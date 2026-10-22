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Serie A
team-logoInter
Giuseppe Meazza
team-logoFiorentina
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Celine Abrahams
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Inter Milan vs Fiorentina Serie A preview: Nerazzurri put San Siro record on the line against resilient Viola

Inter vs Fiorentina
Serie A
TV Guide & Streaming
Inter
Fiorentina

Fresh off a hard-fought 1-0 European victory over Shakhtar Donetsk, Cristian Chivu’s Nerazzurri return to Serie A action at San Siro looking to build on their 3-1 domestic comeback win against Bologna and defend home turf against Fiorentina.

Inter vs Fiorentina: Match details

crest
Serie A - Game Week 8
Giuseppe Meazza

Inter Milan host ACF Fiorentina on Sunday, 25 October 2026 at 19:45 GMT (3:45 PM EST / 20:45 BST / 21:45 SAST) in Matchday 8 of the Serie A season at the San Siro Stadium.

European grind meets Sunday night Serie A showcase

Inter Milan return to San Siro for a marquee Sunday night clash riding the wave of back-to-back victories across two competitions. Following a fiery 3–1 Serie A comeback against Bologna, Cristian Chivu’s side ground out a crucial 1–0 Champions League win against Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday night via Carlos Augusto's second-half winner. Managing squad fatigue following that intense 10-man European finish becomes the immediate focus as Paolo Vanoli’s well-rested Fiorentina arrive in Lombardy seeking a signature away result.

Bologna FC v FC Internazionale - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images

Key matchup: Marcus Thuram vs Lucas Martínez Quarta

In-form attacking catalyst: Marcus Thuram continues to anchor Inter's attack with explosive directness, creating key opportunities and finding the net in Inter's recent domestic outing. His combination play with Ange-Yoan Bonny demands constant vigilance.

Defensive commander: Argentine centre-back Lucas Martínez Quarta leads Fiorentina's defensive block, tasked with neutralising Thuram's diagonal runs and winning crucial aerial duels inside the penalty area.

Tactical breakdown & predicted XI

Inter Milan (3-5-2): Sommer; Bisseck, Akanji, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Bonny.

ACF Fiorentina (4-3-3): De Gea; Dodô, Martínez Quarta, Ranieri, Gosens; Mandragora, Cataldi, Bove; Colpani, Kean, Gudmundsson.

Match insight: Inter enter as firm favourites at home, relying on their dominant midfield rotation and wing-back overlaps via Federico Dimarco. Fiorentina's path to an upset depends on Paolo Vanoli's tactical setup exploiting any lingering physical weariness in Inter's backline following their midweek European exertions.

ACF Fiorentina v Como 1907 - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images

Team news & squads

Inter vs Fiorentina Probable lineups

Manager

  • C. Chivu

Inter are without Curtis Jones and Lautaro Martinez through injury, along with John Stones. Chivu will need to find solutions in attack without his captain, though the 3-1 win at Bologna showed the squad has the depth to cope. Updates on the probable lineup will be confirmed closer to kick-off.

Fiorentina are also dealing with absences, with Fabiano Parisi and Arthur Atta both unavailable through injury. Vanoli will need to make do without them as he attempts to find a combination capable of ending the club's poor run of form in the league.

Form

INT

INT - Form

LUM
W2-0
PAR
W3-0
CLB
L3-4
BOL
W1-3
SHK
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
FIO

FIO - Form

VEN
W2-4
PIS
W3-0
NAP
D1-1
GEN
L2-1
COM
L1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Inter have recorded three wins, one draw and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions, scoring 13 goals and conceding nine. Their most recent outing was the 3-1 victory at Bologna in Serie A, which followed a 4-3 loss to Club Brugge in the Champions League. Prior to that European setback, they beat Parma 3-0 in the league and drew 2-2 with Roma, demonstrating a side capable of both high-scoring wins and frustrating slip-ups.

Fiorentina's last five matches tell a more troubled story, with two wins, one draw and two defeats. The most recent result was the 1-3 home loss to Como in Serie A, which came after a 2-1 defeat to Genoa. Their wins in this period came against Venezia, 4-2 away, and Pisa 3-0 in the Coppa Italia, while a 1-1 draw with Napoli rounds out a sequence that shows occasional quality but insufficient consistency.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

InterDrawFiorentina
3
1
1
Serie A
Fiorentina badge
Fiorentina
FIO
1
Inter badge
Inter
INT
1
FT
Serie A
Inter badge
Inter
INT
3
Fiorentina badge
Fiorentina
FIO
0
FT
Serie A
Inter badge
Inter
INT
2
Fiorentina badge
Fiorentina
FIO
1
FT
Serie A
Fiorentina badge
Fiorentina
FIO
3
Inter badge
Inter
INT
0
FT
Serie A
Fiorentina badge
Fiorentina
FIO
0
Inter badge
Inter
INT
1
FT
7Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 1-1 when Fiorentina hosted Inter in Serie A in March 2026. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures in Serie A, Inter hold the stronger record, including a 3-0 win at San Siro in October 2025 and a 2-1 home victory in February 2025. Fiorentina's only win in that run came by the same 3-0 scoreline, at home in February 2025, while a 0-1 defeat at the Franchi in January 2024 also features in the series. Inter have generally held the upper hand in recent meetings, though the head-to-head shows Fiorentina are capable of producing big results when the conditions suit them.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
InterInterINT
7610219+1219
W
W
D
W
W
2
LazioLazioLAZ
7610144+1019
W
W
W
D
W
3
RomaRomaROM
7520163+1317
W
D
D
W
W
4
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
7430147+715
W
D
W
D
D
5
ComoComoCOM
7421127+514
W
D
L
W
W
6
FrosinoneFrosinoneFRC
7412139+413
W
L
W
D
W
7
CagliariCagliariCGL
741267-113
L
D
W
W
W
8
JuventusJuventusJUV
732298+111
L
D
W
L
D
9
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
7313107+310
L
W
D
W
L
10
TorinoTorinoTOR
7313109+110
W
W
D
L
W
11
AtalantaAtalantaATA
73041011-19
L
W
L
L
L
12
LecceLecceLEC
7304912-39
W
L
L
W
L
13
SassuoloSassuoloSAS
72231214-28
L
D
L
W
D
14
MonzaMonzaMON
72141315-27
W
L
W
L
D
15
BolognaBolognaBOL
7124610-45
L
W
D
L
D
16
UdineseUdineseUDI
7115916-74
L
L
L
L
L
17
GenoaGenoaGEN
7115513-84
L
W
L
D
L
18
FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO
7115817-94
L
L
D
W
L
19
Parma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913PAR
7115413-94
L
L
W
L
D
20
VeneziaVeneziaVEN
7106616-103
W
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

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