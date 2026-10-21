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Europa League
team-logoBesiktas
Tupras Stadyumu
team-logoCrystal Palace
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James Freemantle
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Besiktas vs Crystal Palace Europa League preview: All you need to know

TV Guide & Streaming
Besiktas vs Crystal Palace
Besiktas
Crystal Palace
Europa League

Comprehensive match preview of Besiktas vs Crystal Palace in the Europa League. We talk tactics, team news, form and more

crest
Europa League - Game Week 3
Tupras Stadyumu

Besiktas vs Crystal Palace kicks off on 22 Oct 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Besiktas aim to continue perfect start

Turkish giants Besiktas are one of 10 sides to have a perfect record of two wins from two in the Europa League group phase so far. Most recently, they won an entertaining encounter 3-2 at Hoffenheim. However, last time out in the Turkish league they went down 2-0 to Trabzonspor, with Liverpool legend Mo Salah scoring the clincher. Still, Besiktas had won six of their seven prior outings across all competitions and look to be in solid form overall.

Trabzonspor v Besiktas JK - Turkish Super League 2026/27Getty Images

Palace licking their wounds ahead of Turkey trip

Crystal Palace manager Pierre Sage is already under pressure at the helm of Crystal Palace following a 5-0 thumping at the hands of Brighton. The Frenchman has only overseen seven Premier League matches, and only claimed two wins, meaning the Eagles are languishing in 14th in the EPL. They started their Europa League campaign with a 4-0 hammering of Lech Poznan, but went down 3-2 to Lyon last time out.

FBL-EUR-C3-LYON-CRYSTAL PALACEGetty Images

Key stats & injury news

  • Seven of Beşiktaş’ last eight matches featured over 2.5 goals.
  • Eight of Crystal Palace’s last nine matches featured over 2.5 goals.
  • Beşiktaş captain Orkun Kökçü missed the 2-0 defeat at Trabzonspor with an injury. Palace have a clean bill of health.

Team news & squads

Besiktas vs Crystal Palace Probable lineups

Manager

  • V. Italiano

Besiktas are managed by Vincenzo Italiano, though no confirmed lineup or injury and suspension information is available at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Crystal Palace are led by Pierre Sage, but similarly, no confirmed squad details, injuries, or suspensions have been provided at this time. Further team news will follow as the fixture approaches.

Form

BJK

BJK - Form

OM
W4-1
AMS
L3-2
KOB
W2-1
TSG
W2-3
TRS
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
CRY

CRY - Form

LEE
D0-0
BRC
L0-2
NFO
W3-1
OL
L3-2
BHA
L5-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/11
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Besiktas head into this match with a record of three wins and two losses from their last five outings across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Super Lig defeat to Trabzonspor, though they bounced back well in European competition earlier in the run with a 4-1 home win over Marseille and a 2-3 away victory at Hoffenheim. The Turkish side have shown they can perform at European level, even if domestic form has been inconsistent.

Crystal Palace's recent record shows one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 5-0 Premier League loss to Brighton, and they also fell 3-2 to Lyon in the Europa League the week prior. Palace's sole win in that run came against Nottingham Forest, a 3-1 Premier League victory, with a 0-0 draw against Leeds United also featuring in the sequence.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Besiktas and Crystal Palace has been provided for this fixture, so no historical record between the two clubs can be referenced at this time.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
220071+66
W
W
2
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
220060+66
W
W
3
BenficaBenficaBEN
220061+56
W
W
4
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
220073+46
W
W
5
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
220051+46
W
W
6
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
220040+46
W
W
7
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
220052+36
W
W
8
LyonLyonOL
220053+26
W
W
9
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
220031+26
W
W
10
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
220031+26
W
W
11
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
211052+34
D
W
12
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
211041+34
D
W
13
RennesRennesREN
211021+14
W
D
14
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
211010+14
W
D
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
210163+33
L
W
16
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
210142+23
W
L
17
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
210143+13
W
L
18
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
210132+13
L
W
19
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
21013303
L
W
20
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
21012203
W
L
21
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
210114-33
L
W
22
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
201123-11
D
L
22
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
201123-11
D
L
24
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
201112-11
L
D
24
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
201112-11
D
L
26
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
201103-31
L
D
27
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
201116-51
D
L
28
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
200213-20
L
L
28
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
200213-20
L
L
30
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
200225-30
L
L
31
MarseilleMarseilleOM
200215-40
L
L
31
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
200215-40
L
L
33
CelticCelticCEL
200227-50
L
L
33
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
200227-50
L
L
35
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
200205-50
L
L
36
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
200208-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Europa League, Besiktas currently occupy fourth place while Crystal Palace sit fifteenth, a gap in the standings that places real urgency on Palace to collect points in Istanbul.

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