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Champions League
team-logoLASK
Raiffeisen Arena
team-logoLiverpool
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James Freemantle
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LASK vs Liverpool Champions League preview: All you need to know

TV Guide & Streaming
LASK vs Liverpool
LASK
Liverpool
Champions League

Comprehensive match preview of LASK vs Liverpool as the Champions League returns after a long international break. We talk tactics, team news, form and more.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 2
Raiffeisen Arena

LASK vs Liverpool will kick off on 14 Oct 2026 at 12:45 EST and 16:45 GMT.

Out-of-form teams meet in Austria

Both LASK Linz and Liverpool desperately need a win to turn their seasons around. What will happen when the sides meet in Wednesday's early kickoff?

Hosts have lost three from four

LASK have tasted defeat in three of their last four across all competitions, including a loss to AEK Athens on MD1. Liverpool opened their UCL campaign with a win over Atletico Madrid at Anfield, but their domestic form has been patchy. Their only defeat in the Premier League so far came at the weekend against Man City, but three draws have compounded their issues as they already trail leaders City by nine points after six rounds in the EPL.

Liverpool v Manchester City - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images

Key stats & injuries

  • Moses Usor and George Bello were injured for LASK in their defeat to Rapid Wien at the weekend, while Liverpool faced Man City without Cody Gakpo, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexander Isak.
  • LASK have rattled in 15 goals in their last four home matches.
  • Liverpool have scored exactly two goals in five of their last six matches on the road.

Team news & squads

LASK vs Liverpool Probable lineups

3-5-2
LASK crest
LASK
LAS
Formation
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
4-2-3-1
L. JungwirthL. JungwirthA. AndradeA. AndradeX. MbuyambaX. MbuyambaJ. TornichJ. TornichK. JoergensenK. JoergensenR. LjubicicR. LjubicicG. BelloG. BelloS. HorvathS. HorvathM. BogardeM. BogardeM. UsorM. UsorC. LangC. LangA. BeckerA. BeckerV. van DijkV. van DijkR. AraujoR. AraujoM. KerkezM. KerkezJ. JacquetJ. JacquetR. NgumohaR. NgumohaF. WirtzF. WirtzT. NyoniT. NyoniA. Mac AllisterA. Mac AllisterB. BarcolaB. Barcolateam-logoL. Koumas
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
3-5-2
LASK

Starting XI

Liverpool

Manager

  • D. Kuehbauer
  • A. Iraola

Dietmar Kuehbauer's LASK are expected to line up with Lukas Jungwirth in goal, supported by a back line featuring Andres Andrade, Xavier Mbuyamba, and Joao Tornich. The projected XI includes Robert Ljubicic and Sascha Horvath in central areas, with Moses Usor and Christoph Lang providing attacking threat. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the hosts ahead of this fixture, and updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Andoni Iraola is expected to name Alisson Becker in goal for Liverpool, with Virgil van Dijk and Ronald Araujo forming the central defensive partnership. The projected XI features Florian Wirtz and Alexis Mac Allister in midfield, with Bradley Barcola and Lewis Koumas supporting the attack. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the away side at this stage.

Form

LAS

LAS - Form

AEK
L1-0
SGR
L2-1
HAR
D3-3
FVI
W2-1
RAP
L0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
LIV

LIV - Form

ATM
W2-1
FUL
D0-0
TOT
W3-1
BOU
W0-1
MCI
L0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

LASK have struggled for consistency, picking up one win, one draw, and three losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 Bundesliga defeat to Rapid Wien, and they have also lost to Sturm Graz and AEK Athens in that run. The Austrians drew 3-3 with Hartberg and claimed a friendly win over First Vienna FC, but their competitive form has been fragile. They have conceded freely and will need a significant improvement to compete with a Liverpool side operating at European level.

Liverpool have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was the 3-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League, but prior to that they had beaten AFC Bournemouth 1-0 and defeated Atletico Madrid 2-1 in the Champions League. A 3-1 Carabao Cup win over Tottenham Hotspur and a goalless draw at Fulham complete the picture. The Reds have shown they can perform across multiple competitions, and their European record this season gives them confidence heading into Linz.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

LASKDrawLiverpool
0
0
2
Europa League
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
4
LASK badge
LASK
LAS
0
FT
Europa League
LASK badge
LASK
LAS
1
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
3
FT
1Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals2/2
Both teams scored1/2

The two clubs have met twice in European competition, both in the 2023-24 UEFA Europa League group stage. Liverpool won 4-0 at Anfield in November 2023, having already beaten LASK 3-1 in Linz back in September of that year. Liverpool have won both meetings, scoring seven goals and conceding just one across the two fixtures, giving them a commanding record in this series.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
2
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
110050+53
W
3
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
110051+43
W
4
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
110040+43
W
5
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
6
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
110031+23
W
8
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
9
LensLensRCL
110032+13
W
9
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
9
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
12
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
13
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
13
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
15
ArsenalArsenalARS
110010+13
W
16
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
17
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
17
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
19
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
10101101
D
19
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
21
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
100123-10
L
22
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
100123-10
L
22
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
100123-10
L
22
LilleLilleLIL
100123-10
L
25
InterInterINT
100112-10
L
25
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
100112-10
L
27
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
27
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
100101-10
L
29
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
100113-20
L
29
VikingVikingVIK
100113-20
L
31
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
32
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
100114-30
L
33
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
34
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
100104-40
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League table, LASK currently sit 27th while Liverpool are placed 13th, reflecting the gap in European pedigree between the two sides at this stage of the competition.

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