over Tottenham Hotspur and a 6-1 Carabao Cup win over Birmingham City underline the quality Andrews has at his disposal. The Bees scored 13 goals and conceded just two across that five-match run.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

AFC BournemouthDrawBrentford
0
1
4
Premier League
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
0
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
0
FT
Premier League
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
4
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
1
FT
Carabao Cup
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
0
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
2
FT
Premier League
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
1
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
2
FT
Premier League
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
3
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
2
FT
4Goals Scored11
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on March 3, 2026, when the two sides played out a 0-0 draw at Vitality Stadium in the Premier League. Before that, Brentford won 4-1 at home against Bournemouth on December 27, 2025. Across the last five recorded meetings, Brentford hold the advantage with three wins to Bournemouth's one, with one draw.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
330072+59
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
330061+59
W
W
W
3
Hull CityHull CityHUL
321030+37
D
W
W
4
ChelseaChelseaCHE
320187+16
L
W
W
5
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
312052+35
D
D
W
6
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
312064+25
W
D
D
7
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
312064+25
D
W
D
8
EvertonEvertonEVE
312053+25
D
D
W
9
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
312032+15
D
D
W
10
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
311185+34
D
L
W
11
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
311176+14
D
W
L
12
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
31113304
D
W
L
13
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
310248-43
W
L
L
14
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
310248-43
L
L
W
15
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
302145-12
D
D
L
16
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
302123-12
D
D
L
17
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
301205-51
D
L
L
18
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
301205-51
D
L
L
19
FulhamFulhamFUL
300347-30
L
L
L
20
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
300305-50
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

In the Premier League table, Brentford currently sit fifth, while AFC Bournemouth are 15th.

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