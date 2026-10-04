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Samuel Lino sends message to 'best in the world' Vinicius Jr as Flamengo star targets regular Brazil role after India brace
Flamengo attacker delivers clinical brace
Lino proved his clinical edge on the international stage by netting a second-half brace as Brazil eased to a 4-0 victory over India at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. Introduced from the bench after the interval to replace Vinicius, the 26-year-old forward opened his senior international account in the 58th minute following earlier strikes from Estevao and Flamengo club-mate Pedro. The attacker then capped off a dominant display for Carlo Ancelotti's side by slotting past the goalkeeper in stoppage time.
- NurPhoto
Celebrating goals alongside club team-mate
Speaking to GETVafter the final whistle, Lino expressed his delight at the strong showing from Flamengo's contingent: "Great victory for the national team. I'm happy to have been able to help, I'm also happy about Pedro's goal and knowing that it was scored by two Flamengo players. It shows how well Flamengo is represented. Happy for the victory to close these three games well."
Reflecting on the stifling conditions in Kolkata, the forward added: "30 degrees at night, 40 degrees in the morning and 35 degrees in the afternoon. It's quite hot here, the muggy heat and heat really weigh on you. Whether you like it or not, it hinders the flow of the game; you can't always play at a fast pace. The heat is a problem."
Acknowledging elite battle on flank
Although Vinicius was handed the starting nod on the left flank in Kolkata, Lino remains confident in his ability to push for minutes in the Selecao attack. Emphasising his desire to maintain form at club level, he maintained: "I'm returning happy and confident. I want to keep my job at the club. I know the competition is very tough. We have a player who is the best in the world in his position, and we have other players like Rodrygo. The competition is very strong. But I trust myself, I trust my work. I will continue working at my club to always be present."
- AFP
Asian tour resumes in November
Ancelotti's side will reconvene during the November international window to contest a pair of friendly fixtures in Kallang, Singapore. The Selecao are scheduled to face Japan on November 14 before taking on hosts Singapore three days later at the same venue. That double header presents another valuable opportunity for Lino to stake his claim and impress the national team coaching staff.
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