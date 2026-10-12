LASK vs Liverpool Champions League preview: All you need to know

Champions League - Game Week 2 14 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Raiffeisen Arena

LASK vs Liverpool will kick off on 14 Oct 2026 at 12:45 EST and 16:45 GMT.

Out-of-form teams meet in Austria

Both LASK Linz and Liverpool desperately need a win to turn their seasons around. What will happen when the sides meet in Wednesday's early kickoff?

Hosts have lost three from four

LASK have tasted defeat in three of their last four across all competitions, including a loss to AEK Athens on MD1. Liverpool opened their UCL campaign with a win over Atletico Madrid at Anfield, but their domestic form has been patchy. Their only defeat in the Premier League so far came at the weekend against Man City, but three draws have compounded their issues as they already trail leaders City by nine points after six rounds in the EPL.

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Key stats & injuries

Moses Usor and George Bello were injured for LASK in their defeat to Rapid Wien at the weekend, while Liverpool faced Man City without Cody Gakpo, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexander Isak.

LASK have rattled in 15 goals in their last four home matches.

Liverpool have scored exactly two goals in five of their last six matches on the road.

Team news & squads

Dietmar Kuehbauer's LASK are expected to line up with Lukas Jungwirth in goal, supported by a back line featuring Andres Andrade, Xavier Mbuyamba, and Joao Tornich. The projected XI includes Robert Ljubicic and Sascha Horvath in central areas, with Moses Usor and Christoph Lang providing attacking threat. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the hosts ahead of this fixture, and updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Andoni Iraola is expected to name Alisson Becker in goal for Liverpool, with Virgil van Dijk and Ronald Araujo forming the central defensive partnership. The projected XI features Florian Wirtz and Alexis Mac Allister in midfield, with Bradley Barcola and Lewis Koumas supporting the attack. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the away side at this stage.

Form

LASK have struggled for consistency, picking up one win, one draw, and three losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 Bundesliga defeat to Rapid Wien, and they have also lost to Sturm Graz and AEK Athens in that run. The Austrians drew 3-3 with Hartberg and claimed a friendly win over First Vienna FC, but their competitive form has been fragile. They have conceded freely and will need a significant improvement to compete with a Liverpool side operating at European level.

Liverpool have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was the 3-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League, but prior to that they had beaten AFC Bournemouth 1-0 and defeated Atletico Madrid 2-1 in the Champions League. A 3-1 Carabao Cup win over Tottenham Hotspur and a goalless draw at Fulham complete the picture. The Reds have shown they can perform across multiple competitions, and their European record this season gives them confidence heading into Linz.

Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs have met twice in European competition, both in the 2023-24 UEFA Europa League group stage. Liverpool won 4-0 at Anfield in November 2023, having already beaten LASK 3-1 in Linz back in September of that year. Liverpool have won both meetings, scoring seven goals and conceding just one across the two fixtures, giving them a commanding record in this series.

Standings

In the Champions League table, LASK currently sit 27th while Liverpool are placed 13th, reflecting the gap in European pedigree between the two sides at this stage of the competition.