Barcelona vs Real Madrid LaLiga preview: Can Los Blancos catch an irresistable Barca?

LaLiga - Game Week 10 25 Oct 2026 - 16:00 Spotify Camp Nou

Barcelona vs Real Madrid kicks off on 25 Oct 2026 at 15:00 EST and 19:00 GMT.

Barca on fire but not infallible

Barcelona are already six points clear of arch-rivals Real Madrid and the LaLiga season is only nine matches old. With a flawless start of nine wins, Barca can become the first side in Spanish history to win their first 10 matches of a LaLiga campaign. They suffered a 4-2 defeat in midweek against European champions PSG, so they're not invincible, but a return to Camp Nou is welcome for Hansi Flick and his side.

Getty Images

Real Madrid start to purr

After a patchy start to the campaign for Jose Mourinho in his second stint at the club, 'The Special One' will preside over his first El Clasico battle in 13 years. Madrid have netted four times in each of their last three matches, most recently in a 4-1 thumping of RB Leipzig in the Champions League. Mourinho is unbeaten in his last five against Barca at the helm of Madrid, but his side have yet to keep a shutout away from home this term and Madrid haven't kept a clean sheet in their last 12 meetings with old foes Barcelona.

Getty Images

Key stats & injury news

Barca have won their last 23 LaLiga matches at home.

Madrid have lost two of their last three LaLiga matches on the road.

Barca attacker Dani Olmo picked up an injury against PSG, while Eric Garcia is also out and Jules Koundé is a doubt. Madrid’s Brazilian superstar Vinícius Júnior is suspended.

Team news & squads

Barcelona will be without Roony Bardghji, Jules Kounde, and Dani Olmo through injury. Olmo sustained a serious muscle problem in the defeat to PSG and is ruled out for approximately a month. Flick has no suspensions to contend with, though the absences of Kounde and Olmo represent meaningful losses in defence and midfield respectively.

Real Madrid travel to Catalonia without Vinicius Junior, who serves a suspension, and will also be missing injured defender Raul Asencio. Team news updates will be added closer to kick-off as both squads finalise their preparations.

Form

Barcelona have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat coming against PSG in the Champions League on October 20, a 4-2 loss at the Parc des Princes. Their other results include a 2-5 win at Real Betis, a 1-4 victory over Galatasaray, a 3-0 win against Getafe, and a 1-3 win at Sevilla. Across those five games, Flick's side have scored 15 goals and conceded seven.

Real Madrid have also won four of their last five, their only defeat a 2-1 loss to Atletico Madrid in late September. Since then, Mourinho's men have been in dominant form, beating RB Leipzig 4-1 on October 21, Sevilla 4-1, Roma 3-4 away in the Champions League, and Villarreal 1-0. Madrid have scored 13 goals and conceded four across that run, with consecutive wins in their three most recent outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 2-0 Barcelona victory at the Spotify Camp Nou in La Liga on May 10, 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Barcelona have won four and Real Madrid one, with the Catalan club also claiming victories in the Super Cup, the Copa del Rey, and a second La Liga meeting in May 2025. Real Madrid's sole win in that run came at the Bernabeu in October 2025, a 2-1 La Liga result. Barcelona have scored 14 goals and conceded nine across those five encounters.

Standings

In La Liga, Barcelona currently sit in first place, with Real Madrid in third.