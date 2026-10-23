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LaLiga
team-logoBarcelona
Spotify Camp Nou
team-logoReal Madrid
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James Freemantle
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Barcelona vs Real Madrid LaLiga preview: Can Los Blancos catch an irresistable Barca?

TV Guide & Streaming
Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Barcelona
Real Madrid
LaLiga
L. Yamal

Comprehensive match preview of Barcelona vs Real Madrid in this season's first LaLiga El Clásico. Can Blancos catch the runaway leaders?

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 10
Spotify Camp Nou

Barcelona vs Real Madrid kicks off on 25 Oct 2026 at 15:00 EST and 19:00 GMT.

Barca on fire but not infallible

Barcelona are already six points clear of arch-rivals Real Madrid and the LaLiga season is only nine matches old. With a flawless start of nine wins, Barca can become the first side in Spanish history to win their first 10 matches of a LaLiga campaign. They suffered a 4-2 defeat in midweek against European champions PSG, so they're not invincible, but a return to Camp Nou is welcome for Hansi Flick and his side.

FBL-EUR-C1-PSG-BARCELONAGetty Images

Real Madrid start to purr

After a patchy start to the campaign for Jose Mourinho in his second stint at the club, 'The Special One' will preside over his first El Clasico battle in 13 years. Madrid have netted four times in each of their last three matches, most recently in a 4-1 thumping of RB Leipzig in the Champions League. Mourinho is unbeaten in his last five against Barca at the helm of Madrid, but his side have yet to keep a shutout away from home this term and Madrid haven't kept a clean sheet in their last 12 meetings with old foes Barcelona.

Real Madrid C.F. v RB Leipzig - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD3Getty Images

Key stats & injury news

  • Barca have won their last 23 LaLiga matches at home.
  • Madrid have lost two of their last three LaLiga matches on the road.
  • Barca attacker Dani Olmo picked up an injury against PSG, while Eric Garcia is also out and Jules Koundé is a doubt. Madrid’s Brazilian superstar Vinícius Júnior is suspended.

Team news & squads

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
page.match.formation.title
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
4-2-3-1
J. GarciaJ. GarciaG. MartinG. MartinP. CubarsiP. CubarsiJ. CanceloJ. CanceloX. EspartX. EspartK. AdeyemiK. AdeyemiF. LopezF. LopezPedriPedriL. YamalL. YamalRodriRodriG. JesusG. JesusT. CourtoisT. CourtoisD. HuijsenD. HuijsenF. ValverdeF. ValverdeM. CucurellaM. CucurellaI. KonateI. KonateEndrickEndrickY. DiomandeY. DiomandeA. TchouameniA. TchouameniA. GulerA. GulerJ. BellinghamJ. BellinghamK. MbappeK. Mbappe
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
4-2-3-1
Barcelona

Starting XI

Real Madrid

Manager

  • H. Flick
  • J. Mourinho

Barcelona will be without Roony Bardghji, Jules Kounde, and Dani Olmo through injury. Olmo sustained a serious muscle problem in the defeat to PSG and is ruled out for approximately a month. Flick has no suspensions to contend with, though the absences of Kounde and Olmo represent meaningful losses in defence and midfield respectively.

Real Madrid travel to Catalonia without Vinicius Junior, who serves a suspension, and will also be missing injured defender Raul Asencio. Team news updates will be added closer to kick-off as both squads finalise their preparations.

Form

BAR

BAR - Form

SEV
W1-3
GET
W3-0
GAL
W1-4
BET
W2-5
PSG
L4-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
17/8
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5
RMA

RMA - Form

ATM
L2-1
VIL
W1-0
ROM
W3-4
SEV
W4-1
RBL
W4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Barcelona have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat coming against PSG in the Champions League on October 20, a 4-2 loss at the Parc des Princes. Their other results include a 2-5 win at Real Betis, a 1-4 victory over Galatasaray, a 3-0 win against Getafe, and a 1-3 win at Sevilla. Across those five games, Flick's side have scored 15 goals and conceded seven.

Real Madrid have also won four of their last five, their only defeat a 2-1 loss to Atletico Madrid in late September. Since then, Mourinho's men have been in dominant form, beating RB Leipzig 4-1 on October 21, Sevilla 4-1, Roma 3-4 away in the Champions League, and Villarreal 1-0. Madrid have scored 13 goals and conceded four across that run, with consecutive wins in their three most recent outings.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

BarcelonaDrawReal Madrid
4
0
1
LaLiga
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
2
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
0
FT
Super Cup
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
3
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
FT
LaLiga
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
1
FT
LaLiga
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
4
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
3
FT
Copa del Rey
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
3
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
FT
11Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 2-0 Barcelona victory at the Spotify Camp Nou in La Liga on May 10, 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Barcelona have won four and Real Madrid one, with the Catalan club also claiming victories in the Super Cup, the Copa del Rey, and a second La Liga meeting in May 2025. Real Madrid's sole win in that run came at the Bernabeu in October 2025, a 2-1 La Liga result. Barcelona have scored 14 goals and conceded nine across those five encounters.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
9900399+3027
W
W
W
W
W
2
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
9711198+1122
W
W
W
W
W
3
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
9702239+1421
W
W
L
W
W
4
Real BetisReal BetisBET
96121614+219
L
W
D
W
W
5
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
95131717016
W
W
W
L
W
6
SevillaSevillaSEV
94231416-214
L
D
L
W
W
7
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
93241310+311
L
L
D
L
L
8
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
9252107+311
W
D
W
D
D
9
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
92521312+111
D
L
D
L
D
10
OsasunaOsasunaOSA
93241018-811
W
L
D
L
L
11
LevanteLevanteLEV
92431517-210
W
D
D
L
L
12
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
9234131309
D
L
W
W
L
13
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
823389-19
L
D
D
D
W
14
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
82331217-59
D
D
W
L
W
15
GetafeGetafeGET
9234511-69
D
L
W
L
D
16
EspanyolEspanyolESP
92251112-18
L
D
L
L
W
17
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
92251325-128
L
D
L
L
W
18
ElcheElcheELC
91441117-67
D
D
W
L
D
19
ValenciaValenciaVAL
9135615-96
D
D
L
W
L
20
MalagaMalagaMAL
9045618-124
L
D
L
L
D
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

In La Liga, Barcelona currently sit in first place, with Real Madrid in third.

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