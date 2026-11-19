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Everton have emerged as one of the most active Premier League clubs pursuing Flamengo winger Samuel Lino ahead of the January transfer window. The 26-year-old Brazil international is valued at up to £25 million by his club, with Aston Villa, Roma and Paris Saint-Germain also monitoring his situation.

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Toffees seek fresh attacking depth

According to TEAMtalk, Everton are closely tracking the former Atletico Madrid and Valencia wide man as David Moyes looks to bolster his forward options this winter. Although the Toffees are most clearly short in central attacking areas, with Thierno Barry currently left as their only senior striker, Moyes remains open to adding quality on the flank. Lino has therefore emerged as a realistic target for the Merseyside club.

Prolific campaign revives European appeal

The four-cap Brazil international has flourished since returning to his homeland, establishing himself as one of Flamengo's most influential performers under head coach Leonardo Jardim. Across 33 league appearances this campaign, the left-sided attacker has contributed a combined 19 goals and assists, underlining his ability to both create chances and finish them himself.

His pace, direct running and reliable end product have recaptured the eye-catching form that originally earned him a move to European football. While Everton's interest continues to build ahead of the mid-season market, the report states that Premier League rivals Villa are also monitoring the winger closely and could launch a January move as a cost-effective way to upgrade their attacking depth and quality.

Italian giants lead continental chase

Competition from mainland Europe is equally intense, with the outlet noting that Serie A trio Roma, Juventus and Napoli are all keeping close tabs on the 26-year-old's impressive domestic form. French champions Paris Saint-Germain have also been mentioned among the interested clubs as they evaluate wide attacking reinforcements following Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's nasty ACL injury.

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Among his continental suitors, Roma are understood to be the most advanced in their pursuit and are described by the publication's sources as the club keenest to strike a winter agreement. The Italian side have already made direct contact with Flamengo officials to understand the exact financial conditions required to bring Lino back to European football.

Brazilian champions hold firm stance

Despite mounting European interest, Flamengo are under no pressure to sell a key member of their trophy-winning squad, with Lino contracted until December 2029. The Brazilian club's valuation sits well above £20m (€24m) and could reach £25m (€30m), though Premier League clubs still view that fee as cost-effective compared to domestic options. Further approaches are expected in January and next summer, even as Flamengo hope to retain him.