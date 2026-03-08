Mohamed Saeed

MENA Region and Europe Football Correspondent

I began my journalism journey in 2011, specializing in investigative reporting. This allowed me to explore various fields in depth and develop strong analytical skills, until I decided to focus on my first passion: football. I moved on to cover the Egyptian national team across all age groups, global football, and other sports such as swimming, shooting, and squash.

My passion for football began on the field, playing in youth teams for several Egyptian clubs. From there, I dedicated myself to following global football, starting with the 1998 World Cup, as well as domestic football in Egypt. I didn’t just follow it on screens—I have consistently attended matches of my favorite team, Zamalek, the most decorated club in the 20th century, from the stands.

I don’t have a favorite European team, although I lean toward AC Milan due to my admiration for stars like George Weah, Maldini, Gattuso, Kaká, Pirlo, Ronaldinho, and Seedorf. This has made watching historic El Clásico matches between Real Madrid and Barcelona even more enjoyable, while keeping me neutral in debates about them.

Still, my best football moments remain Zamalek’s victory over Ismaily and Al Ahly’s defeat to Enppi, marked by Sid Abdel-Naim’s header that secured the epic 2002–2003 league title for Zamalek, as well as AC Milan’s sweet revenge over Liverpool in the 2007 Champions League final with Inzaghi’s historic brace.

I’ve been fortunate to work for two of the Middle East’s leading sports platforms, Kooora and GOAL.COM, which gave me extensive knowledge of both Arab and global football. I was honored to join the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate in 2022, and I specialize in writing SEO-driven sports content for Kooora.

My all-time favorite lineup includes: Buffon in goal; defenders Cafu, Maldini, Beckenbauer, Roberto Carlos; midfielders Zidane, Iniesta, Lionel Messi; and forwards Mohamed Salah, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Maradona.

Throughout my career, I have published thousands of reports, investigations, and feature stories on Kooora and GOAL. Some of the highlights include:

