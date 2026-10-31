Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.
How to watch AC Milan vs Inter with a VPN
- Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
- Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table below).
- Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
- Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
- Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!
International Coverage
Country
Broadcaster
Homepage Link
Algeria
STARZPLAY
Angola
ZAP
Argentina
Disney+ Premium Argentina
Australia
beIN SPORTS 2
Bolivia
Disney+ Premium Chile
Brazil
Disney+ Premium Brazil
Canada
DAZN Canada
Chad
STARZPLAY
Chile
Disney+ Premium Chile
China
CCTV-5 Sports
Colombia
Disney+ Premium Sur
Egypt
STARZPLAY
India
ZEE5
Indonesia
Vidio
Iran
Thmanyah
Kazakhstan
Q League
Libya
STARZPLAY
Mexico
Disney+ Premium Mexico
Peru
Disney+ Premium Chile
Russia
Match! Football 1
Saudi Arabia
STC TV
South Africa
SuperSport Football
Sudan
STARZPLAY
Tanzania
Azam Sports 3 HD
[suspicious link removed]
United States (USA)
Paramount+
Match Preview
The Derby della Madonnina returns to San Siro on Saturday evening as Milan and Inter meet in the tenth round of Serie A, with the fixture carrying far more weight than a mid-autumn league game might ordinarily suggest.
Milan arrive bruised. A 4-2 home defeat to Bologna on matchday nine was the club's first league loss of the season, and it has left Ruben Amorim's side seven points behind their city rivals and outside the Champions League places. That is a gap that cannot be allowed to grow.
Amorim acknowledged the scale of the problem without dressing it up. Fatigue and absences had taken their toll against Bologna, but with a derby days away, there is no room for excuses.
Inter, meanwhile, come into this fixture as Serie A leaders and in confident form, though their win at Venezia last time out was far from straightforward. Cristian Chivu's side were pushed hard at the Penzo and owed a significant debt to a brilliant goalkeeping display that kept them on course for three points.
The gulf in league position makes this a must-not-lose occasion for Milan. A second consecutive defeat, and at home to Inter, would deepen the crisis considerably and raise serious questions about where this season is heading.
For Inter, a win would extend their lead at the top and send an emphatic statement to every title rival in the division.
Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Milan vs Inter, including kick-off time, TV channel, live stream options, team news and more.
Team news & squads
AC Milan vs Inter Probable lineups
ExpressVPN
- Livestream without slowdowns
- Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time.
- Connect to a global server network
- With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming.
- Keep your activity private and secure
- ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on.
Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.