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Europa League
team-logoAFC Bournemouth
Vitality Stadium
team-logoAC Milan
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Bournemouth vs AC Milan UEFA Europa League preview: Everything you need to know

AFC Bournemouth vs AC Milan
Europa League
TV Guide & Streaming
AFC Bournemouth
AC Milan

Comprehensive match preview of AFC Bournemouth vs AC Milan in the UEFA Europa League. We break down latest domestic and European results, team form, and key storylines ahead of this Thursday night Matchday 3 clash at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth.

AFC Bournemouth vs AC Milan: Match details

crest
Europa League - Game Week 3
Vitality Stadium

AFC Bournemouth and AC Milan will kick-off on 22 October 2026 at 19:00 GMT (3:00 PM EST / 20:00 BST / 21:00 SAST).

Cherries host Italian giants on historic night

AFC Bournemouth welcome seven-time European champions AC Milan to the Vitality Stadium for Matchday 3 of the 2026/27 UEFA Europa League regular season phase. The South Coast side look to make a statement on home soil and solidify their place in the upper bracket of the Europa League standings. Meanwhile, AC Milan make the journey to Dorset riding a wave of high-scoring momentum across domestic and European competitions, eager to secure another three points on English soil.

AFC Bournemouth v Sunderland - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images

The Cherries' solid home triumph over Sunderland

Bournemouth enter Thursday night direct off a confident 2–0 home victory against Sunderland in Premier League action on Sunday, October 18. Marcus Tavernier opened the scoring early in the sixth minute before Evanilson doubled the advantage shortly after half-time (48'). That domestic win built on their previous 3–0 Europa League Matchday 2 triumph over Sturm Graz on October 15, giving Marco Rose's side consecutive clean-sheet victories at the Vitality Stadium powered by forward Evanilson and wide playmaker Marcus Tavernier.

AC Milan v Atalanta BC - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images

Rossoneri's back-to-back high-scoring successes

AC Milan travel to England boasting explosive offensive momentum. On Sunday, October 18, Milan claimed a thrilling 3–2 Serie A victory over Atalanta at the San Siro, with Gonçalo Ramos, Adrien Rabiot, and Mario Gila all finding the net. That domestic success followed a dominant 4–0 away victory against FC Red Bull Salzburg on Europa League Matchday 2 (October 15). Driven by creative playmaking from Luka Modrić and Adrien Rabiot alongside wide threat Christian Pulisic, Milan carry formidable scoring threat into Thursday's trip.

Team news & squads

AFC Bournemouth vs AC Milan Probable lineups

Manager

  • M. Rose

Marco Rose's Bournemouth have no injury or suspension information confirmed ahead of this fixture, with team news expected to be updated closer to kick-off.

Ruben Amorim's AC Milan are similarly without confirmed squad details at this stage. Updates on availability will be added as the club releases information ahead of the match.

Form

BOU

BOU - Form

RSO
W1-2
LIV
L0-1
CHE
L5-1
SGR
W3-0
SUN
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
MIL

MIL - Form

BEN
L0-2
LEC
W3-0
SAS
D1-1
SAL
W0-4
ATA
W3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Bournemouth head into this match with three wins and two defeats from their last five outings across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Premier League win over Sunderland, and before that they beat Sturm Graz 3-0 in the Europa League. Their only losses in the run came against Chelsea, who beat them 5-1 in the league, and Liverpool, who won 1-0. Rose's side have scored eight goals and conceded seven across those five matches, with their European form notably stronger than their domestic record.

Milan arrive with three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five. The most recent was the 3-2 Serie A victory over Atalanta, which followed a 4-0 Europa League win over Salzburg. A 1-1 draw with Sassuolo and a 3-0 win over Lecce also feature in the run, with their only defeat a 2-0 loss to Benfica in Europe. Amorim's side have scored 10 goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

AFC BournemouthDrawAC Milan
0
0
1
Club Friendlies
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
1
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
2
FT
1Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals1/1
Both teams scored1/1

The two clubs have met only once in recorded head-to-head history, a Club Friendlies fixture in September 2016 in which AC Milan won 2-1 at the Vitality Stadium. With just a single meeting on record, there is little historical context to draw on, and this Europa League encounter will effectively set the tone for any future rivalry between the two sides.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
220071+66
W
W
2
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
220060+66
W
W
3
BenficaBenficaBEN
220061+56
W
W
4
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
220073+46
W
W
5
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
220051+46
W
W
6
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
220040+46
W
W
7
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
220052+36
W
W
8
LyonLyonOL
220053+26
W
W
9
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
220031+26
W
W
10
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
220031+26
W
W
11
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
211052+34
D
W
12
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
211041+34
D
W
13
RennesRennesREN
211021+14
W
D
14
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
211010+14
W
D
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
210163+33
L
W
16
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
210142+23
W
L
17
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
210143+13
W
L
18
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
210132+13
L
W
19
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
21013303
L
W
20
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
21012203
W
L
21
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
210114-33
L
W
22
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
201123-11
D
L
22
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
201123-11
D
L
24
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
201112-11
L
D
24
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
201112-11
D
L
26
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
201103-31
L
D
27
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
201116-51
D
L
28
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
200213-20
L
L
28
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
200213-20
L
L
30
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
200225-30
L
L
31
MarseilleMarseilleOM
200215-40
L
L
31
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
200215-40
L
L
33
CelticCelticCEL
200227-50
L
L
33
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
200227-50
L
L
35
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
200205-50
L
L
36
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
200208-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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