Inter Milan vs Fiorentina Serie A preview: Nerazzurri put San Siro record on the line against resilient Viola

Inter vs Fiorentina: Match details

Serie A - Game Week 8 25 Oct 2026 - 07:30 Giuseppe Meazza

Inter Milan host ACF Fiorentina on Sunday, 25 October 2026 at 19:45 GMT (3:45 PM EST / 20:45 BST / 21:45 SAST) in Matchday 8 of the Serie A season at the San Siro Stadium.

European grind meets Sunday night Serie A showcase

Inter Milan return to San Siro for a marquee Sunday night clash riding the wave of back-to-back victories across two competitions. Following a fiery 3–1 Serie A comeback against Bologna, Cristian Chivu’s side ground out a crucial 1–0 Champions League win against Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday night via Carlos Augusto's second-half winner. Managing squad fatigue following that intense 10-man European finish becomes the immediate focus as Paolo Vanoli’s well-rested Fiorentina arrive in Lombardy seeking a signature away result.

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Key matchup: Marcus Thuram vs Lucas Martínez Quarta

In-form attacking catalyst: Marcus Thuram continues to anchor Inter's attack with explosive directness, creating key opportunities and finding the net in Inter's recent domestic outing. His combination play with Ange-Yoan Bonny demands constant vigilance.

Defensive commander: Argentine centre-back Lucas Martínez Quarta leads Fiorentina's defensive block, tasked with neutralising Thuram's diagonal runs and winning crucial aerial duels inside the penalty area.

Tactical breakdown & predicted XI

Inter Milan (3-5-2): Sommer; Bisseck, Akanji, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Bonny.

ACF Fiorentina (4-3-3): De Gea; Dodô, Martínez Quarta, Ranieri, Gosens; Mandragora, Cataldi, Bove; Colpani, Kean, Gudmundsson.

Match insight: Inter enter as firm favourites at home, relying on their dominant midfield rotation and wing-back overlaps via Federico Dimarco. Fiorentina's path to an upset depends on Paolo Vanoli's tactical setup exploiting any lingering physical weariness in Inter's backline following their midweek European exertions.

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Team news & squads

Inter are without Curtis Jones and Lautaro Martinez through injury, along with John Stones. Chivu will need to find solutions in attack without his captain, though the 3-1 win at Bologna showed the squad has the depth to cope. Updates on the probable lineup will be confirmed closer to kick-off.

Fiorentina are also dealing with absences, with Fabiano Parisi and Arthur Atta both unavailable through injury. Vanoli will need to make do without them as he attempts to find a combination capable of ending the club's poor run of form in the league.

Form

Inter have recorded three wins, one draw and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions, scoring 13 goals and conceding nine. Their most recent outing was the 3-1 victory at Bologna in Serie A, which followed a 4-3 loss to Club Brugge in the Champions League. Prior to that European setback, they beat Parma 3-0 in the league and drew 2-2 with Roma, demonstrating a side capable of both high-scoring wins and frustrating slip-ups.

Fiorentina's last five matches tell a more troubled story, with two wins, one draw and two defeats. The most recent result was the 1-3 home loss to Como in Serie A, which came after a 2-1 defeat to Genoa. Their wins in this period came against Venezia, 4-2 away, and Pisa 3-0 in the Coppa Italia, while a 1-1 draw with Napoli rounds out a sequence that shows occasional quality but insufficient consistency.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 1-1 when Fiorentina hosted Inter in Serie A in March 2026. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures in Serie A, Inter hold the stronger record, including a 3-0 win at San Siro in October 2025 and a 2-1 home victory in February 2025. Fiorentina's only win in that run came by the same 3-0 scoreline, at home in February 2025, while a 0-1 defeat at the Franchi in January 2024 also features in the series. Inter have generally held the upper hand in recent meetings, though the head-to-head shows Fiorentina are capable of producing big results when the conditions suit them.