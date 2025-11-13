Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The Denver Broncos (8-2) aim to strengthen their grip on the AFC West crown when they welcome the Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) for a pivotal Week 11 showdown.
After a bye week and a gut-wrenching defeat to the Buffalo Bills, the Chiefs head into this clash knowing it's close to do-or-die time. Sitting at 5-4, their hopes of claiming a 10th straight division title are starting to slip through their fingers, and another loss could deal a serious blow to that streak.
Say what you will about Kansas City's record, it's November now, and excuses don't count in the standings. Patrick Mahomes has historically dominated Denver throughout his career, but this time around, the stakes feel higher than ever. This might just be the defining matchup that determines whether the Chiefs' AFC West reign continues, or finally comes to an end.
Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs kick-off time
The Broncos and the Chiefs will meet in Week 11 of the NFL season at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado , on Sunday, November 16, starting at 4:25 pm ET / 1:25 pm PT for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Denver Broncos team news
As for the Denver Broncos, their narrow victory over the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders last Thursday extended their momentum. Denver fell behind 7-0 early but tightened the screws defensively, edging out a gritty 10-7 win at home. Bo Nix completed 16 of 28 passes for 150 yards, throwing one touchdown along with two interceptions.
JK Dobbins anchored the rushing attack, grinding out 77 yards on 18 carries. Through the air, Pat Bryant led the way with a 43-yard catch, while Troy Franklin wasn't far behind, snagging five passes for 40 yards and a touchdown in the Broncos’ hard-fought divisional triumph.
Broncos Injury Report : CB Pat Surtain II, WR Marvin Mims Jr., TE Nate Adkins, LB Alex Singleton, RB J.K. Dobbins are all questionable.
Getty Images
Kansas City Chiefs team news
In their most recent matchup on November 2 against the Buffalo Bills, the Kansas City Chiefs suffered yet another setback. They trailed 21-13 at halftime and couldn’t quite claw their way back, eventually falling 28-21. Patrick Mahomes finished with 250 passing yards but tossed an interception while completing just 15 of 34 attempts.
On the ground, Kareem Hunt was the standout, recording 49 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Rashee Rice led the receiving corps with four grabs for 80 yards in what turned out to be a frustrating road defeat.
Chiefs Injury Report : RB Isiah Pacheco and OT Jawaan Taylor are both questionable. OT Omarr Norman-Lott, S Nazeeh Johnson and LB Brandon George are on IR.
Getty Images
Watch and live stream Broncos vs Chiefs in the USA
The Broncos vs Chiefs game in Week 11 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live on CBS. If you've cut the cord, fans can also catch the coverage onParamount+ and Fubo (Try for free today!).
More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.
Watch and live stream Broncos vs Chiefs worldwide
For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.
To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.
How to buy Broncos vs Chiefs tickets
Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers — $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.
Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.
READ MORE: NFL 2025 Tickets: Prices, deals, season tickets & membership information
Broncos vs Chiefs Fantasy Football
Patrick Mahomes has once again reminded everyone why he’s among the elite quarterbacks in football. His connection with Rashee Rice, who's looked every bit like a true WR1 since returning from his six-game suspension, has been the one consistent spark in Kansas City’s offense. Beyond that duo, though, things have been all over the map for the Chiefs.
The running back rotation has been a weekly headache for fantasy managers. Isiah Pacheco hasn't lived up to his preseason hype, while Kareem Hunt has turned into the occasional touchdown thief, just enough to frustrate Pacheco owners, but not enough to be a reliable starter himself.
Xavier Worthy failed to seize his chance when Rice was sidelined, and though he hasn't cemented himself as a dependable WR2, his upside still makes him too intriguing to cut loose.
Meanwhile, Travis Kelce has evolved into a boom-or-bust fantasy option. His production now leans heavily on PPR volume and red-zone looks rather than consistent yardage. Still, there's a sense that one steady fantasy contributor outside of Mahomes and Rice could emerge from this offense down the stretch.
Over in Denver, Bo Nix entered the season with sky-high expectations following a promising rookie year, but 2025 has brought more growing pains than glory. His completion rate has dipped from 66.3% to 60.9%, his yards per attempt have fallen, and he's trending toward throwing more interceptions than last year.
The Broncos' defense can only shoulder so much of the load; if this team wants to make real postseason noise, Nix will have to rediscover the poise and precision that made him such a revelation in his debut campaign.
Broncos vs Chiefs Game Predictions
It's been nearly a decade since the Kansas City Chiefs didn't top the AFC West, a stretch that dates back to when Peyton Manning and Von Miller (mostly Miller) powered the Broncos to a division crown and a Super Bowl 50 win. Now, Patrick Mahomes and company head to Mile High fresh off a bye week and a bruising defeat at the hands of Buffalo.
Kansas City finds itself two games behind Denver in the division, and a loss here could seriously threaten their run of nine consecutive AFC West titles. The two sides will meet again on Christmas night, but the pressure's already on.
Denver narrowly escaped with a 10-7 win over Las Vegas on Thursday, yet the Broncos have dropped five straight divisional games as underdogs. For Kansas City, the key lies in establishing some kind of ground game, preferably from someone other than Mahomes.
Defensively, expect Steve Spagnuolo to throw the kitchen sink at rookie QB Bo Nix, testing his composure against one of the league's more creative defensive minds. The truth is, this year's Chiefs will go only as far as their defense can carry them. This matchup likely comes down to the wire.
Broncos vs Chiefs Betting Odds
Spread
Chiefs -3.5 (-112)
Broncos +3.5 (-108)
Moneyline
Chiefs -200
Broncos +166
Total
OVER 44.5 (-109)
UNDER 44.5 (-110)
Form
Head-to-Head Record
Useful links
- Broncos 2025 NFL schedule: TV channel, livestream & where to watch the games
- Chiefs 2025 NFL schedule: TV channel, livestream & where to watch the games
- How to watch and live stream NFL football for free and without cable
- 2025 fantasy football rankings: Running back (RB) | Wide receiver (WR) | Tight end (TE) | Quarterback (QB)