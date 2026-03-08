Goal.com
Mohamed Saeed

MENA Region and Europe Football Correspondent

I began my journalism journey in 2011, specializing in investigative reporting. This allowed me to explore various fields in depth and develop strong analytical skills, until I decided to focus on my first passion: football. I moved on to cover the Egyptian national team across all age groups, global football, and other sports such as swimming, shooting, and squash.

My passion for football began on the field, playing in youth teams for several Egyptian clubs. From there, I dedicated myself to following global football, starting with the 1998 World Cup, as well as domestic football in Egypt. I didn’t just follow it on screens—I have consistently attended matches of my favorite team, Zamalek, the most decorated club in the 20th century, from the stands.

I don’t have a favorite European team, although I lean toward AC Milan due to my admiration for stars like George Weah, Maldini, Gattuso, Kaká, Pirlo, Ronaldinho, and Seedorf. This has made watching historic El Clásico matches between Real Madrid and Barcelona even more enjoyable, while keeping me neutral in debates about them.

Still, my best football moments remain Zamalek’s victory over Ismaily and Al Ahly’s defeat to Enppi, marked by Sid Abdel-Naim’s header that secured the epic 2002–2003 league title for Zamalek, as well as AC Milan’s sweet revenge over Liverpool in the 2007 Champions League final with Inzaghi’s historic brace.

I’ve been fortunate to work for two of the Middle East’s leading sports platforms, Kooora and GOAL.COM, which gave me extensive knowledge of both Arab and global football. I was honored to join the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate in 2022, and I specialize in writing SEO-driven sports content for Kooora.

My all-time favorite lineup includes: Buffon in goal; defenders Cafu, Maldini, Beckenbauer, Roberto Carlos; midfielders Zidane, Iniesta, Lionel Messi; and forwards Mohamed Salah, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Maradona.

Throughout my career, I have published thousands of reports, investigations, and feature stories on Kooora and GOAL. Some of the highlights include:

“What do you think of falafel now, Aboutrika? Arnie Slot smashes ‘Lobster Club’ and plans to erase Manchester City!”

“Retired from tennis, but his love for Real Madrid is endless… Nadal, who voluntarily removed his Barcelona shirt and created half of Georgina’s fortune!”

“Thanks to the naïve Ceferin… the ambitions of the biggest enemy of the Roshn League give Saudi Arabia a sweeping victory for free!”

Articles by Mohamed Saeed
  2. FBL-NED-EREDIVISIE-FEYENOORD-TELSTARAFP
    R. SterlingFeyenoord

    Sterling eyes 'old level' despite only lasting 63 mins on first Feyenoord start

    Raheem Sterling made his first start for Feyenoord on Sunday, but the evening ended with mixed emotions for the England international. After two prior appearances as a substitute, the former Manchester City and Chelsea winger was named in the starting XI for the Eredivisie clash against NAC Breda, lasting just over an hour before being withdrawn. Despite the restricted minutes, Sterling is adamant that his physical condition is rapidly improving as he seeks to rediscover his best form in Rotterdam.

  3. PSV Eindhoven v FC Bayern München - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD8Getty Images Sport
    USAS. Dest

    Dest issues update after limping off injured in latest PSV outing

    The United States men’s national team has been handed a significant injury scare just months before the 2026 World Cup, as Sergino Dest was forced off during PSV’s latest Eredivisie victory. The full-back, who has established himself as a vital component of the USMNT's defensive unit, appeared to suffer a hamstring issue during the second half of Saturday’s clash against AZ Alkmaar.

  4. Inter Miami CF v Nashville SC - 2025 MLS Cup PlayoffsGetty Images Sport
    L. MessiJ. Mascherano

    Mascherano 'taken for granted because he coaches Messi'

    Inter Miami continued their strong start to the 2026 MLS season with a vital 2-1 victory over D.C. United. While Lionel Messi grabbed the headlines once again with another spectacular goal, former USMNT star Sacha Kljestan believes the real architect of the club’s dominance, head coach Javier Mascherano, is currently operating in the shadows of the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.

