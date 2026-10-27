Hansi Flick orders Barcelona stars to stay away from training as burnout fears grow after El Clasico defeat

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Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has opted for a period of reflection and recovery by granting his first-team squad two days off following their painful El Clasico defeat. The German tactician is determined to see his players recharge both physically and mentally after a gruelling schedule that has seen the Catalan giants stutter on multiple fronts.

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Consecutive defeats prompt Flick to prioritise rest

According to Spanish outlet SPORT, Flick has afforded his Barcelona squad a two-day break following their 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid on Sunday. The loss marked the end of the Catalan club's unbeaten start to the La Liga campaign, with Kylian Mbappe scoring a brace to condemn them to a painful domestic setback.

This Clasico heartbreak arrived on the heels of a 4-2 Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain. According to the report, Flick noticed a significant drop in his team's usual sharpness across both fixtures, prompting the German tactician to prioritise rest over immediate tactical corrections. The squad will stay away from the training ground until Wednesday to ensure they return mentally and physically refreshed.

Yamal secures Kopa Trophy as Cubarsi prioritises recovery

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While the majority of the squad rests, the Ballon d'Or ceremony in London presents a slight logistical hurdle. Lamine Yamal, Joan Garcia, and Rodri are all scheduled to attend the prestigious gala. However, promising defender Pau Cubarsi opted out of the trip, choosing instead to focus entirely on his physical recovery at home.

Despite Barcelona's recent struggles on the pitch, it proved to be a historic night for Yamal. The teenage sensation finished third in the overall Ballon d'Or rankings, sitting just behind winner Harry Kane and runner-up Mbappe.

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Yamal also claimed his third consecutive Kopa Trophy, though he humbly deflected the praise. The winger stated that the award truly belonged to his team-mate Cubarsi, acknowledging the centre-back's stellar form and status as the World Cup young player of the year.

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Travel chaos and mounting fatigue take their toll

Flick’s concerns regarding player fatigue have been mounting for nearly a fortnight. The problems began during Barcelona's return from a recent fixture in Seville, where adverse weather conditions in Catalonia severely disrupted their travel itinerary. The squad was left stranded on an aircraft for over an hour before being forced to return to their hotel.

This unexpected delay left the team with a severely reduced recovery window before their crucial European trip to Paris. When combined with a growing injury list, the gruelling schedule ultimately caught up with the squad. Flick is adamant that a complete mental disconnect, alongside strict adherence to prescribed dietary plans, is the only way to restore the relentless energy that defined their early-season form.

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Tactical debrief awaits ahead of Alaves clash

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The Barcelona squad will report back to the training ground on Wednesday. Having cleared their minds and rested their legs, the focus will immediately shift towards detailed tactical debriefs and correcting the on-pitch errors exposed by PSG and Real Madrid.

Flick hopes the temporary break will act as a total reset for his players. The Catalan giants must swiftly rediscover their rhythm as preparations begin for their upcoming La Liga encounter against Alaves.







