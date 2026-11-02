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Champions League
team-logoBorussia Dortmund
Signal Iduna Park
team-logoReal Betis
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Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis UEFA Champions League preview: BVB put Betis run to the test

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis
Champions League
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Borussia Dortmund
Real Betis

Buoyed by a stirring 2–2 comeback away at Bayern Munich that preserved their domestic rhythm, Niko Kovač’s Die Schwarzgelben return to Signal Iduna Park seeking to protect home turf against an imperious Real Betis squad arriving with a perfect 3–0 Champions League record.

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis: Match details

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Champions League - Game Week 4
Signal Iduna Park

Yellow Wall crucible tests unblemished Verdiblancos

FC Bayern München v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga 2026/27Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund host Real Betis at Signal Iduna Park in the Champions League, with Niko Kovac's side looking to build on a run of form that has carried them to the top of the Bundesliga table.

Dortmund arrive at this fixture with momentum behind them. A late winner from substitute Maxi Beier sealed a 1-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in the league, before Marcel Sabitzer's stoppage-time free-kick rescued a 3-2 DFB-Pokal win over Werder Bremen. The squad is being tested by a relentless schedule, but the depth of Kovac's roster has provided answers each time.

Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel has been a consistent presence at the back, while Nico Schlotterbeck's side have kept five clean sheets in seven matches across all competitions. The captain's leadership and the team's defensive discipline give BVB a firm platform heading into European competition.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-BETIS-MALAGAGetty Images

Real Betis arrive from Seville under coach Manuel Pellegrini, occupying fifth place in the Champions League standings. The Spanish side have shown they can compete at this level, beating Feyenoord 1-0 and FC Porto 3-2 in their last two European outings.

Betis do carry some inconsistency in their recent run, having drawn 0-0 with Celta Vigo in LaLiga and suffered a heavy 5-2 defeat to Barcelona. Pellegrini's side will need to find a more reliable attacking thread if they are to trouble a Dortmund defence that has grown increasingly difficult to break down.

This is a fixture between two clubs sitting in contrasting positions in the group standings, with Dortmund needing to improve their European record after a mixed start to the Champions League campaign.

Team news & squads

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
Borussia Dortmund crest
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
Formation
Real Betis crest
Real Betis
BET
4-2-3-1
G. KobelG. KobelN. SchlotterbeckN. SchlotterbeckW. AntonW. AntonR. BensebainiR. BensebainiD. SvenssonD. SvenssonF. SilvaF. SilvaJ. RyersonJ. RyersonJ. VeermanJ. VeermanC. ChukwuemekaC. ChukwuemekaF. NmechaF. NmechaS. GuirassyS. GuirassyA. VallesA. VallesH. BellerinH. BellerinF. GarciaF. GarciaNatanNatanM. BartraM. BartraP. FornalsP. FornalsA. EzzalzouliA. EzzalzouliIscoIscoAntonyAntonyM. RocaM. RocaT. ParrottT. Parrott
Real Betis crest
Real Betis
BET
3-4-2-1
Borussia Dortmund

Starting XI

Real Betis

Manager

  • N. Kovac
  • M. Pellegrini

Form

BVB

BVB - Form

FCU
D0-0
SAB
W1-2
SGE
W1-0
SVW
W3-2
FCB
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
BET

BET - Form

POR
W3-2
BAR
L2-5
FEY
W1-0
CEL
D0-0
MAL
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Borussia DortmundDrawReal Betis
1
0
0
Club Friendlies
Borussia Dortmund badge
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
2
Real Betis badge
Real Betis
BET
0
FT
2Goals Scored0
Games over 2.5 goals0/1
Both teams scored0/1

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
3300145+99
W
W
W
2
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
3300123+99
W
W
W
3
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
3300127+59
W
W
W
4
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
3300105+59
W
W
W
5
Real BetisReal BetisBET
330074+39
W
W
W
6
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
321072+57
D
W
W
7
ArsenalArsenalARS
321062+47
D
W
W
8
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
3201116+56
L
W
W
9
ComoComoCOM
3201105+56
W
L
W
10
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
320195+46
W
L
W
11
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
320196+36
W
W
L
12
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
320174+36
L
W
W
13
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
320154+16
W
L
W
14
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
3120105+55
D
D
W
15
RomaRomaROM
311185+34
W
L
D
16
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
311143+14
D
W
L
17
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
311143+14
L
W
D
18
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
31112204
W
L
D
19
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
31028803
L
W
L
20
InterInterINT
310256-13
W
L
L
20
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
310256-13
L
L
W
22
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
310257-23
W
L
L
23
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
310269-33
W
L
L
24
LASKLASKLAS
310269-33
W
L
L
25
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
310236-33
L
W
L
26
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
310248-43
L
W
L
27
LensLensRCL
310237-43
L
L
W
28
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
310249-53
L
W
L
29
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
310238-53
L
L
W
29
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
310238-53
L
W
L
31
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
302139-62
D
L
D
32
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
301247-31
D
L
L
33
VikingVikingVIK
301259-41
L
D
L
34
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
300326-40
L
L
L
35
LilleLilleLIL
3003410-60
L
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
3003113-120
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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