  6. Manchester United Women v Manchester City Women - Barclays FA Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport
    E. HeskeyApollon Limassol

    Liverpool cult hero to be questioned over 'fraudulent' deal for Cypriot club

    Former Liverpool and England striker Emile Heskey has been thrust into the spotlight regarding a multi-million-pound legal battle over a business deal described as "fraudulent". The retired forward was the prominent face of a £15 million proposal from British businessman Craig Gabriel to acquire a significant stake in the Cypriot top-flight side Apollon Limassol. While Heskey is not accused of any personal wrongdoing, his association with the deal has made him a person of interest for legal investigators in Cyprus and the United Kingdom.

  7. FC Machida Zelvia v FC Seoul - AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26 East Region Group StageGetty Images Sport
    TransfersCorinthians

    Lingard's Corinthians salary revealed - and he's on MUCH less than Depay

    Jesse Lingard's salary has reportedly been revealed following his sensational move to Brazil that's seen him reunite with former Manchester United team-mate Memphis Depay. The 33-year-old has been a free agent since December after ending his two-season stint with South Korean side FC Seoul, where he netted 19 goals in 67 appearances. Despite interest from across the globe, the midfielder has signed for Sao Paulo giants Corinthians.

  8. Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
    D. JotaWolverhampton Wanderers

    Wolves unveil special Jota tributes before FA Cup tie

    Wolves have revealed a series of moving permanent tributes to Diogo Jota at Molineux, timed to coincide with their FA Cup encounter against the forward's other former English club, Liverpool. The unveiling marks a significant moment of remembrance for the Portuguese international and his brother, Andre Silva, following their tragic passing last summer, an event that sparked a massive wave of emotion across the footballing world.

  9. Cristiano Ronaldo Kylian MbappeGetty/GOAL
    K. MbappeC. Ronaldo

    🎥 | Mbappe copies Ronaldo in awesome Monaco throwback clip

    A nostalgic throwback clip of Kylian Mbappe has resurfaced on social media, giving fans a glimpse of the French superstar long before he became one of the biggest names in world football. The video shows a teenage Mbappe performing Cristiano Ronaldo’s famous 'Siu' celebration while playing for AS Monaco’s youth team. The clip coincides with the 10-year anniversary of Mbappe signing his first professional contract with Monaco.

  10. Manchester City FC v Al Ain FC: Group G - FIFA Club World Cup 2025Getty Images Sport
    RodriP. Guardiola

    'Finally, it's happening' - Guardiola reveals Rodri relief

    Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has expressed his relief as midfield linchpin Rodri begins to rediscover his world-class form following an arduous 18-month battle with injury. The Spanish international, who secured City's first-ever Ballon d'Or triumph, has become a regular fixture in the starting XI again since January as the Premier League champions chase a historic quadruple.

  1. Liverpool v Leeds United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
    LeedsD. Farke

    'Not biting my nails' - Farke confident Leeds won't be relegated

    Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has come out swinging in defence of his side’s Premier League credentials, insisting he is not panicking despite a difficult run of results. Speaking ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup fifth-round tie against his former club Norwich City, the German coach struck a defiant tone regarding the club’s top-flight status. The Whites have endured a tough week following narrow defeats to Manchester City and Sunderland, but Farke remains steadfast in his belief that the quality is there to stay up.

  3. Arsenal v Chelsea - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
    ChelseaR. Sanchez

    Robert Sanchez left 'really disappointed' by Rosenior decision

    Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior has praised Robert Sanchez for his reaction to being dropped for the win over Aston Villa, insisting that the goalkeeper was "really disappointed" with the decision. The Spaniard had a nervy and unconvincing performance in the 2-1 defeat to Arsenal, leading to him being benched and prompting fresh questions about his long-term suitability as the club's first-choice shot-stopper.

