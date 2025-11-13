Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The Denver Broncos (8-2) aim to strengthen their grip on the AFC West crown when they welcome the Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) for a pivotal Week 11 showdown.

After a bye week and a gut-wrenching defeat to the Buffalo Bills, the Chiefs head into this clash knowing it's close to do-or-die time. Sitting at 5-4, their hopes of claiming a 10th straight division title are starting to slip through their fingers, and another loss could deal a serious blow to that streak.

Say what you will about Kansas City's record, it's November now, and excuses don't count in the standings. Patrick Mahomes has historically dominated Denver throughout his career, but this time around, the stakes feel higher than ever. This might just be the defining matchup that determines whether the Chiefs' AFC West reign continues, or finally comes to an end.

Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs kick-off time

NFL Empower Field at Mile High

The Broncos and the Chiefs will meet in Week 11 of the NFL season at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado , on Sunday, November 16, starting at 4:25 pm ET / 1:25 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs lineups DEN - Line up 31 Kris Abrams-Draine

99 Zach Allen

28 Tyler Badie

23 Jahdae Barron

72 Garett Bolles

15 Nik Bonitto

13 Pat Bryant

— Jonathon Cooper

16 Jeremy Crawshaw

73 Frank Crum

1 Evan Engram

54 Alex Forsyth

48 Mitchell Fraboni

11 Troy Franklin

98 John Franklin-Myers

57 Dre Greenlaw

12 RJ Harvey

9 Talanoa Hufanga

17 Lil'Jordan Humphrey

22 Brandon Jones

93 D.J. Jones

26 Devon Key

89 Marcedes Lewis

6 P.J Locke III

3 Wil Lutz

69 Mike McGlinchey

38 Jaleel McLaughlin

29 Ja'Quan McMillian

77 Quinn Meinerz

19 Marvin Mims

21 Riley Moss

10 Bo Nix

63 Alex Palczewski

46 Adam Prentice

97 Malcolm Roach

51 Que Robinson

34 JL Skinner

40 Justin Strnad

14 Courtland Sutton

35 Reese Taylor

76 Calvin Throckmorton

92 Dondrea Tillman

82 Adam Trautman

55 Jordan Turner

96 Eyioma Uwazurike

50 Garret Wallow

60 Luke Wattenberg Substitutes KC - Line up 14 Matt Araiza

31 Jeffrey Bassa

32 Nick Bolton

5 Marquise Brown

7 Harrison Butker

66 Mike Caliendo

54 Leo Chenal

43 Jack Cochrane

27 Chamarri Conner

6 Bryan Cook

51 Mike Danna

8 Kristian Fulton

97 Ashton Gillotte

83 Noah Gray

21 Jaden Hicks

52 Creed Humphrey

29 Kareem Hunt

95 Chris Jones

56 George Karlaftis

87 Travis Kelce

38 Kevin Knowles

15 Patrick Mahomes

59 Cooper McDonald

22 Trent McDuffie

25 Elijah Mitchell

77 Jaylon Moore

64 Wanya Morris

92 Derrick Nnadi

90 Charles Omenihu

69 Mike Pennel

81 Nikko Remigio

4 Rashee Rice

30 Christian Roland-Wallace

71 Josh Simmons

65 Trey Smith

24 Brashard Smith

9 JuJu Smith-Schuster

76 Kingsley Suamataia

74 Jawaan Taylor

80 Tyquan Thornton

99 Jerry Tillery

85 Robert Tonyan

23 Drue Tranquill

35 Jaylen Watson

20 Nohl Williams

41 James Winchester

1 Xavier Worthy Substitutes

Denver Broncos team news

As for the Denver Broncos, their narrow victory over the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders last Thursday extended their momentum. Denver fell behind 7-0 early but tightened the screws defensively, edging out a gritty 10-7 win at home. Bo Nix completed 16 of 28 passes for 150 yards, throwing one touchdown along with two interceptions.

JK Dobbins anchored the rushing attack, grinding out 77 yards on 18 carries. Through the air, Pat Bryant led the way with a 43-yard catch, while Troy Franklin wasn't far behind, snagging five passes for 40 yards and a touchdown in the Broncos’ hard-fought divisional triumph.

Broncos Injury Report : CB Pat Surtain II, WR Marvin Mims Jr., TE Nate Adkins, LB Alex Singleton, RB J.K. Dobbins are all questionable.

Kansas City Chiefs team news

In their most recent matchup on November 2 against the Buffalo Bills, the Kansas City Chiefs suffered yet another setback. They trailed 21-13 at halftime and couldn’t quite claw their way back, eventually falling 28-21. Patrick Mahomes finished with 250 passing yards but tossed an interception while completing just 15 of 34 attempts.

