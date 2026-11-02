Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis UEFA Champions League preview: BVB put Betis run to the test

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis: Match details

Champions League - Game Week 4 4 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Signal Iduna Park

Yellow Wall crucible tests unblemished Verdiblancos

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Borussia Dortmund host Real Betis at Signal Iduna Park in the Champions League, with Niko Kovac's side looking to build on a run of form that has carried them to the top of the Bundesliga table.

Dortmund arrive at this fixture with momentum behind them. A late winner from substitute Maxi Beier sealed a 1-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in the league, before Marcel Sabitzer's stoppage-time free-kick rescued a 3-2 DFB-Pokal win over Werder Bremen. The squad is being tested by a relentless schedule, but the depth of Kovac's roster has provided answers each time.

Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel has been a consistent presence at the back, while Nico Schlotterbeck's side have kept five clean sheets in seven matches across all competitions. The captain's leadership and the team's defensive discipline give BVB a firm platform heading into European competition.

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Real Betis arrive from Seville under coach Manuel Pellegrini, occupying fifth place in the Champions League standings. The Spanish side have shown they can compete at this level, beating Feyenoord 1-0 and FC Porto 3-2 in their last two European outings.

Betis do carry some inconsistency in their recent run, having drawn 0-0 with Celta Vigo in LaLiga and suffered a heavy 5-2 defeat to Barcelona. Pellegrini's side will need to find a more reliable attacking thread if they are to trouble a Dortmund defence that has grown increasingly difficult to break down.

This is a fixture between two clubs sitting in contrasting positions in the group standings, with Dortmund needing to improve their European record after a mixed start to the Champions League campaign.

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