  4. FBL-EUR-C1-BRUGGE-ATLETICOAFP
    TransfersAtletico Madrid

    Griezmann snubs MLS move for Atletico's Champions League bid

    Antoine Griezmann has dealt a major blow to Orlando City's transfer plans by deciding to remain at Atletico Madrid for the remainder of the season. The French international was widely expected to make the jump to Major League Soccer this month, but the lure of potential silverware in the Spanish capital has convinced the veteran forward to put his American dream on hold.

  5. Scott McTominay Inter Napoli 2025-2026Getty Images
    S. McTominaySSC Napoli

    Napoli move to shield McTominay from Premier League interest

    Napoli are moving quickly to secure the long-term future of Scott McTominay as interest from the Premier League continues to loom over the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. The Scotland international has been a revelation in Italy since his arrival from Manchester United in the summer of 2024, becoming a vital cog in Antonio Conte’s tactical setup and a firm fan favourite among the Partenopei faithful.

  6. FIFA World Cup 2026 Official DrawGetty Images Sport
    IranWorld Cup

    Trump offers dismissive view of Iran's World Cup hopes

    The build-up to the 2026 World Cup has been hit by a major geopolitical storm as United States president Donald Trump admitted he is indifferent to whether Iran participates in the upcoming tournament. Despite being the first nation to secure qualification for the showpiece event, Iran were the notable absentees from a high-profile FIFA planning meeting held in Atlanta this week. The silence from the Iranian camp has sparked intense speculation regarding their involvement in the tournament, which is set to be hosted across the United States, Mexico and Canada this summer.

  7. FBL-EUR-C1-TOTTENHAM-DORTMUNDAFP
    TransfersBorussia Dortmund

    Adeyemi stalls on Dortmund deal amid Man Utd interest

    The future of Karim Adeyemi at Borussia Dortmund is hanging by a thread as the German international continues to hesitate over a new contract offer at the Westfalenstadion. Despite being viewed as a cornerstone of the club’s long-term project, the 24-year-old has yet to commit his future to the Bundesliga giants. The forward is currently enduring a difficult run of form on the pitch, having managed just two goals and two assists since late-November. This dip in production has seen him relegated to a bit-part role under head coach Niko Kovac, further fuelling speculation that his time in a yellow shirt could be coming to an end.

  8. Pisa SC v FC Internazionale - Serie AGetty Images Sport
    TransfersInter

    Arsenal warned! Inter insist 'treasured' striker isn't for sale

    Inter president Giuseppe Marotta has issued a firm hands-off warning to Arsenal regarding the future of rising star Pio Esposito. The Nerazzurri chief moved quickly to dismiss growing speculation that the Premier League leaders had made an approach for the highly-rated forward. The 19-year-old has emerged as one of the most talked-about talents in Italian football, inevitably drawing glances from the recruitment departments of Europe’s elite clubs.

  9. FC Barcelona v Atlético de Madrid - Copa Del ReyGetty Images Sport
    BarcelonaAtletico Madrid

    Barcelona dealt another injury blow as Kounde goes off

    Barcelona have been hit by yet another significant fitness concern after Jules Kounde was forced off during the early stages of their high-stakes encounter against Atletico Madrid. The French international, who has been a pillar of Hansi Flick’s defensive unit this season, lasted just 11 minutes in the Copa del Rey clash before succumbing to what appeared to be a muscular issue.

  10. Arsenal v Chelsea - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
    Manchester CityArsenal

    Arsenal and Man City told they 'don't deserve' PL title

    The race for the Premier League crown is reaching its traditional fever pitch, with Arsenal and Manchester City locked in a psychological and tactical battle for supremacy. However, Manchester United icon Paul Scholes has delivered a scathing assessment of the current title contenders, suggesting that the quality of football has plummeted to such a level that neither side deserves to be crowned champions. Despite the narrow gap at the top of the table, the legendary midfielder remains entirely unimpressed by what he has witnessed from the two frontrunners during the current campaign.

