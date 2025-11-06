Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The Buffalo Bills travel south to take on the Miami Dolphins in a key AFC East clash. While Miami’s season seems to be unraveling, Buffalo is clawing its way back into the hunt for the conference’s top playoff seed.
The Buffalo Bills came out of the gates blazing this season, racking up early victories over the Ravens, Jets, Dolphins, and Saints to start 4-0. Their momentum hit a snag, though, with back-to-back losses to the Patriots and Falcons before they bounced back by taking down the Carolina Panthers.
As for the Miami Dolphins, it’s been a bumpy ride from the start. They stumbled out of the gate with defeats to the Colts, Patriots, and Bills before finally getting in the win column against the struggling Jets. That brief spark didn’t last long, as Miami dropped three more to the Panthers, Chargers, and Browns before notching another hard-fought win—this time over the Falcons in Week 7.
Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills kick-off time
The Dolphins and the Bills will meet in Week 10 of the NFL season at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sunday, November 9, starting at 1:00 pm ET.
Team news & squads
Miami Dolphins team news
The Dolphins are dealing with more defensive concerns heading into their matchup with Buffalo. After the departure of Jaelan Phillips, the biggest worry now is Rasul Douglas, who missed Wednesday’s practice because of foot and ankle issues. He has arguably been Miami’s top defensive performer this season, so his status is a major storyline. Also sitting out were Ifeatu Melifonwu with a thumb and foot issue and rookie linebacker Chop Robinson, who remains in concussion protocol. Robinson was expected to slide into a starting role, though that move may now have to wait, leaving veteran Matthew Judon as the probable starter opposite Bradley Chubb.
Miami also had several defenders limited, including Zach Sieler with a shoulder concern, Chubb still managing a foot injury, and Ashtyn Davis working back from a quad issue. On offense, Ollie Gordon II was limited with an ankle injury, which could open the door for Jaylen Wright to take a larger role this week. On a positive note, Julian Hill returned to practice and Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alec Ingold, Dante Trader Jr., and Jaylen Waddle were all full participants.
The Dolphins continue to spiral after a 28-6 home loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night. Miami trailed 14-6 at halftime and failed to score in the second half, giving up 14 unanswered points in the third quarter. Tua Tagovailoa struggled, going 25-of-40 for 261 yards with an interception, while De’Von Achane managed 67 yards on 14 carries. Jaylen Waddle tried to spark the offense with six catches for 82 yards, but it wasn’t nearly enough to stop the slide.
Buffalo Bills team news
As Week 10 practices kicked off on Wednesday, the Bills' injury list was hard to ignore. It featured far too many players listed as did not practice. That is not ideal with another crucial AFC East matchup against Miami on the horizon.
Taron Johnson, DaQuan Jones, and Shaq Thompson were all sidelined to start the week. None of that came as a surprise since each player is dealing with ongoing injuries. Meanwhile, Michael Hoecht has officially been placed on IR after tearing his Achilles in Sunday's win. His absence stings. Buffalo's pass rush had noticeably improved after his return from suspension earlier this season.
What did raise eyebrows was the absence of Joey Bosa, A.J. Epenesa, and James Cook III. All three missed Wednesday's session due to injuries they picked up last weekend.
Cook went down early in the game against Kansas City when a defender rolled up on his ankle during the opening drive. He spent much of the early game on the sideline receiving treatment and getting his ankle re-taped. While Buffalo finished the opening drive with a Josh Allen touchdown pass to Dalton Kincaid, Cook’s status will be something to watch closely as the week progresses.
Last Sunday, the Bills outlasted the Kansas City Chiefs in a hard-fought 28-21 victory. Buffalo jumped out to a 21-13 halftime lead and extended it with another touchdown in the third quarter before holding off a late Chiefs rally. Josh Allen was nearly flawless, completing 23 of 26 passes for 273 yards and a touchdown, while also punching in two scores on the ground. James Cook provided balance with 114 rushing yards on 27 carries, and Dalton Kincaid was dominant through the air with six receptions for 101 yards and two touchdowns.
Watch and live stream Dolphins vs Bills in the USA
The Dolphins vs Bills game in Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live on CBS. If you've cut the cord, fans can also catch the coverage onParamount+ and Fubo (Try for free today!).
More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.
Watch and live stream Dolphins vs Bills worldwide
For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.
To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.
How to buy Dolphins vs Bills tickets
The showdown between the Dolphins and the Bills is set for Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, a venue that packs in up to 65,326 fans and promises a fiery atmosphere on game day.
Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers — $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.
Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.
READ MORE: NFL 2025 Tickets: Prices, deals, season tickets & membership information
Dolphins vs Bills Fantasy Football
This Week 10 AFC East meeting sets up like a fantasy feast. Miami has been inconsistent this season, but they still have the firepower to pile up points in a hurry. Josh Allen (24.1 projected fpts) remains an automatic QB1 and should excel if this turns into a track meet. Tua Tagovailoa (13.8 projected fpts) is more of a streamer in standard formats, yet there is still appeal in deeper leagues if this game opens up.
James Cook (15.5 projected fpts) and De'Von Achane (14.5 projected fpts) are both cemented as every-week starters. Their burst, receiving involvement, and big-play threat make them tough to sit. Khalil Shakir has carved out a trustworthy flex role and Jaylen Waddle could be the spark Miami needs to stretch the field. Dalton Kincaid continues to be one of Allen's most reliable options in the passing game, keeping him firmly in the TE1 circle.
With playmakers everywhere, this matchup has all the ingredients for a high-scoring, fantasy-friendly showdown.
Quarterbacks: Josh Allen Must Start, Tua Tagovailoa Deeper League Play
Running Backs: James Cook & De’Von Achane are Must Starts, Ollie Gordon II Bench
Wide Receivers: Khalil Shakir Flex, Jaylen Waddle Start, Malik Washington Deeper League Play, Keon Coleman Bench
Tight Ends: Start Dalton Kincaid
Dolphins vs Bills Game Predictions
The Buffalo Bills look primed to take care of business in their Week 10 rematch with the Miami Dolphins, and this time it likely won’t be close. Miami’s midseason fire sale, headlined by the Jaelan Phillips trade, signals a team ready to pack it in, and their defense has been leaking yards at an alarming rate, surrendering over 145 rushing yards per game. That could open the door for James Cook to run wild, easing the load on Josh Allen.
The Dolphins, however, continue to shoot themselves in the foot; three turnovers and a 2-for-12 mark on third downs against Baltimore tell the story. With Miami’s offense stalling and its defense trending downward, this matchup feels like a mismatch from the start.
Prediction: Buffalo stays hot and cruises to a 31-13 win over Miami.
Dolphins vs Bills Betting Odds
Spread
Bills -8.5 (-110)
Dolphins +8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
Bills: -425
Dolphins: +330
Total
50.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Form
Head-to-Head Record
