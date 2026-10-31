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Serie A
team-logoAC Milan
San Siro
team-logoInter
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Watch AC Milan vs. Inter live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
AC Milan vs Inter
AC Milan
Inter
Serie A

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch AC Milan vs Inter in live Serie A action today.

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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How to watch AC Milan vs Inter with a VPN

  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table below).
United StatesFubo
United KingdomBBC Two
CanadaFubo
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage Link

Algeria

STARZPLAY

STARZPLAY

Angola

ZAP

ZAP

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

beIN SPORTS 2

beIN Sports Australia

Bolivia

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Brazil

Disney+ Premium Brazil

Disney+

Canada

DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada

Chad

STARZPLAY

STARZPLAY

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

China

CCTV-5 Sports

CCTV

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Egypt

STARZPLAY

STARZPLAY

India

ZEE5

ZEE5

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Iran

Thmanyah

Thmanyah

Kazakhstan

Q League

Q Sport / Q League

Libya

STARZPLAY

STARZPLAY

Mexico

Disney+ Premium Mexico

Disney+

Peru

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Russia

Match! Football 1

Match TV

Saudi Arabia

STC TV

stc tv

South Africa

SuperSport Football

SuperSport

Sudan

STARZPLAY

STARZPLAY

Tanzania

Azam Sports 3 HD

[suspicious link removed]

United States (USA)

Paramount+

Paramount+

Match Preview

crest
Serie A - Game Week 10
San Siro

The Derby della Madonnina returns to San Siro on Saturday evening as Milan and Inter meet in the tenth round of Serie A, with the fixture carrying far more weight than a mid-autumn league game might ordinarily suggest.

Milan arrive bruised. A 4-2 home defeat to Bologna on matchday nine was the club's first league loss of the season, and it has left Ruben Amorim's side seven points behind their city rivals and outside the Champions League places. That is a gap that cannot be allowed to grow.

Amorim acknowledged the scale of the problem without dressing it up. Fatigue and absences had taken their toll against Bologna, but with a derby days away, there is no room for excuses.

Inter, meanwhile, come into this fixture as Serie A leaders and in confident form, though their win at Venezia last time out was far from straightforward. Cristian Chivu's side were pushed hard at the Penzo and owed a significant debt to a brilliant goalkeeping display that kept them on course for three points.

The gulf in league position makes this a must-not-lose occasion for Milan. A second consecutive defeat, and at home to Inter, would deepen the crisis considerably and raise serious questions about where this season is heading.

For Inter, a win would extend their lead at the top and send an emphatic statement to every title rival in the division.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Milan vs Inter, including kick-off time, TV channel, live stream options, team news and more.

Team news & squads

AC Milan vs Inter Probable lineups

4-3-3
AC Milan crest
AC Milan
MIL
Formation
Inter crest
Inter
INT
3-5-2
M. MaignanM. MaignanM. GilaM. GilaK. De WinterK. De WinterS. PavlovicS. PavlovicP. EstupinanP. EstupinanA. RabiotA. RabiotL. ModricL. ModricY. MusahY. MusahC. PulisicC. PulisicO. HutchinsonO. HutchinsonG. RamosG. RamosI. ProvedelI. ProvedelY. BisseckY. BisseckM. AkanjiM. AkanjiA. BastoniA. BastoniP. ZielinskiP. ZielinskiN. BarellaN. BarellaH. CalhanogluH. CalhanogluF. DimarcoF. DimarcoA. DioufA. DioufF. EspositoF. EspositoM. ThuramM. Thuram
Inter crest
Inter
INT
4-3-3
AC Milan

Starting XI

Inter

Manager

  • R. Amorim
  • C. Chivu
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