Besiktas vs Crystal Palace Europa League preview: All you need to know

Europa League - Game Week 3 22 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Tupras Stadyumu

Besiktas vs Crystal Palace kicks off on 22 Oct 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Besiktas aim to continue perfect start

Turkish giants Besiktas are one of 10 sides to have a perfect record of two wins from two in the Europa League group phase so far. Most recently, they won an entertaining encounter 3-2 at Hoffenheim. However, last time out in the Turkish league they went down 2-0 to Trabzonspor, with Liverpool legend Mo Salah scoring the clincher. Still, Besiktas had won six of their seven prior outings across all competitions and look to be in solid form overall.

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Palace licking their wounds ahead of Turkey trip

Crystal Palace manager Pierre Sage is already under pressure at the helm of Crystal Palace following a 5-0 thumping at the hands of Brighton. The Frenchman has only overseen seven Premier League matches, and only claimed two wins, meaning the Eagles are languishing in 14th in the EPL. They started their Europa League campaign with a 4-0 hammering of Lech Poznan, but went down 3-2 to Lyon last time out.

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Key stats & injury news

Seven of Beşiktaş’ last eight matches featured over 2.5 goals.

Eight of Crystal Palace’s last nine matches featured over 2.5 goals.

Beşiktaş captain Orkun Kökçü missed the 2-0 defeat at Trabzonspor with an injury. Palace have a clean bill of health.

Team news & squads

Besiktas are managed by Vincenzo Italiano, though no confirmed lineup or injury and suspension information is available at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Crystal Palace are led by Pierre Sage, but similarly, no confirmed squad details, injuries, or suspensions have been provided at this time. Further team news will follow as the fixture approaches.

Form

Besiktas head into this match with a record of three wins and two losses from their last five outings across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Super Lig defeat to Trabzonspor, though they bounced back well in European competition earlier in the run with a 4-1 home win over Marseille and a 2-3 away victory at Hoffenheim. The Turkish side have shown they can perform at European level, even if domestic form has been inconsistent.

Crystal Palace's recent record shows one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 5-0 Premier League loss to Brighton, and they also fell 3-2 to Lyon in the Europa League the week prior. Palace's sole win in that run came against Nottingham Forest, a 3-1 Premier League victory, with a 0-0 draw against Leeds United also featuring in the sequence.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Besiktas and Crystal Palace has been provided for this fixture, so no historical record between the two clubs can be referenced at this time.

Standings

In the Europa League, Besiktas currently occupy fourth place while Crystal Palace sit fifteenth, a gap in the standings that places real urgency on Palace to collect points in Istanbul.