On the ground, Kareem Hunt was the standout, recording 49 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Rashee Rice led the receiving corps with four grabs for 80 yards in what turned out to be a frustrating road defeat.

Chiefs Injury Report : RB Isiah Pacheco and OT Jawaan Taylor are both questionable. OT Omarr Norman-Lott, S Nazeeh Johnson and LB Brandon George are on IR.

Watch and live stream Broncos vs Chiefs in the USA

The Broncos vs Chiefs game in Week 11 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live on CBS. If you've cut the cord, fans can also catch the coverage onParamount+ and Fubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Broncos vs Chiefs worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Broncos vs Chiefs tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers — $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

READ MORE: NFL 2025 Tickets: Prices, deals, season tickets & membership information

Broncos vs Chiefs Fantasy Football

Patrick Mahomes has once again reminded everyone why he’s among the elite quarterbacks in football. His connection with Rashee Rice, who's looked every bit like a true WR1 since returning from his six-game suspension, has been the one consistent spark in Kansas City’s offense. Beyond that duo, though, things have been all over the map for the Chiefs.

The running back rotation has been a weekly headache for fantasy managers. Isiah Pacheco hasn't lived up to his preseason hype, while Kareem Hunt has turned into the occasional touchdown thief, just enough to frustrate Pacheco owners, but not enough to be a reliable starter himself.

Xavier Worthy failed to seize his chance when Rice was sidelined, and though he hasn't cemented himself as a dependable WR2, his upside still makes him too intriguing to cut loose.

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce has evolved into a boom-or-bust fantasy option. His production now leans heavily on PPR volume and red-zone looks rather than consistent yardage. Still, there's a sense that one steady fantasy contributor outside of Mahomes and Rice could emerge from this offense down the stretch.

Over in Denver, Bo Nix entered the season with sky-high expectations following a promising rookie year, but 2025 has brought more growing pains than glory. His completion rate has dipped from 66.3% to 60.9%, his yards per attempt have fallen, and he's trending toward throwing more interceptions than last year.

The Broncos' defense can only shoulder so much of the load; if this team wants to make real postseason noise, Nix will have to rediscover the poise and precision that made him such a revelation in his debut campaign.

Broncos vs Chiefs Game Predictions

It's been nearly a decade since the Kansas City Chiefs didn't top the AFC West, a stretch that dates back to when Peyton Manning and Von Miller (mostly Miller) powered the Broncos to a division crown and a Super Bowl 50 win. Now, Patrick Mahomes and company head to Mile High fresh off a bye week and a bruising defeat at the hands of Buffalo.

Kansas City finds itself two games behind Denver in the division, and a loss here could seriously threaten their run of nine consecutive AFC West titles. The two sides will meet again on Christmas night, but the pressure's already on.

Denver narrowly escaped with a 10-7 win over Las Vegas on Thursday, yet the Broncos have dropped five straight divisional games as underdogs. For Kansas City, the key lies in establishing some kind of ground game, preferably from someone other than Mahomes.

Defensively, expect Steve Spagnuolo to throw the kitchen sink at rookie QB Bo Nix, testing his composure against one of the league's more creative defensive minds. The truth is, this year's Chiefs will go only as far as their defense can carry them. This matchup likely comes down to the wire.

Broncos vs Chiefs Betting Odds

Spread

Chiefs -3.5 (-112)

Broncos +3.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Chiefs -200

Broncos +166

Total

OVER 44.5 (-109)

UNDER 44.5 (-110)

Form

DEN - Form All Denver Broncos 10 - 7 Las Vegas Raiders W

Houston Texans 15 - 18 Denver Broncos W

Denver Broncos 44 - 24 Dallas Cowboys W

Denver Broncos 33 - 32 New York Giants W

New York Jets 11 - 13 Denver Broncos W KC - Form All Buffalo Bills 28 - 21 Kansas City Chiefs L

Kansas City Chiefs 28 - 7 Washington Commanders W

Kansas City Chiefs 31 - 0 Las Vegas Raiders D

Kansas City Chiefs 30 - 17 Detroit Lions W

Jacksonville Jaguars 31 - 28 Kansas City Chiefs L

Head-to-Head Record

DEN Last 5 matches KC 2 Wins 0 Draws 3 Wins Denver Broncos 38 - 0 Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs 16 - 14 Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos 24 - 9 Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs 19 - 8 Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs 27 - 24 Denver Broncos

