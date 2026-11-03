Bayer Leverkusen vs Marseille UEFA Europa League preview: Die Werkself host desperate Les Phocéens

Bayer Leverkusen vs Marseille: Match details

Europa League - Game Week 4 5 Nov 2026 - 15:00 BayArena

Die Werkself host desperate Les Phocéens

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Bayer Leverkusen host Marseille at the BayArena in Leverkusen in the UEFA Europa League. Carles Martinez's side will be looking to assert themselves in the group after a mixed run of domestic and European results.

Leverkusen arrive at this fixture under pressure. Back-to-back Bundesliga defeats to Hoffenheim and VfB Stuttgart have disrupted what looked like a promising start to the season, and Carles Martinez will need a response on the European stage.

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Marseille, managed by Bruno Genesio, travel to Germany in better form. Three wins from their last five across Ligue 1 and the Europa League suggest a squad finding its rhythm at the right moment.

The Europa League standings add weight to this fixture. Leverkusen sit second in the competition table, while Marseille are placed 34th, meaning the French side have plenty to prove if they are to stay in contention for the knockout rounds.

Both sides know the stakes. A win for Leverkusen would consolidate their position near the top of the standings. For Marseille, a result in Germany would represent a significant step toward turning their European campaign around.

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