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Premier League
team-logoBrentford
Gtech Community Stadium
team-logoLiverpool
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James Freemantle
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Brentford vs Liverpool Premier League preview: All you need to know

TV Guide & Streaming
Brentford vs Liverpool
Brentford
Liverpool
Premier League
K. Schade
R. Gravenberch
K. Andrews
A. Iraola
D. Szoboszlai
A. Isak

Comprehensive match preview of Brentford vs Liverpool in the Premier League. We talk tactics, team news, form and more.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 7
Gtech Community Stadium

Brentford vs Liverpool kicks off on 17 Oct 2026 at 10:00 EST and 14:00 GMT.

Back to the drawing board for Liverpool at Brentford

After a relatively solid start to the campaign, Liverpool lost 0-3 at Anfield against Manchester City last time out, in somewhat controversial fashion. Some pundits debated the legitimacy of Ryan Gravenberch's second yellow card against the Citizens. The Dutch midfielder will miss this match, giving coach Andoni Iraola a selection headache at the base of midfield, as Dominik Szoboszlai is also out. The defeat to City was Liverpool's first of the campaign, although a tally of three draws leaves them hovering just above mid-table.

Liverpool v Manchester City - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images

Draw specialists Brentford are tough to beat

Only Brentford and Everton have drawn more matches (4) than Liverpool in the Premier League this season. Those two teams, along with Manchester City, are the only remaining unbeaten sides in the division. Brentford drew 2-2 with Aston Villa last time out in a topsy-turvy encounter in which both sides led only for the other to equalise two minutes later. In a blow for manager Keith Andrews, German winger and top scorer Kevin Schade came off with an injury against the Villans and looks set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Aston Villa FC v Brentford - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images

Key stats & injuries

  • Brentford's last Premier League defeat was against Man City on 9 May.
  • Brentford drew eight out of 19 home EPL matches last season.
  • The last five meetings between these sides at the Gtech Community Stadium have produced 17 goals.
  • Along with the suspended Gravenberch, Liverpool must also cope without injured trio Dominik Szoboszlai, Cody Gakpo and Alexander Isak.

Team news & squads

Brentford vs Liverpool Probable lineups

Manager

  • K. Andrews

Brentford are without Antoni Milambo, Joshua Dasilva, Mikkel Damsgaard, and Kevin Schade through injury ahead of this match. No suspensions are listed for the home side, and coach Keith Andrews has not confirmed a probable starting lineup.

Liverpool face a more significant selection challenge. Ryan Gravenberch is suspended following his red card against Manchester City. The Reds are also missing Conor Bradley, Hugo Ekitike, Giovanni Leoni, Cody Gakpo, Alexander Isak, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Vitezslav Jaros through injury. Coach Andoni Iraola has not confirmed his projected XI, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Form

BRE

BRE - Form

SUN
D1-1
BOU
D2-2
REA
W1-2
CHE
W3-0
AVL
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
LIV

LIV - Form

ATM
W2-1
FUL
D0-0
TOT
W3-1
BOU
W0-1
MCI
L0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Brentford have won two, drawn three, and lost none of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing ended 2-2 against Aston Villa in the Premier League, while their best result in that run was a 3-0 victory over Chelsea. The Bees also drew 2-2 with AFC Bournemouth and 1-1 with Sunderland, with their only win outside of the Chelsea match coming in the Carabao Cup against Reading.

Liverpool have won two, drawn one, and lost one of their last four available results in this dataset, with their most recent match a 0-3 defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League. Before that loss, the Reds beat AFC Bournemouth 1-0 and Atletico Madrid 2-1, and drew 0-0 at Fulham. They also beat Tottenham 3-1 in the Carabao Cup during this stretch.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

BrentfordDrawLiverpool
1
1
3
Premier League
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
1
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
1
FT
Premier League
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
3
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
2
FT
Premier League
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
0
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
2
FT
Premier League
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
2
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
0
FT
Premier League
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
1
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
4
FT
5Goals Scored11
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came on May 24, 2026, when the match at Anfield finished 1-1 in the Premier League. Before that, Brentford beat Liverpool 3-2 at the Gtech Community Stadium in October 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Liverpool have won three and Brentford two, with the sides combining for 16 goals across those meetings.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
6600165+1118
W
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
6501105+515
W
L
W
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
6411185+1313
W
W
W
D
L
4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
6240126+610
D
W
D
D
D
5
EvertonEvertonEVE
624085+310
D
W
D
D
D
6
ChelseaChelseaCHE
63121513+210
W
L
D
L
W
7
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
623185+39
L
D
W
D
D
8
Hull CityHull CityHUL
623186+29
D
L
D
D
W
9
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
62317709
L
W
D
W
D
10
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
6303912-39
W
L
W
L
L
11
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
62221013-38
L
W
L
D
W
12
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
6213912-37
W
D
L
W
L
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
61329906
D
D
L
D
W
14
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
6204511-66
W
W
L
L
L
15
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
612358-35
L
L
W
D
D
16
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
6123611-55
D
W
L
D
L
17
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
6114612-64
L
L
L
D
W
18
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
6033713-63
L
L
D
D
D
19
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
603339-63
D
L
D
D
L
20
FulhamFulhamFUL
6024610-42
L
D
D
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

In the Premier League table, Brentford sit fourth while Liverpool are ninth. The gap in positions means Brentford will be looking to consolidate a place in the upper reaches of the division, while Liverpool need a result to close ground on the teams above them.

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