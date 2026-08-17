Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Franz Beckenbauer Supercup preview: Everything you need to know

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich: Match details

Super Cup - Final 22 Aug 2026 - 14:30 Signal Iduna Park

Borussia Dortmund and FC Bayern Munich will kick-off on 22 August 2026 at 18:30 GMT (2:00 PM EST / 19:30 BST / 20:30 SAST).

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Read more: The Musiala mystery: why did the Bayern Munich star collapse after just 15 minutes?

Match overview: German royalty collide

German football’s fierce rivals ignite the 2026 campaign in the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup, renamed to honor the late Kaiser. With Bayern Munich completing a sweeping domestic Double in 2025/26, league runners-up Borussia Dortmund earn the right to host this electric single-leg showdown at Signal Iduna Park. Roared on by the famous Yellow Wall, BVB will aim to land an immediate psychological blow against the Bavarian giants and claim the first piece of silver on offer this season.

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Die Schwarzgelben's summer grind

Under head coach Niko Kovač, Dortmund’s pre-season schedule was designed to forge instant resilience. After a demanding summer tour including tests against elite European competition, BVB capped off their warm-up campaign on August 15 with a pulse-pounding 2-2 draw against AS Roma in front of a sold-out home crowd. Showing characteristic fight, Julian Ryerson and talismanic striker Serhou Guirassy rallied Dortmund back from two goals down within 30 minutes, giving the squad vital tactical belief heading into Saturday's classic clash.

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Kompany's men firing on all cylinders

Vincent Kompany’s Bayern Munich stride into Dortmund boasting razor-sharp summer form. The reigning Bundesliga champions dismantled Aston Villa 2-1 before putting on an attacking showcase in their August 15 finale - a 3-1 victory over RB Leipzig. With Luis Díaz making an immediate mark alongside Jamal Musiala and a lethal front unit, Bayern's high-octane pressing game looks fully primed as they look to capture their 12th Supercup crown.

Der Klassiker rivalry: Fine margins in big-game showdowns

This match marks the 10th time these two titan clubs meet with the Supercup on the line. Bayern hold a narrow edge with five Supercup victories to Dortmund's four in their head-to-head encounters. Their previous league clash at Signal Iduna Park was a five-goal thriller that Bayern narrowly edged 3-2, guaranteeing another high-intensity affair where individual brilliance and high-pressing errors could decide the outcome.

Team news & squads

Niko Kovac has no confirmed injury or suspension concerns listed for Dortmund ahead of the Super Cup, and no probable lineup has been released at this stage. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Vincent Kompany faces a more uncertain picture at Bayern. Konrad Laimer was substituted early in the friendly against Leipzig with what appeared to be a foot or knee issue and was unable to walk without support afterwards, with Kompany's staff unable to give a clear timeline on his return. Jamal Musiala also left that game late on after suffering a reported dizzy spell and circulatory problems in high heat, though Bayern confirmed he was feeling better after the final whistle. Min-jae Kim also came off with a thigh problem during the same match. No probable lineup has been confirmed for Bayern.

Form

Dortmund go into the Super Cup with one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five pre-season friendlies. Their most recent outing ended 2-2 against Roma, following a 3-2 loss to Arsenal. They also fell to both Cerezo Osaka and Fortuna Düsseldorf during their pre-season schedule, with their only win coming against FC Tokyo. Dortmund have scored six and conceded eight across those five matches, a return that reflects a side still finding its shape ahead of the new season.

Bayern arrive in considerably better form, winning four of their last five friendlies. Their most recent result was a 3-1 victory over RB Leipzig, and they also beat Aston Villa 2-1 and Jeju SK 2-1 during their pre-season tour. A 15-0 rout of FC Rottach-Egern sits in the record too, though their only defeat came against Wehen Wiesbaden. Bayern have scored 22 goals and conceded four across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in the Bundesliga on February 28, 2026, when Bayern won 3-2 at Signal Iduna Park. Before that, Bayern beat Dortmund 2-1 in Munich in October 2025. Across the last five Bundesliga encounters, Bayern hold the advantage with three wins to Dortmund's one, with one draw. Dortmund's sole victory in that run came at Bayern in March 2024, when they won 2-0.