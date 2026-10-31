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How to watch AC Milan vs Inter with a VPN

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International Coverage

Match Preview

Serie A - Game Week 10 31 Oct 2026 - 15:45 San Siro

The Derby della Madonnina returns to San Siro on Saturday evening as Milan and Inter meet in the tenth round of Serie A, with the fixture carrying far more weight than a mid-autumn league game might ordinarily suggest.

Milan arrive bruised. A 4-2 home defeat to Bologna on matchday nine was the club's first league loss of the season, and it has left Ruben Amorim's side seven points behind their city rivals and outside the Champions League places. That is a gap that cannot be allowed to grow.

Amorim acknowledged the scale of the problem without dressing it up. Fatigue and absences had taken their toll against Bologna, but with a derby days away, there is no room for excuses.

Inter, meanwhile, come into this fixture as Serie A leaders and in confident form, though their win at Venezia last time out was far from straightforward. Cristian Chivu's side were pushed hard at the Penzo and owed a significant debt to a brilliant goalkeeping display that kept them on course for three points.

The gulf in league position makes this a must-not-lose occasion for Milan. A second consecutive defeat, and at home to Inter, would deepen the crisis considerably and raise serious questions about where this season is heading.

For Inter, a win would extend their lead at the top and send an emphatic statement to every title rival in the division.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Milan vs Inter, including kick-off time, TV channel, live stream options, team news and more.

Team news & squads