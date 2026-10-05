Inter Milan vs Parma Serie A preview: Everything you need to know

Inter vs Parma Calcio 1913: Match details

Serie A - Game Week 6 10 Oct 2026 - 12:00 Giuseppe Meazza

Inter Milan and Parma Calcio 1913 will kick-off on 10 October 2026 at 16:00 GMT (12:00 PM EST / 17:00 BST / 18:00 SAST).

Nerazzurri host rebuilding Parma

Inter Milan return home to the iconic San Siro Stadium to take on Parma Calcio 1913 for Matchday 6 of the 2026/27 Serie A campaign. Coming off the autumn international break, head coach Cristian Chivu's side aim to continue their strong start to the domestic season and secure maximum points in front of their home supporters. For Parma, making the trip to the capital of Lombardy following a managerial transition presents a formidable challenge as they look to build on momentum gained just before the break.

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The Nerazzurri's pre-break display: Martínez leads comeback in Rome

Inter Milan enter Saturday's encounter unbeaten in their last four Serie A fixtures. In their final match before the international window on September 19, the Nerazzurri fought back from two goals down to secure a dramatic 2–2 away draw against AS Roma at the Stadio Olimpico. Captain Lautaro Martínez delivered a crucial second-half brace (46', 79') to earn a point, adding to Inter's earlier league victories over AC Monza (4–1), Cagliari (1–0), and Udinese (5–3).

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Parma's tactical reset: Late triumph before managerial shift

Parma travel to Milan seeking to stabilise their campaign after securing a hard-fought 2–1 home victory over Genoa on September 20. David Romero (38') and substitute Pontus Almqvist (80') found the net at the Ennio Tardini Stadium to claim Parma's first league win of the cycle. Following a difficult start to the season, Parma parted ways with head coach Carlos Cuesta in late September, making Saturday's showdown at San Siro a major test of structure and focus for the squad.

San Siro showdown: Dominant buildup meets counter-attacking threat

When these two sides met at San Siro in May 2026, second-half strikes from Marcus Thuram and Henrikh Mkhitaryan earned Inter a comfortable 2–0 victory. Inter will rely on dynamic central distribution from Nicolò Barella and Piotr Zieliński alongside wide play from Federico Dimarco to break down Parma's backline. Meanwhile, Parma will count on defensive leadership from Enrico Del Prato and quick transitions through David Romero and Pontus Almqvist to test Inter on the counter. With crucial points at stake on Matchday 6, Saturday's clash promises compelling Serie A action.

Team news & squads

Inter head into this match with a notable injury list. Djed Spence, Hakan Calhanoglu, John Stones, and Federico Dimarco are all sidelined, leaving Chivu to reshuffle across several positions. The absences of Calhanoglu and Dimarco in particular will test the squad's depth in the middle of the park and down the left flank. Further updates on availability are expected closer to kick-off.

Parma are also without a number of players. Hans Nicolussi Caviglia, Adrian Bernabe, and Dominik Drobnic are all listed as injured, further limiting Gilardino's options ahead of a difficult away fixture.

Form

Inter have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 friendly win over Lumezzane, and they go into this game having scored 13 goals across those five fixtures while conceding eight. That tally includes a 5-3 win over Udinese and a 3-2 victory against Napoli, though a 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League and a 2-2 draw at Roma show there are still defensive vulnerabilities to address.

Parma have managed just one win from their last five, beating Genoa 2-1 in their most recent league outing. They were beaten 2-0 by Juventus and also suffered a 2-0 Coppa Italia exit to Cremonese during that run, which has done little for confidence ahead of this trip to Milan.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in May 2026, when Inter won 2-0 at the Giuseppe Meazza in a Serie A fixture. Across the last five encounters, Inter have dominated, winning four times with one draw and no wins for Parma. The Nerazzurri have kept the upper hand at home in particular, and Parma have yet to take anything from their recent visits to Milan.