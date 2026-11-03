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Europa League
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Bayer Leverkusen vs Marseille UEFA Europa League preview: Die Werkself host desperate Les Phocéens

Bayer Leverkusen vs Marseille
Europa League
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Bayer Leverkusen
Marseille

Armed with an unblemished defensive record in Europe but stung by a chaotic 4–2 Bundesliga defeat to Stuttgart, Die Werkself welcome a revitalised Les Phocéens side who arrive in Germany on the back of a clinical 2–0 Ligue 1 victory over Toulouse, desperate to ignite their continental campaign.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Marseille: Match details

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Europa League - Game Week 4
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Die Werkself host desperate Les Phocéens

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-LEVERKUSEN-STUTTGARTGetty Images

Bayer Leverkusen host Marseille at the BayArena in Leverkusen in the UEFA Europa League. Carles Martinez's side will be looking to assert themselves in the group after a mixed run of domestic and European results.

Leverkusen arrive at this fixture under pressure. Back-to-back Bundesliga defeats to Hoffenheim and VfB Stuttgart have disrupted what looked like a promising start to the season, and Carles Martinez will need a response on the European stage.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-MARSEILLE-LE HAVREGetty Images

Marseille, managed by Bruno Genesio, travel to Germany in better form. Three wins from their last five across Ligue 1 and the Europa League suggest a squad finding its rhythm at the right moment.

The Europa League standings add weight to this fixture. Leverkusen sit second in the competition table, while Marseille are placed 34th, meaning the French side have plenty to prove if they are to stay in contention for the knockout rounds.

Both sides know the stakes. A win for Leverkusen would consolidate their position near the top of the standings. For Marseille, a result in Germany would represent a significant step toward turning their European campaign around.

Team news & squads

Bayer Leverkusen vs Marseille Probable lineups

Manager

  • C. Martinez

Form

B04

B04 - Form

SCF
W2-1
OFI
W0-2
TSG
L3-0
FCN
W5-2
VFB
L2-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
OM

OM - Form

OLY
L0-1
SCO
W2-5
SGR
L1-0
LEH
W4-3
TFC
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Bayer LeverkusenDrawMarseille
1
0
1
Club Friendlies
Marseille badge
Marseille
OM
1
Bayer Leverkusen badge
Bayer Leverkusen
B04
2
FT
Club Friendlies
Bayer Leverkusen badge
Bayer Leverkusen
B04
1
Marseille badge
Marseille
OM
4
FT
3Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals2/2
Both teams scored2/2

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BenficaBenficaBEN
3300102+89
W
W
W
2
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
330080+89
W
W
W
3
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
330081+79
W
W
W
4
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
330093+69
W
W
W
5
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
330041+39
W
W
W
6
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
321081+77
W
D
W
7
JuventusJuventusJUV
321093+67
D
W
W
8
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
321095+47
D
W
W
9
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
321042+27
D
W
W
10
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
320162+46
W
W
L
11
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
320154+16
L
W
W
12
LyonLyonOL
320156-16
L
W
W
13
RennesRennesREN
312043+15
D
W
D
14
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
311183+54
W
D
L
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
311185+34
D
L
W
16
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
311153+24
L
D
W
17
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
31113304
W
D
L
18
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
311134-14
L
W
D
19
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
311113-24
W
L
D
20
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
311158-34
W
D
L
21
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
311136-34
D
L
W
22
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
310243+13
W
L
L
23
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
31025503
W
L
L
24
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
310245-13
L
W
L
25
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
310234-13
W
L
L
26
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
310234-13
L
L
W
27
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
310246-23
L
W
L
28
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
310247-33
L
L
W
29
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
301227-51
D
L
L
30
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
301216-51
L
L
D
31
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
301229-71
L
D
L
32
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
301219-81
D
L
L
33
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
300327-50
L
L
L
34
MarseilleMarseilleOM
300316-50
L
L
L
35
CelticCelticCEL
300339-60
L
L
L
36
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
3003211-90
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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