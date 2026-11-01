England's Jack Grealish, now at Everton, has landed himself in a fresh disciplinary crisis. British press reports claim he spent two consecutive nights out drinking heavily before being dropped from the squad for the Carabao Cup tie against Newcastle United, a 3-1 Everton win, for breaching the club's internal rules.

According to "The Sun", Grealish, 31, began his nights out on 19 October after attending the "Pride of Britain" awards ceremony at the Grosvenor House hotel in London. He then headed to the karaoke bar "Bam Karaoke Box" in the Victoria area, where he spent hours with his friends into the early hours of the morning.

An informed source told the newspaper the player was in high spirits after the ceremony and went out with a group of friends for drinks and singing. The group left the venue late, with Grealish appearing to enjoy the evening.

The partying rolled on the following evening. Spotted at "The Mauldeth" pub in Wilmslow, north-west England, the Everton man was joined by team-mates Jordan Pickford and Tyler Dibling, as well as his former Manchester City colleague Kyle Walker.

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The group watched Paris Saint-Germain against Barcelona in the Champions League from a private room at the pub, knocking back drinks according to one of those present, who said Grealish joined in the atmosphere before the night moved on to a bowling alley in Altrincham.

Absence from training behind Grealish's exclusion

For all the fuss over the player's nights out, the reports stopped short of officially linking them to his exclusion against Newcastle. The direct reason, they said, was his absence from a training session without prior permission.

Grealish had already missed the Arsenal clash in the Premier League the previous weekend, with many expecting his return once he recovered from illness. Instead he was nowhere to be seen in Everton's squad for Newcastle after the club decided to take disciplinary action.

Everton confirmed in an official statement that the player was unavailable because of his breach of the club's disciplinary rules. Manager David Moyes, 63, backed the call, saying: "I'm not going to go into the details. The club made the decision and I support it, and I don't want to say anything else about it."